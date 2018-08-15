European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings – 31 July 2018

Log in
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (EUT)
  Report  
08/15/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2018

% of

Rank

Company

Sector

Country

Net Assets

1

Roche *

Health Care

Switzerland

3.8

2

PostNL

Industrials

Netherlands

3.5

3

Royal Dutch Shell **

Oil & Gas

Netherlands

3.2

4

Total

Oil & Gas

France

3.1

5

Telefonica

Telecommunications

Spain

3.1

6

Novartis

Health Care

Switzerland

3.1

7

ENI

Oil & Gas

Italy

3.0

8

ING

Financials

Netherlands

3.0

9

Sanofi

Health Care

France

3.0

10

Bayer

Health Care

Germany

2.9

11

Ahold Delhaize

Consumer Services

Netherlands

2.8

12

ISS

Industrials

Denmark

2.8

13

Getinge

Health Care

Sweden

2.7

14

Nokia

Technology

Finland

2.7

15

BBVA

Financials

Spain

2.7

16

Nordea Bank

Financials

Sweden

2.6

17

Ryanair

Consumer Services

Ireland

2.6

18

Ipsos

Consumer Services

France

2.6

19

Rocket Internet

Financials

Germany

2.6

20

Siemens

Industrials

Germany

2.5

21

Commerzbank

Financials

Germany

2.5

22

BNP Paribas

Financials

France

2.5

23

E.ON

Utilities

Germany

2.5

24

Glanbia

Consumer Goods

Ireland

2.4

25

Deutsche Post

Industrials

Germany

2.4

26

Danske Bank

Financials

Denmark

2.4

27

DNB

Financials

Norway

2.3

28

Ontex

Consumer Goods

Belgium

2.3

29

Adecco

Industrials

Switzerland

2.2

30

Michelin

Consumer Goods

France

2.2

31

Leoni

Industrials

Germany

2.2

32

Orange

Telecommunications

France

2.1

33

BB Biotech

Health Care

Switzerland

2.0

34

Mediobanca

Financials

Italy

2.0

35

Petroleum Geo-Services

Oil & Gas

Norway

2.0

36

Airbus

Industrials

France

1.9

37

Cyfrowy Polsat

Consumer Services

Poland

1.9

38

Outotec

Industrials

Finland

1.7

39

DIA

Consumer Services

Spain

0.9

40

Indra Sistemas

Technology

Spain

0.9

Total equity investments

99.6

Cash and other net assets

0.4

Net assets

100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2018

% of Net Assets

Germany

17.6

France

17.4

Netherlands

12.5

Switzerland

11.1

Spain

7.6

Sweden

5.3

Denmark

5.2

Ireland

5.0

Italy

5.0

Finland

4.4

Norway

4.3

Belgium

2.3

Poland

1.9

Cash and other net assets

0.4

100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2018

% of Net Assets

Financials

22.6

Industrials

19.2

Health Care

17.5

Oil & Gas

11.3

Consumer Services

10.8

Consumer Goods

6.9

Telecommunications

5.2

Technology

3.6

Utilities

2.5

Cash and other net assets

0.4

100.0

As at 31 July 2018, the net assets of the Company were £439,995,000.

15 August 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:Beaufort House

51 New North Road Exeter

EX4 4EP

Disclaimer

The European Investment Trust plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 16:10:03 UTC
