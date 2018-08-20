Log in
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (EUT)
European Investment Trust : Transaction in own shares

08/20/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

The European Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

The Company announces that on 17 August 2018 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:

17 August 2018

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

26,000

Lowest price per share

895.230769p

Highest price per share

895.230769p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 41,506,269 ordinary shares in issue. Each of the Company's shares carries one vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 41,506,269.

20 August 2018

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road Exeter

EX4 4EP

Disclaimer

The European Investment Trust plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 11:15:10 UTC
