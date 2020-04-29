The First Bancshares, Inc. : Reports Results for First Quarter ended March 31, 2020; Declares Quarterly Dividend

Log in
04/29/2020 | 08:46pm EDT

The First Bancshares, Inc. (“FBMS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First, A National Banking Association, (www.thefirstbank.com) reported today an increase of 8.9% in net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • On December 18, 2019, the Company announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (“SGB”), parent company of Southwest Georgia Bank, headquartered in Moultrie, GA. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, all regulatory and shareholder approvals were received. Subsequent to quarter end, the closing was effective April 3, 2020.
  • Excluding loans acquired from acquisitions that closed in 2019, average loans increased $11.8 million, or 1.9% on an annualized basis for the sequential quarter comparison.
  • Excluding deposits acquired from acquisitions that closed in 2019, average deposits increased $114.3 million, or 15.4% on an annualized basis for the sequential quarter comparison.
  • Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $34.1 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 25.6% when compared to the first quarter of 2019.
  • Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $34.1 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 1.9% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Provision for loan losses totaled $7.1 million for the quarter of which $5.6 million was related to COVID-19 as compared to $0.9 million for the sequential quarter comparison.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings which excludes acquisition charges and treasury awards increased 29.9% to $17.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings which excludes acquisition charges and treasury awards increased 1.1% to $17.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared $17.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Due to the current economic environment, the allowance for loan losses increased 50% to $20.8 million or 0.80% of total loans at March 31, 2020 as compared to $13.9 million or 0.53% of total loans at December 31, 2019. The Company also has $10.8 million in credit marks associated with acquired loan portfolios and does not include credit marks for the SGB loan portfolio.
  • The Company elected to delay the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) afforded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”).

M. Ray “Hoppy” Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very proud of how our team members have responded to our client’s needs in this volatile and uncertain time. They have worked long hours, and have adapted to rapidly changing circumstances. I appreciate their personal sacrifice and commitment to our Company’s success.

In light of the current economic environment, I am also pleased that our Company had another strong quarter. We experienced solid loan growth and strong deposit growth. Net interest income and Pre- tax, Pre-Provision earnings improved year over year and in sequential quarterly comparison.

We are excited about the merger with SGB. SGB builds additional market share for our Company in Georgia adding approximately $550 Million in assets serving the Moultrie, Valdosta and Tifton markets. SGB provides additional diversification to our loan portfolio and has a stable, core funded deposit base. We are thrilled to add their team of highly regarded community bankers to our group. As a result of the merger, our combined company now has approximately $4.5 billion in assets and 85 locations in 5 states.”

COVID-19

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the banking industry are rapidly evolving and the future effects are unknown at this time. The Company is working to adapt to the changing environment and proactively plan for contingencies. To that end, the Company has and is taking steps to protect the health of our employees and to work with our customers experiencing difficulties as a result of this virus. The Company has many non-branch personnel working remotely. All of our branches are open and we are servicing our clients with limited lobby access by appointment only. We have also been working through loan modifications and payment deferral programs to assist affected customers, and have increased our allowance for loan and lease losses.

Our staff has been working nonstop to assist clients with payment modifications and processing of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) applications with the United States Small Business Administration (the “SBA”). As of April 24, 2020, we have 1,660 PPP loans approved through the SBA for $199.3 million and have processed payment modifications on 926 loans with principal balances of $401.5 million, representing 15% of total portfolio dollars.

As a result of the Company’s immediate response to COVID-19, including loan modifications/payment deferral programs and the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as acquisition and integration of SGB, and increased uncertainty related to certain judgments and estimates, the Company has elected to temporarily defer or suspend the application of two provisions of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), as allowed by the CARES Act, which was signed into law by the President on March 27, 2020. Sections 4013 and 4014 of the CARES Act provide the Company with temporary relief from troubled debt restructurings and from CECL, which the Company believes prudent to elect in these challenging times to allow us time to provide consistent, high-quality financial information to our investors and other stakeholders.

For additional details related to our response and potential effects of COVID-19, see investor presentation filed and available under presentations and press releases included in the investor relations section of the company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.

Quarterly Earnings

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $8.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $0.7 million, or 8.9%, compared to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and a decrease of $3.5 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, which exclude acquisition charges and treasury awards, increased 29.9% to $17.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 and increased 1.1% to $17.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared $17.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Provision for loan losses totaled $7.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $6.0 million, or 532% as compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $6.3 million, or 736% as compared to $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. $5.6 million of the $7.1 million provision for loan loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was related to anticipated economic effects of COVID-19.

Operating net earnings decreased 10.5%, or $1.0 million, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, totaling $8.9 million, as compared to $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2019, and decreased $4.3 million, or 32.5%, as compared to $13.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating net earnings for the first quarter of 2020 excludes merger-related costs of $0.6 million, net of tax. Operating net earnings for the first quarter of 2019 excludes merger-related costs of $2.5 million, net of tax, and income in the form of a financial assistance grant from the U. S. Department of Treasury of $0.2 million, net of tax. Operating net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 excludes merger-related costs of $1.8 million, net of tax and income in the form of financial assistance grant from the U. S. Department of Treasury of $0.5 million, net of tax.

