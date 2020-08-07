ExOne : The X1 160Pro Metal 3D Printer is in Production

During today's quarterly financial results, ExOne CEO John Hartner discussed the company's progress with the X1 160Pro™ metal 3D printer, which is built off the company's S-Print platform for sand 3D printing, originally launched in 2005.

"Recently, we won our first commitments for our X1 160 Pro, the industry's largest metal binder jet system, which we announced last November," Hartner said. "This breakthrough system, our 10thmetal printer to date, is well on its way to proving itself as a critical tool that will move metal 3D printing into high-volume production. Our team has already begun producing the first 160Pros for customers, and we remain on target with our release plans. We continue to expect first shipments by the end of 2020, for revenue recognition in 2021."