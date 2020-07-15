Log in
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc    EDIN   GB0003052338

THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(EDIN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/15 11:30:00 am
471 GBX   +2.28%
471 GBX   +2.28%
12:27pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/13EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/06EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

07/15/2020 | 12:27pm EDT

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808

15 July 2020


Purchase of Ordinary Shares for Treasury

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 15 July 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 25,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 474.00p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 21,423,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 174,242,929 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.


For and on behalf of
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Corporate Company Secretary


 


© PRNewswire 2020
