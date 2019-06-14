Log in
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(EUT)
06/13 11:35:19 am
802 GBp   -0.25%
European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2019

06/14/2019 | 02:02am EDT

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2019

      % of
Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets
1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland  4.2
2 Sanofi Health Care France  3.9
3 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands  3.7
4 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain  3.5
5 Novartis Health Care Switzerland  3.3
6 Getinge Health Care Sweden  3.2
7 Nokia Technology Finland  3.2
8 Sopra Steria Technology France  3.2
9 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany  3.1
10 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland  3.0
11 Adecco Industrials Switzerland  3.0
12 ING Financials Netherlands  3.0
13 Gerresheimer Health Care Germany  3.0
14 Indra Sistemas Technology Spain  2.9
15 Total Oil & Gas France  2.9
16 Ipsos Consumer Services France  2.8
17 ENI Oil & Gas Italy  2.8
18 Michelin Consumer Goods France  2.8
19 ISS Industrials Denmark  2.8
20 Orange Telecommunications France  2.7
21 Siemens Industrials Germany  2.6
22 BBVA Financials Spain  2.6
23 E.ON Utilities Germany  2.5
24 BNP Paribas Financials France  2.5
25 Rocket Internet Financials Germany  2.4
26 Commerzbank Financials Germany  2.3
27 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland  2.3
28 Stora Enso Basic Materials Finland  2.2
29 Mediobanca Financials Italy  2.2
30 PostNL Industrials Netherlands  2.0
31 Bayer Health Care Germany  2.0
32 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland  1.9
33 Valeo Consumer Goods France  1.8
34 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands  1.8
35 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium  1.7
36 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway  1.2
37 Outotec Industrials Finland  1.2
38 Leoni Industrials Germany  0.9
Total equity investments 99.1
        Cash and other net assets 0.9
Net assets 100.0

 		 * The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
 

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2019 % of Net Assets
France  22.6
Germany  18.8
Southern Europe  14.0
Scandinavia  13.8
Benelux  12.2
Switzerland  10.5
Ireland  4.2
Poland  3.0
Cash and other net assets 0.9
100.0 

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2019 % of Net Assets
Health Care 19.6
Industrials 15.6
Financials 15.0
Oil & Gas 10.6
Consumer Services 9.9
Technology 9.3
Consumer Goods 8.2
Telecommunications 6.2
Utilities 2.5
Basic Materials 2.2
Cash and other net assets 0.9
100.0 

As at 31 May 2019, the net assets of the Company were £356,852,000.

14 June 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© PRNewswire 2019