Earnings Per Share

For the first quarter of 2020, fully diluted earnings per share were $0.44, compared to $0.48 for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Excluding the impact of the merger-related costs and income described above, fully diluted operating earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.47 as compared to $0.63 for the first quarter of 2019, and $0.72 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The additional provision for loan losses expense of $5.6 million, or $4.3 million net of tax, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which is primarily attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, accounted for $0.23 in fully diluted earnings per share.

Fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include the issuance of 2,377,501 shares of our common stock during the first quarter of 2019 in association with the acquisition of FPB Financial Corp (“FPB”) and the issuance of 1,682,889 shares of our common stock during the fourth quarter of 2019 in association with the acquisition of First Florida Bancorp, Inc. (“FFB”). Fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include the purchase by the Company of 168,188 shares throughout the calendar year 2019.

Fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 include the issuance of 2,377,501 shares of our common stock during the first quarter of 2019 in association with the acquisition of FPB Financial Corp (“FPB”).

Balance Sheet

Consolidated assets increased $119.9 million to $4.062 billion at March 31, 2020 from $3.942 billion at December 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, cash and cash equivalents increased $117.9 due to increased deposits of $201.3 million. Borrowings were reduced by $98.1 million as compared to December 31, 2019.

Total average loans were $2.602 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $2.513 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $2.167 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, representing an increase of $89.8 million, or 3.6%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $434.8 million, or 20.0%, in prior year quarterly comparison. The acquisitions of FPB and FFB accounted for $390.4 million, net of fair value marks, of the total increase in average loans as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The acquisition of FFB accounted for $78.0 million, net of fair value marks, of the total increase in average loans as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Excluding the acquired loans, average loans increased $11.8 million, or 0.5% for the sequential quarter comparison. Excluding the acquired loans, average loans increased $44.4 million, or 2.0% as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Total average deposits were $3.187 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $2.963 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $2.600 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, representing an increase of $223.3 million, or 7.5%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $587.1 million, or 22.6%, in prior year quarterly comparison. The acquisitions of FPB and FFB accounted for $535.7 million of the total increase in average deposits as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The acquisition of FFB accounted for $109.0 million, net of fair value marks, of the total increase in average deposits as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Excluding the acquired deposits, average deposits increased $114.3 million, or 3.9% for the sequential quarter comparison. Excluding the acquired deposits, average deposits increased $51.4 million, or 2.0% as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The Company implemented Deposit Reclassification at the beginning of 2020. This program reclassifies noninterest bearing deposits and NOW deposit balances to money market accounts. This program reduces our reserve balance required at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta which provides additional funds for liquidity and lending. At quarter end March 31, 2020, $409.3 million in noninterest deposit balances and $643.5 million in NOW deposit accounts were reclassified as money market accounts.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $47.1 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to $48.4 million at December 31, 2019 and an increase of $7.9 million compared to $39.2 million at March 31, 2019. Nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days and over still accruing increased $12.7 million as compared to March 31, 2019, while other real estate decreased $4.6 million as compared to March 31, 2019.

The ratio of the allowance for loan and leases losses (ALLL) to total loans was 0.80% at March 31, 2020, 0.53% at December 31, 2019 and 0.48% at March 31, 2019. This increase included a provision for loan losses related to COVID-19 of $5.6 million, or 0.23% of the increase in the ratio of ALLL to total loans. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans was 0.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to (0.002%) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and (0.008%) for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2019 Earnings Comparison

Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $8.3 million compared to $7.6 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.7 million or 8.9%.

Operating net earnings for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $8.9 million compared to $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of $1.0 million or 10.5%. The net after tax provision change in quarterly comparison totaled $4.6 million. The calculation of operating net earnings excludes the merger-related costs and the income for each quarter as discussed above.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $34.1 million, an increase of $6.9 million when compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase was due to interest income earned on a higher volume of loans. Fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest income totaled $34.5 million and $27.4 million for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. FTE net interest income increased $7.1 million in the prior year quarterly comparison due to increased loan volume. Purchase accounting adjustments accounted for $1.2 million of the difference in net interest income for the first quarter comparisons. First quarter 2020 FTE net interest margin of 3.93% included 28 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.89% for the same quarter in 2019, which included 18 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding the purchase accounting adjustments, the core net interest margin decreased 6 basis points in prior year quarterly comparison.

Non-interest income increased $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to increased service charges and interchange fee income of $0.4 million, which increase is primarily attributable to the increase in our deposit base due to the acquisitions. Mortgage income increased $0.7 million in prior year quarterly comparison.

