Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The European Investment Trust Plc    EUT   GB0003295010

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (EUT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/03 10:49:20 am
910 GBp   -0.22%
10:47aEUROPEAN INVEST : Transaction in own shares
PU
10:26aEUROPEAN INVEST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/30EUROPEAN INVEST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

European Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 10:26am CEST

The European Investment Trust plc (“the Company”)

The Company announces that on 31 August 2018 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 31 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
Lowest price per share 918p
Highest price per share 918p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 41,396,269 ordinary shares in issue. Each of the Company's shares carries one vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 41,396,269.

3 September 2018

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TR
10:47aEUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
10:26aEUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/30EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/29EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/24EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/20EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/20EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
08/20EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/15EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings – 31 July 2018
PU
08/15EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2018
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.