THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (EUT)
10/15 05:35:14 pm
827 GBp   -0.12%
06:38pEUROPEAN INVEST : Holding(s) in Company
PU
03:37pEUROPEAN INVEST : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01:33pEUROPEAN INVEST : Portfolio Holdings – 30 September 2018
PU
European Investment Trust : Holding(s) in Company

10/15/2018 | 06:38pm CEST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

The European Investment Trust plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

Wells Capital Management

14/10/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instru-ments

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total number of voting rights of is-suer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

17.02%

N/A

17.02%

41,256,269

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

16.06%

N/A

16.06%

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/E

C)

(DTR5.2.1

)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/E

C)

(DTR5.2.1

)

GB0003295010

7,022,781

17.02%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

7,022,781

17.02%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))Type of financial in-strument

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

Exercise/ Conversion Pe-riod

Physical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Wells Capital Management

17.02%

17.02%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

Place of completion

San Francisco, California, USA

Date of completion

14/10/2018

Disclaimer

The European Investment Trust plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 16:37:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Michael William Miller Reid MacPhee Chairman
William Duncan Eason Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Bruce Moule Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mike T. Woodward Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth John Greig Secretary