First quarter 2020 non-interest expense was $23.4 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 7.1% as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the net decrease in acquisition charges of $2.4 million for the quarterly comparison, non-interest expense increased $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, of which $3.1 million was attributable to the operations of FPB and FFB, as compared to first quarter of 2019.

Investment securities totaled $788.9 million, or 19.4% of total assets at March 31, 2020, versus $620.5 million, or 17.6% of total assets at March 31, 2019. The average balance of investment securities increased $231.4 million in prior year quarterly comparison, primarily as a result of the acquisitions. The average tax equivalent yield on investment securities decreased 38 basis points to 2.94% from 3.32% in prior year quarterly comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $21.4 million at March 31, 2020 as compared to a net unrealized gain of $5.5 million at March 31, 2019.

The FTE average yield on all earning assets increased 2 basis points in prior year quarterly comparison, from 4.76% for the first quarter of 2019 to 4.78% for the first quarter of 2020. Average interest expense decreased 20 basis points from 1.12% for the first quarter of 2019 to 0.92% for the first quarter of 2020. Cost of all deposits averaged 76 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 74 basis points for the first quarter of 2019.

First Quarter 2020 vs Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Comparison

Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $3.5 million to $8.3 million compared to $11.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, fully diluted earnings per share were $0.44, compared to $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating net earnings for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased $4.3 million or 32.5% from $13.2 million to $8.9 million. The net after tax provision change in the quarterly comparison totaled $4.8 million. Operating net earnings excludes the merger-related costs and the income discussed above. Fully diluted operating earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.47 as compared to $0.72 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $34.1 million as compared to $33.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.6 million. FTE net interest income increased $0.7 million to $34.5 million from $33.8 million in sequential-quarter comparison. First quarter 2020 FTE net interest margin of 3.93% included 28 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 4.06% for the fourth quarter in 2019, which included 26 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding the purchase accounting adjustments, the core net interest margin decreased 15 basis points in sequential quarter comparison.

Investment securities totaled $788.9 million, or 19.4% of total assets at March 31, 2020, versus $791.8 million, or 20.1% of total assets at December 31, 2019. The average balance of investment securities increased $40.1 million in sequential-quarter comparison, primarily as a result of the acquisition of FFB. The average tax equivalent yield on investment securities decreased 12 basis points to 2.94% from 3.06% in sequential-quarter comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $21.4 million at March 31, 2020 as compared to a net unrealized gain of $13.5 million at December 31, 2019.

The FTE average yield on all earning assets decreased in sequential-quarter comparison from 4.90% to 4.78%. Average interest expense decreased 19 basis points from 1.11% for the fourth quarter of 2019 to 0.92% for the first quarter of 2020. Cost of all deposits averaged 76 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 73 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income decreased $1.1 million in sequential-quarter comparison resulting from decreased income in the form of financial assistance grant from the U. S. Department of Treasury in the amount of $0.7 million as well as decreased mortgage income in the amount of $0.2 million.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $23.4 million compared to $25.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding acquisition charges for each quarter, non-interest expense remained constant at $22.7 million. First quarter 2020 included $0.6 million in increased expenses associated with FFB which was acquired in the fourth quarter.

Declaration of Cash Dividend

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on its common stock on May 26, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2020.

About The First Bancshares, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. This press release includes operating net earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, operating earnings per share, fully tax equivalent net interest income, total tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share and certain ratios derived from these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release allow management and investors to understand and compare results in a more consistent manner for the periods presented in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute for the Company’s results reported in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and do not purport to be an alternative to net income, earnings per share, net interest income, book value or other GAAP financial measures as a measure of operating performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in this press release following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “assumes,” “should,” “predicts,” “could,” “would,” “intends,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company’s future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; (2) changes in economic or political conditions, either nationally or locally, particularly in areas in which the Company conducts operations; (3) interest rate risk; (4) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; (5) risks related to the Company’s recently completed acquisitions, including that the anticipated benefits from the recently completed acquisitions are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events; (6) changes in management’s plans for the future; (7) credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (8) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (9) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (10) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (11) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and (12) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, liquidity, financial condition, prospects, and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risks that the actual effects may differ, possible materially, from what is reflected in these forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the depth, dispersion and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, employees, third parties and the Company.

