The First Bancshares, Inc. : to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders Via Live Webcast

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS) (“First Bancshares” or the “Company”), the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association, announced today that it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 28, 2020 in virtual-only format via live audio webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time. The format will assist in protecting the health and well-being of the company’s shareholders, employees, other meeting participants and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meeting Date: May 28, 2020

Meeting Time: 4:00 p.m. CDT

Meeting Access (virtual annual meeting website): www.meetingcenter.io/241434649. The password for the meeting is FBMS2020.

All shareholders of record as of April 3, 2020 may attend the virtual-only meeting. The meeting will begin promptly at 4:00 p.m. CDT on May 28, 2020. We encourage shareholders to access the meeting prior to the start time leaving ample time for the check in. Please follow the registration instructions as outlined in this proxy statement.

More information, including how to attend the virtual-only meeting and voting, is available at www.edocumentview.com/FBMS.

About The First Bancshares, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. Founded in 1996, the First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005952/en/