GEO : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.48 Per Share

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO") announced that on
February 4, 2019, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash
dividend of $0.48 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on
February 22, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business
on February 15, 2019.
George C. Zoley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEO, said: “We
are pleased to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share, or
$1.92 per share annualized, which is indicative of our continued
commitment to return value to our shareholders.”
The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity
real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing,
development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community
reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider
of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and
electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with
operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United
Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or
management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds,
including projects under development, with a growing workforce of
approximately 23,000 professionals.
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding
future events and the future performance of GEO that involve risks and
uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, including
statements regarding the timing and amount of dividends. Factors that
could cause actual results to vary from current expectations and
forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but
are not limited to: (1) GEO’s ability to declare future quarterly cash
dividends and the timing and amount of such future dividends; (2) GEO’s
ability to successfully pursue further growth and continue to enhance
shareholder value; (3) GEO’s ability to access the capital markets in
the future on satisfactory terms or at all; (4) GEO’s ability to control
operating costs associated with contract start-ups; (5) GEO’s ability to
timely open facilities as planned, profitably manage such facilities and
successfully integrate such facilities into GEO’s operations without
substantial costs; (6) GEO’s ability to win management contracts for
which it has submitted proposals and to retain existing management
contracts; (7) GEO’s ability to obtain future financing on acceptable
terms or at all; (8) GEO’s ability to sustain company-wide occupancy
rates at its facilities; and (9) other factors contained in GEO’s
Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Form 10-K,
10-Q and 8-K reports.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005059/en/