THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

(ENSG)
The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

12/03/2019

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign(TM) group of companies, which provide skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of Mission Palms Post Acute, a skilled nursing facility with 160 skilled nursing beds located in Mesa, Arizona. The acquisition was effective December 1, 2019.

“We are thrilled to add Mission Palms to our group of Arizona operations,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.  He added, “We have been eager to acquire an operation in Mesa for many years and look forward to working to become the facility of choice in this growing market.”

"We have been very impressed with the team of caregivers at Mission Palms and we look forward to providing additional resources to support them as they strive to meet the needs of the local community," said Forrest Peterson, President of Bandera Healthcare, Inc., Ensign’s Arizona-based subsidiary.

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that its affiliates acquired the operations of Crestwood Health and Rehabilitation Center, a skilled nursing facility with 112 skilled nursing beds and an assisted living center with 72 assisted living beds located in Wills Point, Texas; Beacon Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, a skilled nursing facility with 190 skilled nursing beds located in Rockwall, Texas; Rowlett Health and Rehabilitation Center, a skilled nursing facility with 150 skilled nursing beds located in Rowlett, Texas; and Pleasant Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, a skilled nursing facility with 126 skilled nursing beds located in Waxahachie, Texas. These acquisitions were also effective December 1, 2019.

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 213 skilled nursing operations, 24 of which also include assisted living operations, across thirteen states.  Ensign owns the real estate at 89 healthcare operations.  Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States. 

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 223 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
