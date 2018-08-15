European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings – 31 July 2018

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2018

% of

Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.8 2 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 3.5 3 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.2 4 Total Oil & Gas France 3.1 5 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.1 6 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.1 7 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.0 8 ING Financials Netherlands 3.0 9 Sanofi Health Care France 3.0 10 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.9 11 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.8 12 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.8 13 Getinge Health Care Sweden 2.7 14 Nokia Technology Finland 2.7 15 BBVA Financials Spain 2.7 16 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.6 17 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.6 18 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.6 19 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.6 20 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.5 21 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.5 22 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.5 23 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.5 24 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 2.4 25 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 2.4 26 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.4 27 DNB Financials Norway 2.3 28 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.3 29 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.2 30 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.2 31 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.2 32 Orange Telecommunications France 2.1 33 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.0 34 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.0 35 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 2.0 36 Airbus Industrials France 1.9 37 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 1.9 38 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.7 39 DIA Consumer Services Spain 0.9 40 Indra Sistemas Technology Spain 0.9 Total equity investments 99.6 Cash and other net assets 0.4 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2018 % of Net Assets Germany 17.6 France 17.4 Netherlands 12.5 Switzerland 11.1 Spain 7.6 Sweden 5.3 Denmark 5.2 Ireland 5.0 Italy 5.0 Finland 4.4 Norway 4.3 Belgium 2.3 Poland 1.9 Cash and other net assets 0.4 100.0 SECTOR DISTRIBUTION 31 July 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 22.6 Industrials 19.2 Health Care 17.5 Oil & Gas 11.3 Consumer Services 10.8 Consumer Goods 6.9 Telecommunications 5.2 Technology 3.6 Utilities 2.5 Cash and other net assets 0.4 100.0

As at 31 July 2018, the net assets of the Company were £439,995,000.

15 August 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:Beaufort House

51 New North Road Exeter

EX4 4EP