 

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands except per share data)

EARNINGS DATA

Quarter
Ended
3/31/20

Quarter
Ended
12/31/19

Quarter
Ended
9/30/19

Quarter
Ended
6/30/19

Quarter
Ended
3/31/19

Total Interest Income

$ 41,598

$ 40,444

$ 37,241

$ 37,571

$ 33,273

Total Interest Expense

7,533

7,000

6,782

6,799

6,142

Net Interest Income

34,065

33,444

30,459

30,772

27,131

FTE net interest income*

34,526

33,847

30,739

31,040

27,388

Provision for loan losses

7,102

850

974

791

1,123

Non-interest income

6,474

7,574

7,103

6,716

5,554

Non-interest expense

23,439

24,960

20,825

20,891

21,893

Earnings before income taxes

9,998

15,208

15,763

15,806

9,669

Income tax expense

1,687

3,353

3,491

3,823

2,034

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 8,311

$ 11,855

$ 12,272

$ 11,983

$ 7,635

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER COMMON SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.44

$ 0.65

$ 0.72

$ 0.70

$ 0.49

Diluted earnings per share

0.44

0.64

0.71

0.69

0.48

Diluted earnings per share, operating*

0.47

0.72

0.74

0.70

0.63

Quarterly dividends per share

.10

.08

.08

.08

.07

Book value per common share at end of period

29.49

28.91

27.92

27.22

26.30

Tangible book value per common share at period end*

19.52

18.87

19.39

18.72

17.79

Market price at end of period

19.07

35.52

32.30

30.34

30.90

Shares outstanding at period end

18,851,955

18,802,266

17,123,625

17,129,915

17,272,731

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

18,818,115

18,241,244

17,131,080

17,182,049

15,646,476

Diluted

18,942,129

18,398,609

17,267,953

17,311,626

15,770,622

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$3,990,493

$3,767,587

$3,439,202

$3,460,394

$3,181,761

Loans and leases

2,602,340

2,512,524

2,343,392

2,337,583

2,167,495

Total deposits

3,186,943

2,963,603

2,765,816

2,862,653

2,599,842

Total common equity

547,309

518,070

470,024

454,965

390,217

Total tangible common equity*

358,889

346,742

324,619

308,303

262,553

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SELECTED RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on avg assets (ROA)

0.83%

1.26%

1.43%

1.39%

0.96%

Annualized return on avg assets, operating*

0.89%

1.40%

1.49%

1.39%

1.25%

Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, operating*

1.79%

1.87%

2.03%

1.93%

1.73%

Annualized return on avg common equity, operating*

6.50%

10.16%

10.91%

10.60%

10.18%

Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, oper*

9.91%

15.18%

15.80%

15.64%

15.13%

Average loans to average deposits

81.66%

84.78%

84.73%

81.66%

83.37%

FTE Net Interest Margin*

3.93%

4.06%

4.05%

4.07%

3.89%

Efficiency Ratio

57.17%

60.26%

55.03%

55.33%

66.46%

Efficiency Ratio, operating*

55.36%

55.67%

53.17%

55.09%

57.21%

 

 

 

 

 

 

CREDIT QUALITY

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) as a % of total loans

0.80%

0.53%

0.56%

0.51%

0.48%

Nonperforming assets to tangible equity + ALLL

12.12%

13.13%

13.71%

11.42%

12.32%

Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO

1.81%

1.86%

2.00%

1.61%

1.67%

Annualized QTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans

0.03%

(0.002%)

0.004%

(0.01%)

(0.008%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands)

BALANCE SHEET

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sept 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

Mar 31,
2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 286,759

$ 168,864

$ 159,990

$ 165,984

$ 248,576

Securities available-for-sale

762,977

765,087

612,002

598,607

598,796

Securities held-to-maturity

-

-

6,328

6,396

6,397

Other investments

25,911

26,690

22,517

17,819

15.298

Total investment securities

788,888

791,777

640,847

622,822

620,491

Loans held for sale

13,288

10,810

11,104

8,597

6,238

Total loans

2,602,288

2,600,358

2,349,986

2,351,998

2,335,348

Allowance for loan losses

(20,804)

(13,908)

(13,043)

(12,091)

(11,235)

Loans, net

2,581,484

2,586,450

2,336,943

2,339,907

2,324,113

Premises and equipment

108,013

104,980

96,726

97,115

94,624

Other Real Estate Owned

6,974

7,299

9,974

11,205

11,588

Goodwill and other intangibles

187,927

188,865

146,091

145,649

147,150

Other assets

88,468

82,818

80,256

81,305

80,199

Total assets

$4,061,801

$3,941,863

$3,481,931

$3,472,584

$3,532,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing deposits^

$ 340,606

$ 723,208

$ 642,054

$ 645,838

$ 655,900

Interest-bearing deposits

2,937,188

2,353,325

2,119,181

2,185,362

2,258,418

Total deposits

3,277,794

3,076,533

2,761,345

2,831,200

2,914,318

Borrowings

116,180

214,319

136,250

71,250

61,750

Subordinated debentures

80,717

80,678

80,639

80,600

80,561

Other liabilities

31,184

26,675

25,609

23,253

22,003

Total liabilities

3,505,875

3,398,205

3,003,843

3,006,303

3,078,632

Total shareholders’ equity

555,926

543,658

478,088

466,281

454,347

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$4,061,801

$3,941,863

$3,481,931

$3,472,584

$3,532,979

^Reclassified $409,333 to interest-bearing deposits

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands except per share data)

