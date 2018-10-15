Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The European Investment Trust Plc    EUT   GB0003295010

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (EUT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

European Investment Tr : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 03:37pm CEST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
The European Investment Trust plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name Wells Capital Management
City and country of registered office (if applicable) San Francisco, California, USA
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11/10/2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 14/10/2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)		 Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which
threshold was crossed or reached
17.02%
N/A
17.02%
41,256,269
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
16.06%
N/A
16.06%

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0003295010
7,022,781
17.02%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 7,022,781 17.02%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in- strument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if
the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Physical or
cash settlement		 Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)


Name		 % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals
or is higher than the notifiable threshold		 Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Wells Capital Management
17.02%
17.02%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information

   

Place of completion San Francisco, California, USA
Date of completion 14/10/2018

© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TR
03:37pEUROPEAN INVESTMENT TR : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01:33pEUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings – 30 September 2018
PU
08:01aEUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2018
PR
09/28EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/26EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/24EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/15EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Fund Makes First Ever Equity Investment in Israel
AQ
09/14EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/14EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings – 31 August 2018
PU
09/14EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2018
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.