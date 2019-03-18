Log in
THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

(ENSG)
The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.0475 Per Share

03/18/2019

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health, home care, hospice care and assisted living companies, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0475 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before April 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2019.

Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

About Ensign

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 246 healthcare facilities, 23 hospice agencies, 25 home health agencies and seven home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Wyoming. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

The Ensign Group, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 245 M
EBIT 2019 181 M
Net income 2019 117 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,38%
P/E ratio 2019 24,15
P/E ratio 2020 21,57
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capitalization 2 660 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 52,4 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher R. Christensen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roy E. Christensen Chairman
Suzanne D. Snapper Chief Financial Officer
John G. Nackel Independent Director
Daren J. Shaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.30.11%2 660
FRESENIUS15.55%30 845
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 396
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%11 631
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%11 440
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED12.33%9 289