EARNINGS STATEMENT

Three Months Ended

3/31/20

12/30/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

Interest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$ 34,290

$ 33,556

$ 31,279

$ 30,912

$ 27,569

Investment securities

5,304

5,298

4,752

5,017

4,339

Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments

1,715

1,553

1,201

1,552

1,235

Other interest income

289

37

9

90

130

Total interest income

41,598

40,444

37,241

37,571

33,273

Interest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

6,034

5,489

5,156

5,377

4,275

Borrowings

917

771

451

288

546

Subordinated debentures

1,203

1,213

1,270

1,188

1,233

Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments

(621)

(473)

(95)

(54)

88

Total interest expense

7,533

7,000

6,782

6,799

6,142

Net interest income

34,065

33,444

30,459

30,772

27,131

Provision for loan losses

7,102

850

974

791

1,123

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

26,963

32,594

29,485

29,981

26,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,914

2,110

1,979

1,918

1,831

Mortgage Income

1,567

1,720

1,800

1,559

909

Interchange Fee Income

1,986

2,075

2,252

2,045

1,652

Gain (loss) on securities, net

174

(9)

57

36

38

Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award

-

714

-

-

233

Other charges and fees

833

964

1,015

1,158

891

Total non-interest income

6,474

7,574

7,103

6,716

5,554

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expense (benefit):

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

13,228

13,092

11,612

11,615

10,697

Occupancy expense

2,918

3,190

2,632

2,532

2,442

FDIC/OCC premiums

147

147

111

426

(52)

Marketing

213

248

62

160

175

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

938

907

796

796

716

Other professional services

874

951

1,140

980

920

Acquisition charges

740

2,300

705

91

3,179

Other non-interest expense

4,381

4,125

3,767

4,291

3,816

Total Non-interest expense

23,439

24,960

20,825

20,891

21,893

Earnings before income taxes

9,998

15,208

15,763

15,806

9,669

Income tax expense

1,687

3,353

3,491

3,823

2,034

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 8,311

$ 11,855

$ 12,272

$ 11,983

$ 7,635

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.44

$ 0.64

$ 0.71

$ 0.69

$ 0.48

Diluted earnings per common share, operating*

$ 0.47

$ 0.72

$ 0.74

$ 0.70

$ 0.63

*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands except per share data)

EARNINGS STATEMENT

Year to Date

 

2020

 

2019

 

Interest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

 

$ 34,290

 

$ 27,569

 

Investment securities

 

5,304

 

4,339

 

Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments

 

1,715

 

1,235

 

Other interest income

 

289

 

130

 

Total interest income

 

41,598

 

33,273

 

Interest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

6,034

 

4,275

 

Borrowings

 

917

 

546

 

Subordinated debentures

 

1,203

 

1,233

 

Amortization of purchase accounting adjustments

 

(621)

 

88

 

Total interest expense

 

7,533

 

6,142

 

Net interest income

 

34,065

 

27,131

 

Provision for loan losses

 

7,102

 

1,123

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

26,963

 

26,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

1,914

 

1,831

 

Mortgage Income

 

1,567

 

909

 

Interchange Fee Income

 

1,986

 

1,652

 

Gain (loss) on securities, net

 

174

 

38

 

Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award

 

-

 

233

 

Other charges and fees

 

833

 

891

 

Total non-interest income

 

6,474

 

5,554

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

13,228

 

10,697

 

Occupancy expense

 

2,918

 

2,442

 

FDIC/OCC premiums

 

147

 

(52)

 

Marketing

 

213

 

175

 

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

 

938

 

716

 

Other professional services

 

874

 

920

 

Acquisition charges

 

740

 

3,179

 

Other non-interest expense

 

4,381

 

3,816

 

Total Non-interest expense

 

23,439

 

21,893

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

9,998

 

9,669

 

Income tax expense

 

1,687

 

2,034

 

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$ 8,311

 

$ 7,635

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$ 0.44

 

$ 0.48

 

Diluted earnings per common share, operating*

 

$ 0.47

 

$ 0.63

 

*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands)

