Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The European Investment Trust Plc    EUT   GB0003295010

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (EUT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 09/14 10:35:00 am
891.0000 GBp   +0.79%
10:48aEUROPEAN INVEST : Portfolio Holdings – 31 August 2018
PU
08:02aEUROPEAN INVEST : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2018
PR
09/11EUROPEAN INVEST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings – 31 August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 10:48am CEST

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2018

% ofRankCompanySector

Country

Net Assets

  • 1 Roche *

  • 2 Novartis

  • 3 Getinge

  • 4 PostNL

  • 5 Royal Dutch Shell **

  • 6 Sanofi

  • 7 Telefonica

  • 8 Nokia

  • 9 Ahold Delhaize

  • 10 ENI

  • 11 Total

  • 12 Nordea Bank

  • 13 ISS

  • 14 ING

  • 15 Ryanair

  • 16 Indra Sistemas

  • 17 Glanbia

  • 18 Deutsche Post

  • 19 Bayer

  • 20 Ipsos

  • 21 Danske Bank

  • 22 Rocket Internet

  • 23 E.ON

  • 24 Siemens

  • 25 DNB

  • 26 BBVA

  • 27 BNP Paribas

  • 28 Adecco

  • 29 Commerzbank

  • 30 Ontex

  • 31 BB Biotech

  • 32 Michelin

  • 33 Orange

  • 34 Airbus

  • 35 Leoni

  • 36 Cyfrowy Polsat

  • 37 Mediobanca

  • 38 Outotec

  • 39 Petroleum Geo-Services

  • 40 DIA

Health Care Health Care Health Care Industrials Oil & Gas Health Care Telecommunications Technology Consumer Services Oil & Gas

Oil & Gas Financials Industrials Financials Consumer Services Technology Consumer Goods Industrials Health Care Consumer Services Financials Financials Utilities Industrials Financials Financials Financials Industrials Financials Consumer Goods Health CareSwitzerland 4.0

Switzerland 3.2

Sweden 3.2

Netherlands 3.2

Netherlands 3.1

France 3.1

Spain 2.9

Finland 2.9

Netherlands 2.9

Italy 2.8

France 2.8

Sweden 2.8

Denmark 2.8

Netherlands 2.8

Ireland 2.7

Spain 2.7

Ireland 2.6

Germany 2.6

Germany 2.6

France 2.6

Denmark 2.5

Germany 2.5

Germany 2.5

Germany 2.5

Norway 2.4

Spain 2.4

France 2.4

Switzerland 2.3

Germany 2.3

Belgium 2.3

Switzerland 2.2

Consumer Goods France 2.1

Telecommunications France 2.1

Industrials France 2.0

Industrials Consumer Services Financials Industrials Oil & Gas Consumer ServicesGermany 1.9

Poland 1.9

Italy 1.9

Finland 1.7

Norway 1.6

Spain 1.0

Total equity investments Cash and other net liabilities

100.8

(0.8)Net assets

* The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in A shares

100.0

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2018

% of Net Assets

France

17.1

Germany

16.9

Netherlands

12.0

Switzerland

11.7

Spain

9.0

Sweden

6.0

Denmark

5.3

Ireland

5.3

Italy

4.7

Finland

4.6

Norway

4.0

Belgium

2.3

Poland

1.9

Cash and other net liabilities

(0.8)

100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2018

% of Net Assets

Financials

22.0

Industrials

19.0

Health Care

18.3

Consumer Services

11.1

Oil & Gas

10.3

Consumer Goods

7.0

Technology

5.6

Telecommunications

5.0

Utilities

2.5

Cash and other net liabilities

(0.8)

100.0

As at 31 August 2018, the net assets of the Company were £422,182,000.

14 September 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road Exeter

EX4 4EP

Disclaimer

The European Investment Trust plc published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TR
10:48aEUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings – 31 August 2018
PU
08:02aEUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2018
PR
09/13EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Fund makes first ever equity investment in Israel
AQ
09/11EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/06EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/03EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
09/03EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/30EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/29EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/24EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Chart THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
The European Investment Trust Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Michael William Miller Reid MacPhee Chairman
William Duncan Eason Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Bruce Moule Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mike T. Woodward Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth John Greig Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-7.05%0
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC18.61%1 418
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS6.78%1 075
DRAPER ESPRIT36.65%698
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%365
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP9.39%182
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.