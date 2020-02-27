Log in
The ExOne Company : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

02/27/2020

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the quarter, along with its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Friday, March 13, 2020
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8470
Internet Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.exone.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Friday, March 20, 2020. To listen to a replay of the call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13697527, or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About ExOne

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines, 3D printed products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOne’s machines serve direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component; indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through its network of ExOne Adoption Centers (“EACs”). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers. Visit www.exone.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