COMPOSITION OF LOANS

Mar 31,
2020

Percent
of Total

Dec 31,
2019

Sept 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

Mar 31,
2019

Percent
of Total

Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 327,979

12.5%

$ 332,600

$ 338,584

$ 342,535

$ 340,333

14.5%

Real estate – construction

334,707

12.8%

359,195

284,103

352,826

348,788

14.9%

Real estate – commercial

1,048,854

40.1%

1,028,012

943,218

881,831

857,918

36.6%

Real estate – residential

828,378

31.7%

814,282

724,860

713,350

722,611

30.9%

Lease Financing Receivable

3,526

0.1%

3,095

3,239

3,616

3,060

0.1%

Obligations of States & subdivisions

18,218

0.7%

20,716

16,545

17,192

13,734

0.6%

Consumer

40,626

1.6%

42,458

39,437

40,648

48,904

2.1%

Loans held for sale

13,288

0.5%

10,810

11,104

8,597

6,238

0.3%

Total loans

$2,615,576

100%

$2,611,168

$2,361,090

$2,360,595

$2,341,586

100%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMPOSITION OF DEPOSITS

Mar 31,
2020

Percent of
Total

Dec 31,
2019

Sept 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

Mar 31,
2019

Percent of
Total

Noninterest bearing^

$340,606

10.4%

$723,208

$642,054

$645,838

$655,900

22.5%

NOW and other^

478,526

14.6%

941,598

926,704

999,881

1,062,112

36.4%

Money Market/Savings^

1,826,973

55.7%

750,010

651,539

645,611

647,783

22.2%

Time Deposits of less than $250,000

462,808

14.1%

479,386

401,549

408,164

414,281

14.2%

Time Deposits of $250,000 or more

168,881

5.2%

182,331

139,489

131,706

134,242

4.7%

Total Deposits

$3,277,794

100%

$3,076,533

$2,761,345

$2,831,200

$2,914,318

100%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits Without Reclassification^

Mar 31,
2020

Percent of
Total

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing

$749,939

22.9%

 

 

 

 

 

Now and other

1,122,027

34.2%

 

 

 

 

 

Money Market/Savings

774,139

23.6%

 

 

 

 

 

Time Deposits of less than $250,000

462,808

14.1%

 

 

 

 

 

Time Deposits of $250,000 or more

168,881

5.2%

 

 

 

 

 

Total Deposits

$3,277,794

100%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY DATA

Mar 31,
2020

 

Dec 31,
2019

Sept 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

Mar 31,
2019

 

Nonaccrual loans

$ 37,751

 

$ 38,393

$ 35,175

$ 25,608

$ 26,502

 

Loans past due 90 days and over

2,393

 

2,715

2,116

989

943

 

Total nonperforming loans

40,144

 

41,108

37,291

26,597

27,445

 

Other real estate owned

6,974

 

7,299

9,974

11,205

11,588

 

Nonaccrual securities

-

 

-

52

208

208

 

Total nonperforming assets

$ 47,118

 

$48,407

$47,317

$38,010

$ 39,241

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.16%

 

1.23%

1.36%

1.09%

1.11%

 

Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO

1.81%

 

1.86%

2.00%

1.61%

1.67%

 

ALLL to nonperforming loans

51.82%

 

33.83%

34.98%

45.46%

40.94%

 

ALLL to total loans

0.80%

 

0.53%

0.56%

0.51%

0.48%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter-to-date net charge-offs (recs)

$ 205

 

$ (15)

$ 23

$ (65)

$ (47)

 

Annualized QTD net chg-offs (recs) to loans

0.03%

 

(0.002%)

0.004%

(0.01%)

(0.008%)

 

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

Yield

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Analysis

March 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

September 30, 2019

 

June 30, 2019

 

March 31, 2019

Tax

Tax

Tax

Tax

Tax

Avg

Equivalent

Yield/

Avg

Equivalent

Yield/

Avg

Equivalent

Yield/

Avg

Equivalent

Yield/

Avg

Equivalent

Yield/

Balance

interest

Rate

 

Balance

interest

Rate

 

Balance

interest

Rate

 

Balance

interest

Rate

 

Balance

interest

Rate

 

Taxable securities

$

560,613

 

$

3,944

 

2.81

%

 

 

 

$

556,004

 

$

4,108

 

2.96

%

 

 

 

$

494,184

 

$

3,926

 

3.18

%

 

 

 

$

497,988

 

$

4,227

 

3.40

%

$

435,576

$

3,581

3.29

%

Tax-exempt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

securities

 

224,212

 

 

1,821

 

3.25

%

 

 

 

 

188,709

 

 

1,593

 

3.38

%

 

 

 

 

127,750

 

 

1,108

 

3.47

%

 

 

 

 

124,367

 

 

1,058

 

3.40

%

 

117,831

 

1,015

3.45

%

Total investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

securities

 

784,825

 

 

5,765

 

2.94

%

 

 

 

 

744,713

 

 

5,701

 

3.06

%

 

 

 

 

621,934

 

 

5,034

 

3.24

%

 

 

 

 

622,355

 

 

5,285

 

3.40

%

 

553,407

 

4,596

3.32

%

in other banks

 

129,978

 

 

289

 

0.89

%

 

 

 

 

80,612

 

 

37

 

0.18

%

 

 

 

 

71,165

 

 

7

 

0.04

%

 

 

 

 

89,936

 

 

90

 

0.40

%

 

94,778

 

130

0.55

%

Loans

 

2,602,340

 

 

36,005

 

5.53

%

 

 

 

 

2,512,524

 

 

35,109

 

5.59

%

 

 

 

 

2,343,392

 

 

32,480

 

5.54

%

 

 

 

 

2,337,583

 

