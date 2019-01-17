European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings – 31 December 2018

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
% of
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Sector
|
Country
|
Net Assets
|
1
|
Roche *
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
4.3
|
2
|
Sanofi
|
Health Care
|
France
|
4.2
|
3
|
Telefonica
|
Telecommunications
|
Spain
|
3.7
|
4
|
Nokia
|
Technology
|
Finland
|
3.7
|
5
|
Novartis
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
3.5
|
6
|
Royal Dutch Shell **
|
Oil & Gas
|
Netherlands
|
3.4
|
7
|
ING
|
Financials
|
Netherlands
|
2.9
|
8
|
Getinge
|
Health Care
|
Sweden
|
2.9
|
9
|
ENI
|
Oil & Gas
|
Italy
|
2.9
|
10
|
Total
|
Oil & Gas
|
France
|
2.9
|
11
|
Ahold Delhaize
|
Consumer Services
|
Netherlands
|
2.9
|
12
|
E.ON
|
Utilities
|
Germany
|
2.8
|
13
|
Deutsche Post
|
Industrials
|
Germany
|
2.8
|
14
|
ISS
|
Industrials
|
Denmark
|
2.7
|
15
|
Cyfrowy Polsat
|
Consumer Services
|
Poland
|
2.7
|
16
|
Nordea Bank
|
Financials
|
Sweden
|
2.6
|
17
|
Indra Sistemas
|
Technology
|
Spain
|
2.6
|
18
|
PostNL
|
Industrials
|
Netherlands
|
2.6
|
19
|
Sopra Steria
|
Technology
|
France
|
2.6
|
20
|
Siemens
|
Industrials
|
Germany
|
2.6
|
21
|
Gerresheimer
|
Health Care
|
Germany
|
2.5
|
22
|
BBVA
|
Financials
|
Spain
|
2.5
|
23
|
BNP Paribas
|
Financials
|
France
|
2.5
|
24
|
Glanbia
|
Consumer Goods
|
Ireland
|
2.5
|
25
|
Orange
|
Telecommunications
|
France
|
2.5
|
26
|
Ryanair
|
Consumer Services
|
Ireland
|
2.5
|
27
|
Adecco
|
Industrials
|
Switzerland
|
2.3
|
28
|
Bayer
|
Health Care
|
Germany
|
2.3
|
29
|
Ipsos
|
Consumer Services
|
France
|
2.3
|
30
|
Commerzbank
|
Financials
|
Germany
|
2.2
|
31
|
Michelin
|
Consumer Goods
|
France
|
2.1
|
32
|
Leoni
|
Industrials
|
Germany
|
2.1
|
33
|
DNB
|
Financials
|
Norway
|
2.1
|
34
|
Rocket Internet
|
Financials
|
Germany
|
2.0
|
35
|
Ontex
|
Consumer Goods
|
Belgium
|
2.0
|
36
|
Mediobanca
|
Financials
|
Italy
|
2.0
|
37
|
Outotec
|
Industrials
|
Finland
|
1.1
|
38
|
Petroleum Geo-Services
|
Oil & Gas
|
Norway
|
0.8
|
Total equity investments
|
99.6
|
Cash and other net assets
|
0.4
|
Net assets
|
100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|
31 December 2018
|
% of Net Assets
|
Germany
|
19.3
|
France
|
19.1
|
Scandinavia
|
15.9
|
Benelux
|
13.8
|
Southern Europe
|
13.7
|
Switzerland
|
10.1
|
Ireland
|
5.0
|
Poland
|
2.7
|
Cash and other net assets
|
0.4
|
100.0
Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)
Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|
31 December 2018
|
% of Net Assets
|
Health Care
|
19.7
|
Financials
|
18.8
|
Industrials
|
16.2
|
Consumer Services
|
10.4
|
Oil & Gas
|
10.0
|
Technology
|
8.9
|
Consumer Goods
|
6.6
|
Telecommunications
|
6.2
|
Utilities
|
2.8
|
Cash and other net assets
|
0.4
|
100.0
As at 31 December 2018, the net assets of the Company were £354,906,000.
17 January 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
ENQUIRIES:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:Beaufort House
51 New North Road Exeter
EX4 4EP
Disclaimer
The European Investment Trust plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 22:53:09 UTC