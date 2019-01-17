Log in
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (EUT)
01/17 11:35:11 am
780 GBp   -0.89%
European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings – 31 December 2018

0
01/17/2019 | 05:54pm EST

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

% of

Rank

Company

Sector

Country

Net Assets

1

Roche *

Health Care

Switzerland

4.3

2

Sanofi

Health Care

France

4.2

3

Telefonica

Telecommunications

Spain

3.7

4

Nokia

Technology

Finland

3.7

5

Novartis

Health Care

Switzerland

3.5

6

Royal Dutch Shell **

Oil & Gas

Netherlands

3.4

7

ING

Financials

Netherlands

2.9

8

Getinge

Health Care

Sweden

2.9

9

ENI

Oil & Gas

Italy

2.9

10

Total

Oil & Gas

France

2.9

11

Ahold Delhaize

Consumer Services

Netherlands

2.9

12

E.ON

Utilities

Germany

2.8

13

Deutsche Post

Industrials

Germany

2.8

14

ISS

Industrials

Denmark

2.7

15

Cyfrowy Polsat

Consumer Services

Poland

2.7

16

Nordea Bank

Financials

Sweden

2.6

17

Indra Sistemas

Technology

Spain

2.6

18

PostNL

Industrials

Netherlands

2.6

19

Sopra Steria

Technology

France

2.6

20

Siemens

Industrials

Germany

2.6

21

Gerresheimer

Health Care

Germany

2.5

22

BBVA

Financials

Spain

2.5

23

BNP Paribas

Financials

France

2.5

24

Glanbia

Consumer Goods

Ireland

2.5

25

Orange

Telecommunications

France

2.5

26

Ryanair

Consumer Services

Ireland

2.5

27

Adecco

Industrials

Switzerland

2.3

28

Bayer

Health Care

Germany

2.3

29

Ipsos

Consumer Services

France

2.3

30

Commerzbank

Financials

Germany

2.2

31

Michelin

Consumer Goods

France

2.1

32

Leoni

Industrials

Germany

2.1

33

DNB

Financials

Norway

2.1

34

Rocket Internet

Financials

Germany

2.0

35

Ontex

Consumer Goods

Belgium

2.0

36

Mediobanca

Financials

Italy

2.0

37

Outotec

Industrials

Finland

1.1

38

Petroleum Geo-Services

Oil & Gas

Norway

0.8

Total equity investments

99.6

Cash and other net assets

0.4

Net assets

100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018

% of Net Assets

Germany

19.3

France

19.1

Scandinavia

15.9

Benelux

13.8

Southern Europe

13.7

Switzerland

10.1

Ireland

5.0

Poland

2.7

Cash and other net assets

0.4

100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018

% of Net Assets

Health Care

19.7

Financials

18.8

Industrials

16.2

Consumer Services

10.4

Oil & Gas

10.0

Technology

8.9

Consumer Goods

6.6

Telecommunications

6.2

Utilities

2.8

Cash and other net assets

0.4

100.0

As at 31 December 2018, the net assets of the Company were £354,906,000.

17 January 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:Beaufort House

51 New North Road Exeter

EX4 4EP

Disclaimer

The European Investment Trust plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 22:53:09 UTC
