Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808

15 July 2020



Purchase of Ordinary Shares for Treasury

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 15 July 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 25,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 474.00p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 21,423,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 174,242,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.



For and on behalf of

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Corporate Company Secretary



