Federal Bank : Press Release - Q4 Results - Financial Year 2019-20

Commenting on the results and financial performance, Mr. Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director & CEO, Federal Bank said, the Bank has delivered a robust operating performance with the operating profit registering a growth of 27%. The asset quality of the Bank has improved substantially, which is a positive. To face any unfavorable situation that may arise due to the pandemic, we have increased the provisions substantially and strengthened the balance sheet. On the business front, the Bank has achieved robust growth in the retail segment with housing loans and gold loans growing handsomely.

Material improvement in provision coverage ratio as it improves by 809 bps on a QoQ basis to 53.39%

Asset quality improves significantly with gross NPA coming down by 8 bps and Net NPA coming down by 17 bps on a YoY basis to 2.84% and 1.31% respectively

Federal Bank announced its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2020 today.

Working Results at a Glance

Particulars Quarter Ended On Year Ended On 31-03-19 Growth % 31-03-19 Growth % 31-03-20 31-03-20 Net Profit 301.23 381.51 21.04% 1,542.78 1,243.89 24.03% Operating Profit 959.31 754.75 27.10% 3,204.69 2,763.10 15.98% Total Income 4,107.95 3444.04 19.28% 15,142.16 12,770.05 18.58% Net Interest Income 1,216.02 1096.53 10.90% 4,648.90 4,176.35 11.31% Other Income 711.11 411.72 72.72% 1,931.41 1,351.02 42.96%

OPERATING REVIEW

Total Business

The total business of the Bank reached ₹ 2,76,443.30 Cr as on 31st March 2020 from ₹ 2,46,783.61 Cr as on 31st March 2019 registering a growth of 12.02%.

Credit Growth

Gross Advances reached ₹ 1,24,153.18 Cr as on 31st March 2020 from ₹ 1,11,829.27 Cr as on 31st March 2019 registering a growth of 11.02%. Retail advances grew by 19.39% to reach ₹ 37,877.97 Cr as on 31st March 2020 from ₹ 31,726.99 Cr as on 31st March 2019. Gold loans registered a robust growth 28.68% to reach ₹ 9,301.00 Cr as on 31st March 2020. Housing Loans went up by 18.42% to reach ₹ 18,229.34 Cr. Agri advances registered a growth of 12.50% to reach ₹ 12,874.26 Cr as on 31st March 2020 from ₹ 11,444.00 Cr as on 31st March 2019. Business Banking advances grew by 10.93% to reach ₹ 10,609.75 Cr.

Deposit Growth

Deposits recorded a growth of 12.85% to reach ₹ 1,52,290.09 Cr as on 31st March 2020 from ₹ 1,34,954.34 Cr as on 31st March 2019. The CASA deposits reached ₹ 45,450.24 Cr as on 31st March 2020. The NRE deposits of the Bank posted a growth of 14.20% during the year to reach ₹ 57,223.13 Cr as on 31st March 2020.

Operating Profit & Net Profit

The Bank delivered an annual operating profit of ₹ 3,204.69 Cr as on 31st March 2020 against ₹ 2,763.10 Cr as on 31st March 2019 registering a growth of 15.98%. Quarterly operating profit rose to ₹ 959.31 Cr from ₹ 754.75 Cr registering a growth of 27.10%. The annual net profit reached an all-time high of ₹ 1,542.78 Cr.

Margins

Annual Net Interest Income increased to ₹ 4,648.90 Cr from ₹ 4,176.35 Cr registering a growth of 11.31% as on 31st March 2020 while the quarterly Net Interest Income increased to ₹ 1,216.02 Cr from ₹ 1,096.53