 

32,464

 

5.56

%

 

2,167,495

 

28,804

5.32

%

Total Interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

earning assets

 

3,517,143

 

 

42,059

 

4.78

%

 

 

 

 

3,337,849

 

 

40,847

 

4.90

%

 

 

 

 

3,036,491

 

 

37,521

 

4.94

%

 

 

 

 

3,049,874

 

 

37,839

 

4.96

%

 

2,815,680

 

33,530

4.76

%

Other assets

 

473,350

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

429,738

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

402,711

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

410,520

 

 

 

 

 

366,081

Total assets

$

3,990,493

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,767,587

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,439,202

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,460,394

 

 

 

 

$

3,181,761

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

$

3,042,529

 

$

5,413

 

0.71

%

 

 

 

$

2,263,299

 

$

5,016

 

0.89

%

 

 

 

$

2,140,419

 

$

5,061

 

0.95

%

 

 

 

$

2,231,462

 

$

5,323

 

0.95

%

$

2,024,718

$

4,363

0.86

%

Borrowed Funds

 

145,267

 

 

917

 

2.53

%

 

 

 

 

174,475

 

 

771

 

1.77

%

 

 

 

 

95,241

 

 

451

 

1.89

%

 

 

 

 

37,760

 

 

288

 

3.05

%

 

86,269

 

546

2.53

%

Subordinated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

debentures

 

80,697

 

 

1,203

 

5.96

%

 

 

 

 

80,658

 

 

1,213

 

6.02

%

 

 

 

 

80,619

 

 

1,270

 

6.30

%

 

 

 

 

80,579

 

 

1,188

 

5.90

%

 

80,540

 

1,233

6.12

%

Total interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

bearing liabilities

 

3,268,493

 

 

7,533

 

0.92

%

 

 

 

 

2,518,432

 

 

7,000

 

1.11

%

 

 

 

 

2,316,279

 

 

6,782

 

1.17

%

 

 

 

 

2,349,801

 

 

6,799

 

1.16

%

 

2,191,527

 

6,142

1.12

%

Other liabilities

 

174,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

731,085

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

652,899

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

655,628

 

 

 

 

 

600,017

Shareholders' equity

 

547,309

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

518,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

470,024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

454,965

 

 

 

 

 

390,217

 

Total liabilities and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

shareholders'

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

equity

$

3,990,493

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,767,587

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,439,202

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,460,394

 

 

 

 

$

3,181,761

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

income (FTE)*

 

 

$

34,526

 

3.86

%

 

 

 

 

 

$

33,847

 

3.78

%

 

 

 

 

 

$

30,739

 

3.77

%

 

 

 

 

 

$

31,040

 

3.81

%

$

27,388

3.64

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (FTE)*

 

 

 

3.93

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.06

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.05

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.07

%

3.89

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core net interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

margin*

 

 

 

 

3.65

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.80

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.86

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.84

%

3.71

%

*See reconciliation for Non-GAAP financial measures
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

(in thousands except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Per Common Share Data

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sept 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

Mar 31,
2019

Book value per common share

$ 29.49

$ 28.91

$ 27.92

$ 27.22

$ 26.30

Effect of intangible assets per share

9.97

10.04

8.53

8.50

8.51

Tangible book value per common share

$ 19.52

$ 18.87

$ 19.39

$ 18.72

$ 17.79

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.44

$ 0.64

$ 0.71

$ 0.69

$ 0.48

Effect of acquisition charges

0.04

0.14

0.04

0.01

0.21

Tax on acquisition charges

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.01)

-

(0.05)

Effect of gain on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

-

Tax on gain on sale

-

-

-

-

-

Effect of Treasury awards

-

(0.04)

-

-

(0.01)

Tax on Treasury awards

-

0.01

-

-

-

Diluted earnings per share, operating

$ 0.47

$ 0.72

$ 0.74

$ 0.70

$ 0.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year to Date

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.44

 

$ 0.48

 

Effect of acquisition charges

 

0.04

 

0.21

 

Tax on acquisition charges

 

(0.01)

 

(0.05)

 

Effect of gain on sale of securities

 

-

 

-

 

Tax on gain on sale

 

-

 

-

 

Effect of Treasury awards

 

-

 

(0.01)

 

Tax on Treasury awards

 

-

 

-

 

Diluted earnings per share, operating

 

$ 0.47

 

$ 0.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year to Date

2020

 

2019

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 8,311

 

$ 7,635

 

Acquisition charges

 

740

 

3,179

 

Tax on acquisition charges

 

(164)

 

(712)

 

Gain on sale of securities

 

-

 

-

 

Tax on gain on sale

 

-

 

-

 

Treasury awards

 

-

 

(233)

 

Tax on Treasury awards

 

-

 

59

 

Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating

 

$ 8,887

 

$ 9,928

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Average Balance Sheet Data

 

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sept 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

