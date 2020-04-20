Log in
GEO : Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/20/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

  • Earnings Release Scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2020 Before the Market Opens
  • Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) ("GEO") will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 before the market opens. GEO has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast for 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Hosting the call for GEO will be George C. Zoley, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Brian R. Evans, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Blake Davis, President, GEO Secure Services, and Ann Schlarb, President, GEO Care.

To participate in the teleconference on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time), please contact one of the following numbers 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into The GEO Group’s first quarter 2020 earnings call.

1-877-250-1553 (U.S.)
1-412-542-4145 (International)

In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Events/Webcasts section of GEO's investor relations home page at investors.geogroup.com. A webcast audio replay of the conference call will also remain available on the website for one year.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a telephonic replay will be available through May 14, 2020. The replay numbers are 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the telephonic replay is 10142872. If you have any questions, please contact GEO at 1-866-301-4436.


© Business Wire 2020
