European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings – 31 August 2018

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2018

% ofRankCompanySector

Country

Net Assets

1 Roche *

2 Novartis

3 Getinge

4 PostNL

5 Royal Dutch Shell **

6 Sanofi

7 Telefonica

8 Nokia

9 Ahold Delhaize

10 ENI

11 Total

12 Nordea Bank

13 ISS

14 ING

15 Ryanair

16 Indra Sistemas

17 Glanbia

18 Deutsche Post

19 Bayer

20 Ipsos

21 Danske Bank

22 Rocket Internet

23 E.ON

24 Siemens

25 DNB

26 BBVA

27 BNP Paribas

28 Adecco

29 Commerzbank

30 Ontex

31 BB Biotech

32 Michelin

33 Orange

34 Airbus

35 Leoni

36 Cyfrowy Polsat

37 Mediobanca

38 Outotec

39 Petroleum Geo-Services

40 DIA

Health Care Health Care Health Care Industrials Oil & Gas Health Care Telecommunications Technology Consumer Services Oil & Gas

Oil & Gas Financials Industrials Financials Consumer Services Technology Consumer Goods Industrials Health Care Consumer Services Financials Financials Utilities Industrials Financials Financials Financials Industrials Financials Consumer Goods Health CareSwitzerland 4.0

Switzerland 3.2

Sweden 3.2

Netherlands 3.2

Netherlands 3.1

France 3.1

Spain 2.9

Finland 2.9

Netherlands 2.9

Italy 2.8

France 2.8

Sweden 2.8

Denmark 2.8

Netherlands 2.8

Ireland 2.7

Spain 2.7

Ireland 2.6

Germany 2.6

Germany 2.6

France 2.6

Denmark 2.5

Germany 2.5

Germany 2.5

Germany 2.5

Norway 2.4

Spain 2.4

France 2.4

Switzerland 2.3

Germany 2.3

Belgium 2.3

Switzerland 2.2

Consumer Goods France 2.1

Telecommunications France 2.1

Industrials France 2.0

Industrials Consumer Services Financials Industrials Oil & Gas Consumer ServicesGermany 1.9

Poland 1.9

Italy 1.9

Finland 1.7

Norway 1.6

Spain 1.0

Total equity investments Cash and other net liabilities

100.8

(0.8)Net assets

* The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in A shares

100.0

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2018 % of Net Assets France 17.1 Germany 16.9 Netherlands 12.0 Switzerland 11.7 Spain 9.0 Sweden 6.0 Denmark 5.3 Ireland 5.3 Italy 4.7 Finland 4.6 Norway 4.0 Belgium 2.3 Poland 1.9 Cash and other net liabilities (0.8) 100.0 SECTOR DISTRIBUTION 31 August 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 22.0 Industrials 19.0 Health Care 18.3 Consumer Services 11.1 Oil & Gas 10.3 Consumer Goods 7.0 Technology 5.6 Telecommunications 5.0 Utilities 2.5 Cash and other net liabilities (0.8) 100.0

As at 31 August 2018, the net assets of the Company were £422,182,000.

14 September 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

