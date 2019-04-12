Log in
THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(FBSI)
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

04/12/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCPink - FstBksh: FBSI) (“Company”), the holding company for Stockmens Bank (“Bank”), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company had net income, of $955,000, or $0.38 per share-diluted, compared to $622,000, or $0.24 per share diluted for the comparable period in 2018. The $333,000 increase in net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was attributable to a $260,000 increase in net interest income after provisions for loan losses, a $151,000 decrease in non-interest expense, a $17,000 increase in non-interest income, and a corresponding $95,000 increase in tax expenses.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $75,000 compared to $191,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

At March 31, 2019 non-performing assets including loans 30 days past due and loans in nonaccrual status totaled $1.47 million or 0.42% of total assets and the allowance for loan and lease losses was 0.86% of total loans, resting at $2.27 million.

Consolidated total assets at March 31, 2019 were $353.33 million, compared to $345.32 million at December 31, 2018. During the first quarter: Net loans increased 1.06% to $263.17 million, total deposits increased 1.92% to $303.24 million, and total capital increased to $34.55 million, or 9.78% of total assets compared to $33.82 million, or 9.79% of total assets, at December 31, 2018.

The Bank continues to meet all regulatory requirements for “well-capitalized” status and reports Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 9.15%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.70%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.70%, and Total Risk Based Capital Ratio of 13.45%, and a Capital Conservation Buffer of 5.45%. Regulatory requirements for these ratios respectively are 5.00%, 6.50%, 8.00%, 10.00%, and 2.50%.

About the Company

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado that conducts business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane and Springfield, and a full service office in Bartley, Nebraska.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stockmens Bank, may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements” in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such statements address the following subjects: future operating results; customer growth and retention; loan and other product demand; earnings growth and expectations; new products and services; credit quality and adequacy of reserves; results of examinations by our bank regulators, technology, and our employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company’s financial performance to differ materially from the expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services of the Company and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the impact of changes in financial services’ laws and regulations; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and the success of the Company at managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default and managing the risks of the foregoing.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation, to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Contact: Robert M. Alexander, Chairman and CEO - (719) 955-2800

 

 
First Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
     
  Quarter Ended
  March 31,
   2019   2018 
Operating Data:    
     
Total interest income $3,924  $3,546 
Total interest expense  759   525 
Net interest income  3,165   3,021 
Provision for loan losses  75   191 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  3,090   2,830 
Gain (loss) on sale of investments  -   - 
Non-interest income  322   305 
Non-interest expense  2,151   2,302 
Income before taxes  1,261   833 
Income tax expense (benefit)  306   211 
Net income (loss) $955  $622 
     
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $0.38  $0.24 
     
  At At
  March 31, December 31,
Financial Condition Data:  2019   2018 
     
Cash and cash equivalents        
(excludes CDs) $19,041  $15,719 
Investment securities        
(includes CDs)  48,552   47,760 
Loans receivable, net  263,170   260,411 
Goodwill and intangibles  2,337   2,372 
Total assets  353,326   345,324 
Deposits  303,245   297,531 
Repurchase agreements  7,636   5,566 
FHLB advances  2,500   4,000 
Stockholders' equity  34,546   33,817 
Book value per share $13.60  $13.29 
     

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Robert M. Alexander Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brady Nachtrieb Chief Financial Officer
D. Mitch Ashlock Independent Director
Thomas M. Sutherland Director
John G. Moody Independent Director
