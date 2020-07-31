Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Ensign Group, Inc.    ENSG

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

(ENSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Ensign Group Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, August 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign(TM) group of companies, which provide skilled nursing services, senior living services, rehabilitative care services and other healthcare services, announced today that it expects to issue its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Conference Call

Ensign invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, during which Ensign's management will discuss Ensign's second quarter 2020 performance.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the Ensign website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net. The webcast will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, August 28, 2020.

About Ensign(TM)

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 225 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net..

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
05:40pThe Ensign Group Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, Au..
GL
06/29THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/19The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
GL
05/29ENSIGN GROUP, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
05/14The Ensign Group to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Healthcare..
GL
05/11ENSIGN GROUP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11ENSIGN GROUP, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/11ENSIGN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
05/11The Ensign Group Reports First Quarter Results
GL
05/05The Ensign Group Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Tuesday, May ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 404 M - -
Net income 2020 142 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 470 M 2 470 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 24 500
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Ensign Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 49,60 $
Last Close Price 45,99 $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry R. Port Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher R. Christensen Executive Chairman
Suzanne D. Snapper Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roy E. Christensen Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.2.60%2 470
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-15.11%27 971
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.48.86%26 041
IHH HEALTHCARE-1.28%11 177
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 936
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-14.55%10 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group