Mar 31,
2019

Total average assets

A

$3,990,493

$3,767,587

$3,439,202

$3,460,394

$3,181,761

Total average earning assets

B

3,517,143

$3,337,849

$3,036,492

$3,049,874

$2,815,680

 

 

 

`

 

 

 

Common Equity

C

$ 547,309

$ 518,070

$ 470,024

$ 454,965

$ 390,217

Less intangible assets

 

188,420

171,328

145,405

146,662

127,664

Tangible common equity

D

$ 358,889

$ 346,742

$ 324,619

$ 308,303

$ 262,553

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent

 

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sept 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

Mar 31,
2019

Net interest income

E

$ 34,065

$ 33,444

$ 30,459

$ 30,772

$ 27,131

Tax-exempt investment income

 

(1,360)

(1,190)

(828)

(790)

(758)

Taxable investment income

 

1,821

1,593

1,108

1,058

1,015

Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent

F

$ 34,526

$ 33,847

$ 30,739

$ 31,040

$ 27,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized Net Interest Margin

E/B

3.87%

4.01%

4.01%

4.04%

3.85%

Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax Equivalent

F/B

3.93%

4.06%

4.05%

4.07%

3.89%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Core Net Interest Margin

 

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sept 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

Mar 31,
2019

Net interest income (FTE)

 

$ 34,526

$ 33,847

$ 30,739

$ 31,040

$ 27,388

Less purchase accounting adjustments

 

2,336

2,026

1,296

1,607

1,147

Net interest income, net of purchase accounting adj

G

$ 32,190

$ 31,821

$ 29,443

$ 29,433

$ 26,241

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average earning assets

 

$3,517,143

$3,337,849

$3,036,492

$3,049,874

$2,500,709

Add average balance of loan valuation discount

 

12,237

12,252

13,679

15,265

12.803

Avg earning assets, excluding loan valuation discount

H

$3,529,380

$3,350,101

$3,050,171

$3,065,139

$2,513,511

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core net interest margin

G/H

3.65%

3.80%

3.86%

3.84%

3.84%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Efficiency Ratio

 

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sept 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

Mar 31,
2019

Operating Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest expense

 

$ 23,439

$ 24,960

$ 20,825

$ 20,891

$ 21,893

Pre-tax non-operating expenses

 

(740)

(2,300)

(705)

(91)

(3,179)

Adjusted Operating Expense

I

$ 22,699

$ 22,660

$ 20,120

$ 20,800

$ 18,714

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income, FTE

 

$ 34,526

$ 33,847

$ 30,739

$ 31,040

$ 27,388

Total non-interest income

 

6,474

7,574

7,103

6,716

5,554

Pre-tax non-operating items

 

-

(714)

-

-

(233)

Adjusted Operating Revenue

J

$ 41,000

$ 40,707

$ 37,842

$ 37,756

$ 32,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency Ratio, operating

I/J

55.36%

55.67%

53.17%

55.09%

57.21%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Return Ratios

 

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sept 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

Mar 31,
2019

Net income available to common shareholders

K

$ 8,311

$ 11,855

$ 12,272

$ 11,983

$ 7,635

Acquisition charges

 

740

2,300

705

91

3,179

Tax on acquisition charges

 

(164)

(461)

(152)

(23)

(712)

Gain on sale

 

-

-

-

-

-

Tax on gain on sale

 

-

-

-

-

-

Treasury awards

 

-

(714)

-

-

(233)

Tax on Treasury awards

 

-

181

-

-

59

Net earnings available to common shareholders, oper

L

$ 8,887

$ 13,161

$ 12,825

$ 12,051

$ 9,928

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Operating Earnings

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

L

$ 9,998

$ 15,208

$ 15,763

$ 15,806

$ 9,669

Acquisition charges

 

740

2,300

705

91

3,179

Provision for loan losses

 

7,102

850

974

791

1,123

Treasury Awards

 

-

(714)

-

-

(233)

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings

M

$ 17,840

$ 17,644

$ 17,442

$ 16,688

$ 13,738

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on avg assets

K/A

0.83%

1.26%

1.43%

1.39%

0.96%

Annualized return on avg assets, oper

L/A

0.89%

1.40%

1.49%

1.39%

1.25%

Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, oper

M/A

1.79%

1.87%

2.03%

1.93%

1.73%

Annualized return on avg common equity, oper

L/C

6.50%

10.16%

10.91%

10.60%

10.18%

Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, oper

L/D

9.91%

15.18%

15.80%

15.63%

15.13%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage Department

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income after provision for loan losses

 

$ 119

$ 59

$ 200

$ 194

$ 176

Loan fee income

 

1,567

1,720

1,800

1,559

909

Salaries and employee benefits

 

1,077

975

986

941

823

Other non-interest expense

 

152

164

134

140

154

Earnings before income taxes

 

$ 457

$ 640

$ 880

$ 672

$ 108

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
