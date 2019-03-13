European Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

The European Investment Trust plc (“the Company”)
The Company announces that on 13 March 2019 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
Ordinary Shares:
|Date of purchase:
|13 March 2019
|Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|30,000
|Lowest price per share
|802p
|Highest price per share
|802p
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 40,586,769 ordinary shares in issue. Each of the Company's shares carries one vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 40,586,769.
13 March 2019
LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
