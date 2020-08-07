Log in
ExOne : The X1 160Pro Metal 3D Printer is in Production

08/07/2020 | 08:59am EDT

During today's quarterly financial results, ExOne CEO John Hartner discussed the company's progress with the X1 160Pro™ metal 3D printer, which is built off the company's S-Print platform for sand 3D printing, originally launched in 2005.

"Recently, we won our first commitments for our X1 160 Pro, the industry's largest metal binder jet system, which we announced last November," Hartner said. "This breakthrough system, our 10thmetal printer to date, is well on its way to proving itself as a critical tool that will move metal 3D printing into high-volume production. Our team has already begun producing the first 160Pros for customers, and we remain on target with our release plans. We continue to expect first shipments by the end of 2020, for revenue recognition in 2021."

Disclaimer

ExOne Company published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 12:58:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -13,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 163 M 163 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 292
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart THE EXONE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The ExOne Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE EXONE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,33 $
Last Close Price 9,85 $
Spread / Highest target 1,52%
Spread / Average Target -5,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Hartner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Kent Rockwell Chairman
Douglas D. Zemba CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Rick D. Lucas Chief Technology Officer & VP-New Markets
John Irvin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE EXONE COMPANY32.04%163
ATLAS COPCO AB5.65%52 834
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.36%45 757
FANUC CORPORATION-10.01%33 260
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-6.46%24 757
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-6.21%24 750
