Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The European Investment Trust Plc    EUT   GB0003295010

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (EUT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

European Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2018 | 06:57pm CET

The European Investment Trust plc (“the Company”)

The Company announces that on 22 November 2018 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 22 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price per share 818p
Highest price per share 818p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 41,166,269 ordinary shares in issue. Each of the Company's shares carries one vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 41,166,269.

22 November 2018

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TR
06:57pEUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/19EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
11/19EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/16EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings – 31 October 2018
PU
11/16EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2018
PR
11/15EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/12EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/10EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : EU Approves State Support Plans for Greece-Bulgaria ..
AQ
10/30EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Holding(s) in Company
PU
10/30EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TR : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.