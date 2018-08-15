European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings – 31 July 2018

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2018
% of
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Sector
|
Country
|
Net Assets
|
1
|
Roche *
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
3.8
|
2
|
PostNL
|
Industrials
|
Netherlands
|
3.5
|
3
|
Royal Dutch Shell **
|
Oil & Gas
|
Netherlands
|
3.2
|
4
|
Total
|
Oil & Gas
|
France
|
3.1
|
5
|
Telefonica
|
Telecommunications
|
Spain
|
3.1
|
6
|
Novartis
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
3.1
|
7
|
ENI
|
Oil & Gas
|
Italy
|
3.0
|
8
|
ING
|
Financials
|
Netherlands
|
3.0
|
9
|
Sanofi
|
Health Care
|
France
|
3.0
|
10
|
Bayer
|
Health Care
|
Germany
|
2.9
|
11
|
Ahold Delhaize
|
Consumer Services
|
Netherlands
|
2.8
|
12
|
ISS
|
Industrials
|
Denmark
|
2.8
|
13
|
Getinge
|
Health Care
|
Sweden
|
2.7
|
14
|
Nokia
|
Technology
|
Finland
|
2.7
|
15
|
BBVA
|
Financials
|
Spain
|
2.7
|
16
|
Nordea Bank
|
Financials
|
Sweden
|
2.6
|
17
|
Ryanair
|
Consumer Services
|
Ireland
|
2.6
|
18
|
Ipsos
|
Consumer Services
|
France
|
2.6
|
19
|
Rocket Internet
|
Financials
|
Germany
|
2.6
|
20
|
Siemens
|
Industrials
|
Germany
|
2.5
|
21
|
Commerzbank
|
Financials
|
Germany
|
2.5
|
22
|
BNP Paribas
|
Financials
|
France
|
2.5
|
23
|
E.ON
|
Utilities
|
Germany
|
2.5
|
24
|
Glanbia
|
Consumer Goods
|
Ireland
|
2.4
|
25
|
Deutsche Post
|
Industrials
|
Germany
|
2.4
|
26
|
Danske Bank
|
Financials
|
Denmark
|
2.4
|
27
|
DNB
|
Financials
|
Norway
|
2.3
|
28
|
Ontex
|
Consumer Goods
|
Belgium
|
2.3
|
29
|
Adecco
|
Industrials
|
Switzerland
|
2.2
|
30
|
Michelin
|
Consumer Goods
|
France
|
2.2
|
31
|
Leoni
|
Industrials
|
Germany
|
2.2
|
32
|
Orange
|
Telecommunications
|
France
|
2.1
|
33
|
BB Biotech
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
2.0
|
34
|
Mediobanca
|
Financials
|
Italy
|
2.0
|
35
|
Petroleum Geo-Services
|
Oil & Gas
|
Norway
|
2.0
|
36
|
Airbus
|
Industrials
|
France
|
1.9
|
37
|
Cyfrowy Polsat
|
Consumer Services
|
Poland
|
1.9
|
38
|
Outotec
|
Industrials
|
Finland
|
1.7
|
39
|
DIA
|
Consumer Services
|
Spain
|
0.9
|
40
|
Indra Sistemas
|
Technology
|
Spain
|
0.9
|
Total equity investments
|
99.6
|
Cash and other net assets
|
0.4
|
Net assets
|
100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|
31 July 2018
|
% of Net Assets
|
Germany
|
17.6
|
France
|
17.4
|
Netherlands
|
12.5
|
Switzerland
|
11.1
|
Spain
|
7.6
|
Sweden
|
5.3
|
Denmark
|
5.2
|
Ireland
|
5.0
|
Italy
|
5.0
|
Finland
|
4.4
|
Norway
|
4.3
|
Belgium
|
2.3
|
Poland
|
1.9
|
Cash and other net assets
|
0.4
|
100.0
|
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|
31 July 2018
|
% of Net Assets
|
Financials
|
22.6
|
Industrials
|
19.2
|
Health Care
|
17.5
|
Oil & Gas
|
11.3
|
Consumer Services
|
10.8
|
Consumer Goods
|
6.9
|
Telecommunications
|
5.2
|
Technology
|
3.6
|
Utilities
|
2.5
|
Cash and other net assets
|
0.4
|
100.0
As at 31 July 2018, the net assets of the Company were £439,995,000.
15 August 2018
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
ENQUIRIES:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:Beaufort House
51 New North Road Exeter
EX4 4EP
Disclaimer
The European Investment Trust plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 16:10:03 UTC