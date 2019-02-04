Log in
THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC. (ENSG)
The Ensign Group Schedules Year-End 2018 Earnings Call for Thursday, February 7, 2019

02/04/2019 | 06:25pm EST

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, assisted living, home health, home care and hospice care, announced today that it expects to issue its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Conference Call

Ensign invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, during which Ensign's management will discuss Ensign's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 performance.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the Ensign website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net. The webcast will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, March 1, 2019.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 245 healthcare facilities, 23 hospice agencies, 24 home health agencies and seven home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

The Ensign Group, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
