Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Ensign Group, Inc.    ENSG

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

(ENSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Ensign Group Acquires Home Health and Hospice Operations in Wisconsin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 07:41pm EDT

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health care, hospice care and assisted living companies, announced today that a subsidiary of Cornerstone Healthcare, Inc., Ensign’s home health and hospice portfolio subsidiary, acquired the assets of Preceptor Health Care, which provides home health, hospice, and therapy services in eastern Wisconsin. The acquisition was effective June 1, 2019.   

“This strategic acquisition allows Cornerstone to partner with Ensign’s skilled nursing and senior living facilities in the area,” said Christopher Christensen, Ensign’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Providing this full range of services," Christensen continued, "gives us a unique opportunity to improve outcomes and reduce rehospitalization rates for those patients who entrust us with their care."

“Preceptor has a deeply committed team that has set a high standard for providing exceptional home health, hospice, and therapy services in eastern Wisconsin,” said Daniel Walker, Cornerstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to continue and seek to enhance the strong community partnerships with hospitals, physician groups, skilled nursing facilities and senior living communities, including some of our own Ensign affiliates, as we seek to provide life changing service to patients across eastern Wisconsin.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of Golden Palms Rehabilitation and Retirement, a 60-bed skilled nursing operation and a senior living center with 38 assisted living beds and 92 independent living units. This acquisition was also effective June 1, 2019.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 198 skilled nursing operations, 27 of which also include assisted living operations, 56 assisted and independent living operations, 27 hospice agencies, 26 home health agencies and nine home care businesses across sixteen states.  Ensign owns the real estate at 77 of its 254 healthcare operations.

Mr. Walker reaffirmed that Cornerstone is actively seeking additional opportunities to acquire both strategic and underperforming home health, hospice, and home care operations across the United States.

About EnsignTM:  

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 254 healthcare facilities, 27 hospice agencies, 26 home health agencies and nine home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

CONTACT: The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net
SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
06:01aThe Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus
GL
06/03ENSIGN GROUP, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
05/06ENSIGN GROUP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06ENSIGN GROUP, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
05/06The Ensign Group, Inc. Announces Home Health, Hospice and Senior Living Spin-..
GL
05/06ENSIGN GROUP, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/06ENSIGN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/06The Ensign Group Reports First Quarter Results
GL
05/03ENSIGN : Acquires Two Arizona Post-Acute Care Campuses
AQ
05/02The Ensign Group Acquires Hospice Operations in Austin and Houston, Texas
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 336 M
EBIT 2019 185 M
Net income 2019 123 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,66
P/E ratio 2020 21,90
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capitalization 2 837 M
Chart THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Ensign Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 58,6 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher R. Christensen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roy E. Christensen Chairman
Suzanne D. Snapper Chief Financial Officer
John G. Nackel Independent Director
Daren J. Shaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.37.95%2 810
FRESENIUS10.51%28 748
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%12 927
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 741
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 573
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED19.82%9 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About