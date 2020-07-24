Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The ExOne Company    XONE

THE EXONE COMPANY

(XONE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ExOne : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the quarter, along with its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Friday, August 7, 2020
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (877) 407-9039
Internet webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.exone.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Friday, August 14, 2020. To listen to a replay of the call, dial (844) 512-2921 and enter the conference ID number 13707347, or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About ExOne

ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE EXONE COMPANY
04:11pEXONE : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference C..
BU
11:01aEXONE : Company Profile for The ExOne Company
BU
06/29THE EXONE COMPANY : Added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes
BU
06/24EXONE : Adds Two New Stainless Steels to Updated Quick Ship Metal 3D Printing Se..
BU
06/18EXONE : Five Projects to Advance ExOne Binder Jet 3D Printing Receive Manufactur..
BU
06/11EXONE CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial S..
AQ
05/27THE EXONE COMPANY : to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Confe..
BU
05/15EXONE CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13EXONE : Launches #MakeMetalGreen Campaign Encouraging Manufacturers to Re-Examin..
BU
05/07EXONE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -13,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 292
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart THE EXONE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The ExOne Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE EXONE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,33 $
Last Close Price 8,76 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Hartner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Kent Rockwell Chairman
Douglas D. Zemba CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Rick D. Lucas Chief Technology Officer & VP-New Markets
John Irvin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE EXONE COMPANY17.43%145
ATLAS COPCO AB10.12%54 281
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.65%43 876
FANUC CORPORATION2.41%37 331
FORTIVE CORPORATION-5.05%24 440
SANDVIK AB-5.64%24 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group