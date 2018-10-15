European Investment Trust : Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

The European Investment Trust plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

Wells Capital Management

14/10/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instru-ments

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total number of voting rights of is-suer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

17.02%

N/A

17.02%

41,256,269

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

16.06%

N/A

16.06%

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/E C) (DTR5.2.1 ) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/E C) (DTR5.2.1 ) GB0003295010 7,022,781 17.02% SUBTOTAL 8. A 7,022,781 17.02%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))Type of financial in-strument

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

Exercise/ Conversion Pe-riod

Physical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Wells Capital Management 17.02% 17.02%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information