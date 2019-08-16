European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2019

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2019
|
|
|
|
| % of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 4.2
|2
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
| 4.0
|3
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
| 3.6
|4
|Sopra Steria
|Technology
|France
| 3.5
|5
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 3.5
|6
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
| 3.4
|7
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
| 3.4
|8
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
| 3.3
|9
|Gerresheimer
|Health Care
|Germany
| 3.2
|10
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
| 3.0
|11
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
| 3.0
|12
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
| 3.0
|13
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
| 2.9
|14
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
| 2.9
|15
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
| 2.8
|16
|Stora Enso
|Basic Materials
|Finland
| 2.8
|17
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
| 2.7
|18
|ISS
|Industrials
|Denmark
| 2.7
|19
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
| 2.6
|20
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
| 2.5
|21
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
| 2.5
|22
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
| 2.5
|23
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
| 2.4
|24
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
| 2.4
|25
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
| 2.4
|26
|Indra Sistemas
|Technology
|Spain
| 2.4
|27
|Valeo
|Consumer Goods
|France
| 2.3
|28
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
| 2.2
|29
|Getinge
|Health Care
|Sweden
| 2.2
|30
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
| 2.1
|31
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
| 2.1
|32
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
| 2.0
|33
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
| 2.0
|34
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
| 1.9
|35
|United Internet
|Technology
|Germany
| 1.9
|36
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
| 1.6
|37
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
| 1.6
|38
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
| 1.0
|39
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
| 0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total equity investments
|
|
|101.3
|
|Cash and other net liabilities
|
|(1.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net assets
|
|
|100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 July 2019
|% of Net Assets
|
|
|France
| 23.3
|Germany
| 21.0
|Scandinavia
| 14.1
|Southern Europe
| 13.4
|Benelux
| 12.1
|Switzerland
| 10.7
|Ireland
| 3.7
|Poland
| 3.0
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(1.3)
|
|100.0
Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)
Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)
Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 July 2019
|% of Net Assets
|
|
|Health Care
|19.2
|Industrials
|16.3
|Financials
|15.0
|Technology
|11.2
|Oil & Gas
|10.3
|Consumer Services
|9.8
|Consumer Goods
|8.1
|Telecommunications
|6.2
|Basic Materials
|2.8
|Utilities
|2.4
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(1.3)
|
|100.0
As at 31 July 2019, the net assets of the Company were £377,488,000.
16 August 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company’s registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP