Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The First of Long Island Corporation    FLIC

THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION

(FLIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 08:15am EDT

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island, reported net income and earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020.  In the highlights that follow, all comparisons are of the current three-month period to the same period last year unless otherwise indicated. 

FIRST QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net Income and EPS were $9.1 million and $.38, respectively, versus $10.8 million and $.43
  • Net interest margin was 2.62% versus 2.57% for the prior quarter
  • Cash Dividends Per Share increased 5.9% to $.18 from $.17
  • ROA and ROE were .90% and 9.41%, respectively, compared to 1.03% and 11.30%
  • Repurchased 261,700 shares during the quarter at a cost of $5.9 million 
  • Effective Tax Rate was 15.2% versus 17.7%
  • Operating expenses remain under tight control and revenue enhancement initiatives are producing positive results 
  • The Bank is helping customers through the pandemic by providing over $400 million in loan modifications and $175 million in SBA Paycheck Protection loans beginning 2Q’20

Analysis of First Quarter Earnings

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $9.1 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 15.6%, versus the same quarter last year.  The decrease is due to a decline in net interest income of $424,000, or 1.7%, and an increase in the provision for credit losses of $2.8 million.  These items were partially offset by an increase in noninterest income of $574,000, or 23.5%, and decreases in noninterest expense of $277,000, or 1.8%, and income tax expense of $695,000.

The decline in net interest income occurred as yield curve flattening and inversion led management to slow loan and overall balance sheet growth.  The average balance of loans decreased $102.2 million, or 3.1%, and the average balance of investment securities declined $70.2 million, or 8.9%.  Also contributing to the decline in net interest income was a decrease in the average yield on the investment securities portfolio mainly due to prepayments and lower yields available on purchases.  Partially offsetting these items was an increase in the yield on loans, from 3.61% for the first quarter of 2019 to 3.66% for the current quarter, and decreases in the average balance and rate on short-term borrowings of $178.3 million and 62 basis points, respectively.  The 5 basis point increase in the yield on loans is primarily attributable to higher prepayment and late fees.  The average balance of short-term borrowings decreased as overnight and three-month Federal Home Loan Bank advances were replaced with brokered deposits and long-term debt.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 2.62% as compared to 2.56% and 2.57% for the 2019 first and fourth quarters, respectively. Excluding the impact of prepayment and late fees in each period, net interest margin for the current quarter was up 3 basis points versus the first quarter of 2019 and unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2019.  Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, loan origination volume has almost ceased, except for SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

Management remains proactive in addressing the downward pressure on earnings caused by the low interest rate environment, flat yield curve and, more recently, the substantial economic impact arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.  Steps taken by management include:

  • Reduction in non-maturity and time deposit rates at the end of March 2020
  • Implementing revenue enhancement opportunities to increase the level of noninterest income
  • Maintaining tight control over operating expenses
  • Supporting customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through loan modifications and SBA PPP lending

The Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13 “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) on January 1, 2020.  The provision for credit losses of $2.4 million for the current quarter on a CECL basis increased $2.8 million when compared to the ($457,000) credit provision for the first quarter of 2019 on an incurred loss basis.  The $2.4 million provision for the current quarter was mainly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Also impacting the provision for the current quarter were net charge-offs of $430,000 offset by a decrease in outstanding loans of $64.9 million.  The ($457,000) credit provision for the 2019 quarter was driven by a decline in outstanding loans, a reduction in historical loss rates and a reduction in the level of watch list loans.

The increase in noninterest income of $574,000 is primarily attributable to increases in service charges on deposit accounts of $282,000 and the non-service cost components of the Bank’s defined benefit pension plan of $261,000.  The growth in service charges on deposit accounts is mainly attributable to the positive impact of revenue enhancement initiatives which commenced in 2019.  It is anticipated that the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect service charges on deposit accounts for the remainder of the pandemic.  

The decrease in noninterest expense of $277,000 was mainly attributable to declines in stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million and FDIC insurance expense of $306,000.  These items were partially offset by an increase in salaries and certain employee benefits expense of $448,000 and an expense credit of $309,000 in the first quarter of 2019 related to incentive compensation.  The decline in stock-based compensation expense was mainly attributable to fewer awards granted in the current quarter due to executive retirements in 2019.  The decline in FDIC insurance expense was due to an assessment credit received by the Bank during the current quarter.  The increase in salaries and certain employee benefits expense was primarily attributable to market-related salary adjustments due to higher minimum wage laws, annual merit raises and the hiring of middle market lenders, partially offset by executive retirements at the end of 2019.  Management is committed to maintaining tight control over operating costs to mitigate the downward pressure on earnings arising from the current interest rate and economic environment.  

Income tax expense decreased $695,000 and the effective tax rate declined from 17.7% to 15.2% when comparing the first quarter of 2019 to the current quarter.  The decrease is primarily attributable to an increase in the percentage of pre-tax income derived from tax-exempt municipal securities and BOLI in 2020.  The decrease in income tax expense also reflects lower pre-tax earnings in the current quarter as compared to the 2019 quarter. 

Analysis of Earnings – First Quarter 2020 Versus Fourth Quarter 2019

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 declined $39,000, or .4%, from $9.2 million earned in the fourth quarter of last year.  The decrease is primarily attributable to an increase in the provision for credit losses of $2.6 million and higher retirement plan and incentive compensation expenses of $331,000 and $224,000, respectively.  Partially offsetting these items were an increase in net interest income of $400,000 due to higher prepayment and late fees, a decrease in marketing expense of $179,000 and executive severance and retirement charges of $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  The increase in the provision for credit losses reflects the utilization of the CECL methodology in the current quarter as discussed previously including, among other things, the estimated impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on qualitative factors, current and forecasted economic conditions and net charge-offs.  The effective tax rate was unchanged at 15.2% in each quarter.

Serving Customers

The Bank is focused on serving customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through loan modifications and lending under the SBA’s PPP.  The Bank stands ready to make credit available to customers and the communities in which we operate and provide customers with access to their deposits through our branch network, ATMs and digital offerings. 

Loan modifications are evaluated on a case-by-case basis generally for borrowers that are current as to principal and interest.  Loan modifications completed or in process through April 28, 2020 include the following, none of which were completed as of March 31, 2020:

Type of Modification
Number of LoansType of LoansBalance at 4/28/20
3 Month Deferral of Principal280Mainly Small Business Loans$31 million
3 Month Deferral of
Principal and Interest		272
108
22		Residential Mortgages
Commercial Mortgages
Mainly C&I Loans
$159 million
$205 million
$9 million

Modified loans present an elevated level of credit risk to the Bank because they involve borrowers experiencing business or financial disruption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bank’s participation in the SBA’s PPP for small business customers began in the second quarter of 2020 and includes approximately 700 loans totaling $175 million as of April 28, 2020.  PPP loans have a 1% rate of interest and 2-year term with fees paid to the Bank by the SBA ranging from 1% to 5% of each loan depending on the loan amount.  Fees will be amortized as a yield adjustment.  PPP loans will receive favorable regulatory capital treatment and are 100% guaranteed by the SBA.

We believe that our strong capital and liquidity positions, branch network, lending and deposit platforms and focus on internal controls and cybersecurity provide a solid foundation for serving customers during these challenging times.  As an essential business, the Bank has continued to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.  The Bank has implemented alternate work arrangements as needed, such as work-from-home with remote access, and has instituted a series of operating and safety protocols through a pandemic committee to ensure business continuity and protect the health of customers and employees.  The Bank is monitoring its liquidity position daily, which remains strong and stable, and maintains prudent loan underwriting standards.  We maintain open communication with customers and continue to process daily transactions such as deposits and fund transfers.  Our branches continue to serve customers, with varied service arrangements for health and safety reasons such as drive up-only, teller window-only, phone-only, ATM-only or a combination of these as circumstances warrant.        

Asset Quality

The credit quality of the Bank’s loan and securities portfolios remains strong.  Nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings and loans past due 30 through 89 days all remain at low levels. 

The Bank’s allowance for credit losses to total loans (reserve coverage ratio) was 1.09% at March 31, 2020 as compared to .92% at December 31, 2019.  The increase includes 9 basis points from the January 1, 2020 implementation of the CECL methodology and 8 basis points from the aforementioned first quarter 2020 provision for credit losses, net charge-offs and decrease in outstanding loans.  The 9 basis point increase from the implementation of CECL reflects an increase in the allowance for credit losses on January 1, 2020 of $2.9 million mainly due to higher historical losses on a CECL basis as compared to the previous incurred loss methodology and the impact on the allowance of reasonable and supportable forecasts required under CECL.

Capital

The Corporation adopted the Community Bank Leverage Ratio framework during the first quarter of 2020. The Corporation’s Leverage Ratio was approximately 9.5% at March 31, 2020.  The strength of the Corporation’s balance sheet positions the Corporation for lending and growth.

The decrease in book value per share from $16.26 at December 31, 2019 to $15.80 at March 31, 2020 was mainly due to dividends declared during the quarter, common stock repurchases, the adoption of CECL and a decrease of $8.8 million in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (“AOCI”).  The decline in AOCI was primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of the Bank’s Corporate Bond portfolio due to widening of credit spreads at quarter-end.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation repurchased 261,700 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $5.9 million.  Total repurchases completed since the commencement of the program amount to 2,025,100 shares at a cost of $45.6 million.  Management does not expect to repurchase any additional shares in 2020 due to the economic uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and banking regulations regarding the amount of dividends a Bank can declare relative to its retained net income for the current year combined with the previous two calendar years. 

Key Initiatives and Challenges We Face

The Bank’s strategy is focused on increasing shareholder value through loan and deposit growth, the maintenance of strong credit quality, a strong efficiency ratio and an optimal amount of capital.  Key strategic initiatives in 2020 include enhancing our brand, highlighting our digital offerings, refining our branch strategy, building on our relationship banking business and growing fee income.  All of these initiatives are currently being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notwithstanding the actions taken by management to mitigate the impact on earnings of the current interest rate environment, net interest income, net interest margin, earnings and the Corporation’s profitability metrics remain under pressure.  These items could be negatively impacted by yield curve inversion, low yields available on new loans and securities and deteriorating economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.    

The COVID-19 pandemic creates substantial challenges for the Bank and its customers.  Normal business activity and commerce have been significantly disrupted across the country including in the New York City metropolitan area which is the main market that the Bank serves.  The disruptions include, among other things, widespread government mandated closure of nonessential businesses, school closures and stay-at-home orders to protect public health.  During these challenging times, many of the Bank’s customers, which include small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities and other organizations, may experience a significant decline in, or complete discontinuance of, business activity, earnings and cash flow.  For some this may be temporary, but for other customers it could be longer-lasting and may lead to permanent business closure or job loss.  

These challenges may result in higher drawdowns by customers on the Bank’s lending commitments and higher past due and nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings and credit losses.  The value of collateral supporting mortgage loans may be negatively impacted leading to a deterioration in the Bank’s loan-to-value ratios and increased risk of loss.  In addition, businesses, consumers and municipalities facing cash flow problems may withdraw deposits at a higher rate than in the past leading to greater deposit outflows from the Bank.  Municipalities may experience financial stress from a decline in tax revenue and the cost of responding to the pandemic, which may lead to a deterioration in the value of the Bank’s municipal securities portfolio.  While the Federal government has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in an aggressive manner to mitigate the negative impact on the economy, the 150 basis point decrease in the Federal Funds Target Rate during March increases the challenge of lending at an acceptable margin. 

All of the issues above, and others, exert downward pressure on the Bank’s earnings, profitability metrics, liquidity and capital and could negatively impact the Bank’s ability to grow its loan portfolio and deposits.  The full impact of the pandemic on the Bank and our customers is beyond the Bank’s control and current knowledge and will ultimately be determined by the duration of the pandemic and the rate at which the local and national economies recover from the current business disruption and high level of unemployment.     

   

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

       
     
  3/31/20 12/31/19
     
  (dollars in thousands)
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $120,208  $38,968 
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value  679,463   697,544 
       
Loans:      
Commercial and industrial  126,073   103,879 
Secured by real estate:      
Commercial mortgages  1,376,257   1,401,289 
Residential mortgages  1,558,401   1,621,419 
Home equity lines  60,296   59,231 
Consumer and other  2,274   2,431 
   3,123,301   3,188,249 
Allowance for credit losses  (34,105)  (29,289)
   3,089,196   3,158,960 
       
Restricted stock, at cost  30,224   30,899 
Bank premises and equipment, net  39,646   40,017 
Right of use asset - operating leases  13,992   14,343 
Bank-owned life insurance  83,680   83,119 
Pension plan assets, net  18,341   18,275 
Deferred income tax benefit  3,767   317 
Other assets  15,850   15,401 
  $4,094,367  $4,097,843 
Liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Checking $973,355  $911,978 
Savings, NOW and money market  1,682,389   1,720,599 
Time, $100,000 and over  250,991   242,359 
Time, other  267,102   269,080 
   3,173,837   3,144,016 
       
Short-term borrowings  60,599   190,710 
Long-term debt  452,472   337,472 
Operating lease liability  14,874   15,220 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  16,376   21,317 
   3,718,158   3,708,735 
Stockholders' Equity:      
Common stock, par value $.10 per share:      
Authorized, 80,000,000 shares;      
Issued and outstanding, 23,806,901 and 23,934,632 shares  2,381   2,393 
Surplus  105,156   111,744 
Retained earnings  276,913   274,376 
   384,450   388,513 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax  (8,241)  595 
   376,209   389,108 
  $4,094,367  $4,097,843 
 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

        
        
  Three Months Ended 
  3/31/20 3/31/19 
      
  (dollars in thousands)
Interest and dividend income:       
Loans $28,931 $29,416  
Investment securities:       
Taxable  3,426  4,045  
Nontaxable  2,565  3,092  
   34,922  36,553  
Interest expense:       
Savings, NOW and money market deposits  4,280  4,000  
Time deposits  3,042  3,398  
Short-term borrowings  619  1,965  
Long-term debt  1,995  1,780  
   9,936  11,143  
Net interest income  24,986  25,410  
Provision (credit) for credit losses  2,358  (457) 
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses  22,628  25,867  
        
Noninterest income:       
Investment Management Division income  548  481  
Service charges on deposit accounts  987  705  
Other  1,483  1,258  
   3,018  2,444  
Noninterest expense:       
Salaries and employee benefits  9,274  9,258  
Occupancy and equipment  3,072  2,937  
Other  2,512  2,940  
   14,858  15,135  
Income before income taxes  10,788  13,176  
Income tax expense  1,640  2,335  
Net income $9,148 $10,841  
        
Share and Per Share Data:       
Weighted Average Common Shares  23,904,266  25,284,357  
Dilutive stock options and restricted stock units  54,633  156,204  
   23,958,899  25,440,561  
        
Basic EPS  $.38  $.43  
Diluted EPS  $.38  $.43  
Cash Dividends Declared per share  $.18  $.17  
        
ROA  .90% 1.03% 
ROE  9.41% 11.30% 
Net Interest Margin  2.62% 2.56% 
Dividend Payout Ratio  47.37% 39.53% 
 


PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS
(Unaudited)

         
         
  3/31/20  12/31/19 
       
   (dollars in thousands) 
         
Loans, excluding troubled debt restructurings:        
Past due 30 through 89 days $1,725  $2,928 
Past due 90 days or more and still accruing      
Nonaccrual  4,378   423 
   6,103   3,351 
Troubled debt restructurings:        
Performing according to their modified terms  902   1,070 
Past due 30 through 89 days      
Past due 90 days or more and still accruing      
Nonaccrual  463   465 
   1,365   1,535 
Total past due, nonaccrual and restructured loans:        
Restructured and performing according to their modified terms  902   1,070 
Past due 30 through 89 days  1,725   2,928 
Past due 90 days or more and still accruing      
Nonaccrual  4,841   888 
   7,468   4,886 
Other real estate owned      
  $7,468  $4,886 
         
Allowance for credit losses $34,105  $29,289 
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans  1.09%  .92%
Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans  7.0x  33.0x
         


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(Unaudited)

                   
                   
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2020 2019
  Average Interest/ Average Average Interest/ Average
(dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate Balance Dividends Rate
Assets:                  
Interest-earning bank balances $30,077  $82 1.10% $24,800  $146 2.39%
Investment securities:                  
Taxable  342,661   3,344 3.90   374,124   3,899 4.17 
Nontaxable (1)  380,173   3,247 3.42   418,898   3,915 3.74 
Loans (1)  3,159,533   28,933 3.66   3,261,716   29,417 3.61 
Total interest-earning assets  3,912,444   35,606 3.64   4,079,538   37,377 3.67 
Allowance for credit losses  (32,110)        (30,892)      
Net interest-earning assets  3,880,334         4,048,646       
Cash and due from banks  34,362         36,673       
Premises and equipment, net  39,932         41,310       
Other assets  130,262         129,391       
  $4,084,890        $4,256,020       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                  
Savings, NOW & money market deposits $1,710,761   4,280 1.01  $1,642,349   4,000 .99 
Time deposits  510,037   3,042 2.40   606,704   3,398 2.27 
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,220,798   7,322 1.33   2,249,053   7,398 1.33 
Short-term borrowings  123,337   619 2.02   301,644   1,965 2.64 
Long-term debt  399,340   1,995 2.01   355,706   1,780 2.03 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,743,475   9,936 1.46   2,906,403   11,143 1.55 
Checking deposits  918,044         931,625       
Other liabilities  32,211         29,063       
   3,693,730         3,867,091       
Stockholders' equity  391,160         388,929       
  $4,084,890        $4,256,020       
                   
Net interest income (1)    $25,670       $26,234   
Net interest spread (1)       2.18%       2.12%
Net interest margin (1)       2.62%       2.56%

(1) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”.  The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).  In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Corporation, its customers and the communities it serves.  The adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation, its customers and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Corporation’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time.  The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  The Form 10-Q will be available through the Bank’s website at www.fnbli.com on or about May 6, 2020, when it is electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. 

For More Information Contact:
Jay McConie, EVP and CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND C
08:15aThe First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the First Quarter o..
GL
03/16THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10FIRST OF LONG ISLAND : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
03/06THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of..
AQ
02/05FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other..
AQ
01/31THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION : Announces an Increase in Its Stock Repurc..
AQ
01/30THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the Quarter and Yea..
GL
01/07THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/03The First of Long Island Corporation Announces a New President and Chief Exec..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 113 M
EBIT 2020 53,6 M
Net income 2020 40,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,18%
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,65x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,56x
Capitalization 413 M
Chart THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The First of Long Island Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,25  $
Last Close Price 17,34  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter C. Teagle Non-Executive Chairman
Jay P. McConie Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alexander L. Cover Independent Director
Paul T. Canarick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION-33.53%413
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.80%298 088
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%255 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.17%214 979
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 748
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group