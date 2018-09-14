European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings – 31 August 2018

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2018
% ofRankCompanySector
Country
Net Assets
Health Care Health Care Health Care Industrials Oil & Gas Health Care Telecommunications Technology Consumer Services Oil & Gas
Oil & Gas Financials Industrials Financials Consumer Services Technology Consumer Goods Industrials Health Care Consumer Services Financials Financials Utilities Industrials Financials Financials Financials Industrials Financials Consumer Goods Health CareSwitzerland 4.0
Switzerland 3.2
Sweden 3.2
Netherlands 3.2
Netherlands 3.1
France 3.1
Spain 2.9
Finland 2.9
Netherlands 2.9
Italy 2.8
France 2.8
Sweden 2.8
Denmark 2.8
Netherlands 2.8
Ireland 2.7
Spain 2.7
Ireland 2.6
Germany 2.6
Germany 2.6
France 2.6
Denmark 2.5
Germany 2.5
Germany 2.5
Germany 2.5
Norway 2.4
Spain 2.4
France 2.4
Switzerland 2.3
Germany 2.3
Belgium 2.3
Switzerland 2.2
Consumer Goods France 2.1
Telecommunications France 2.1
Industrials France 2.0
Industrials Consumer Services Financials Industrials Oil & Gas Consumer ServicesGermany 1.9
Poland 1.9
Italy 1.9
Finland 1.7
Norway 1.6
Spain 1.0
Total equity investments Cash and other net liabilities
100.8
(0.8)Net assets
* The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in A shares
100.0
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|
31 August 2018
|
% of Net Assets
|
France
|
17.1
|
Germany
|
16.9
|
Netherlands
|
12.0
|
Switzerland
|
11.7
|
Spain
|
9.0
|
Sweden
|
6.0
|
Denmark
|
5.3
|
Ireland
|
5.3
|
Italy
|
4.7
|
Finland
|
4.6
|
Norway
|
4.0
|
Belgium
|
2.3
|
Poland
|
1.9
|
Cash and other net liabilities
|
(0.8)
|
100.0
|
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|
31 August 2018
|
% of Net Assets
|
Financials
|
22.0
|
Industrials
|
19.0
|
Health Care
|
18.3
|
Consumer Services
|
11.1
|
Oil & Gas
|
10.3
|
Consumer Goods
|
7.0
|
Technology
|
5.6
|
Telecommunications
|
5.0
|
Utilities
|
2.5
|
Cash and other net liabilities
|
(0.8)
|
100.0
As at 31 August 2018, the net assets of the Company were £422,182,000.
14 September 2018
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
ENQUIRIES:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road Exeter
EX4 4EP
