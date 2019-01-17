European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings – 31 December 2018

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

% of

Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.3 2 Sanofi Health Care France 4.2 3 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.7 4 Nokia Technology Finland 3.7 5 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.5 6 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.4 7 ING Financials Netherlands 2.9 8 Getinge Health Care Sweden 2.9 9 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.9 10 Total Oil & Gas France 2.9 11 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.9 12 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.8 13 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 2.8 14 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.7 15 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 2.7 16 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.6 17 Indra Sistemas Technology Spain 2.6 18 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.6 19 Sopra Steria Technology France 2.6 20 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.6 21 Gerresheimer Health Care Germany 2.5 22 BBVA Financials Spain 2.5 23 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.5 24 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 2.5 25 Orange Telecommunications France 2.5 26 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.5 27 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.3 28 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.3 29 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.3 30 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.2 31 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.1 32 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.1 33 DNB Financials Norway 2.1 34 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.0 35 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.0 36 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.0 37 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.1 38 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 0.8 Total equity investments 99.6 Cash and other net assets 0.4 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018 % of Net Assets Germany 19.3 France 19.1 Scandinavia 15.9 Benelux 13.8 Southern Europe 13.7 Switzerland 10.1 Ireland 5.0 Poland 2.7 Cash and other net assets 0.4 100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018 % of Net Assets Health Care 19.7 Financials 18.8 Industrials 16.2 Consumer Services 10.4 Oil & Gas 10.0 Technology 8.9 Consumer Goods 6.6 Telecommunications 6.2 Utilities 2.8 Cash and other net assets 0.4 100.0

As at 31 December 2018, the net assets of the Company were £354,906,000.

17 January 2019

