European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2019

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2019

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.2 2 Sanofi Health Care France 4.0 3 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.6 4 Sopra Steria Technology France 3.5 5 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.5 6 Nokia Technology Finland 3.4 7 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 3.4 8 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.3 9 Gerresheimer Health Care Germany 3.2 10 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 3.0 11 ING Financials Netherlands 3.0 12 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 3.0 13 Orange Telecommunications France 2.9 14 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.9 15 Total Oil & Gas France 2.8 16 Stora Enso Basic Materials Finland 2.8 17 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.7 18 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.7 19 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.6 20 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.5 21 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.5 22 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.5 23 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.4 24 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.4 25 BBVA Financials Spain 2.4 26 Indra Sistemas Technology Spain 2.4 27 Valeo Consumer Goods France 2.3 28 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.2 29 Getinge Health Care Sweden 2.2 30 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.1 31 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.1 32 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.0 33 Outotec Industrials Finland 2.0 34 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 1.9 35 United Internet Technology Germany 1.9 36 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 1.6 37 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 1.6 38 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 1.0 39 Leoni Industrials Germany 0.8 Total equity investments 101.3 Cash and other net liabilities (1.3) Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares



GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2019 % of Net Assets France 23.3 Germany 21.0 Scandinavia 14.1 Southern Europe 13.4 Benelux 12.1 Switzerland 10.7 Ireland 3.7 Poland 3.0 Cash and other net liabilities (1.3) 100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2019 % of Net Assets Health Care 19.2 Industrials 16.3 Financials 15.0 Technology 11.2 Oil & Gas 10.3 Consumer Services 9.8 Consumer Goods 8.1 Telecommunications 6.2 Basic Materials 2.8 Utilities 2.4 Cash and other net liabilities (1.3) 100.0

As at 31 July 2019, the net assets of the Company were £377,488,000.

16 August 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP