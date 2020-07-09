Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The GEO Group, Inc.    GEO

THE GEO GROUP, INC.

(GEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEO Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against The GEO Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The GEO Group, Inc. ("GEO" or "the Company") (NYSE: GEO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired GEO securities between February 27, 2020, and June 16, 2020,  inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/geo.           

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (2) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company's halfway houses to significant health risks; (3) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 17, 2020, The Intercept published an article entitled "GEO Group's Blundering Response to the Pandemic Helped Spread Coronavirus in Halfway Houses." The article reported details of a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the Grossman Center, a halfway house in Leavenworth, Kansas operated by GEO Group—which "was for weeks the hardest hit federal halfway house in the country" in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19.  Citing interviews with residents of the Grossman Center, The Intercept characterized GEO Group's response as "blundering" and reported "that the virus spread not in spite of the facility's efforts to contain it, but because of it."  According to the article, the Grossman Center continued to keep its residents in overcrowded conditions without enforcing personal protective measures even as COVID-19 diagnoses at the facility increased.  On this news, GEO Group's stock price fell $1.03 per share, or 7.8%, to close at $12.17 per share on June 17, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/geo  or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in GEO you have until September 7, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geo-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-against-the-geo-group-inc-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301090773.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE GEO GROUP, INC.
11:01aGEO INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Cl..
PR
09:18aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
07/08THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of The GEO Group, Inc..
BU
07/08Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of The Geo Group, Inc...
BU
07/08THE GEO GROUP ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action ..
BU
07/08SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
07/08Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Th..
BU
07/07GEO : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The GEO ..
PR
07/07GEO : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.48 Per Share
BU
06/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The GEO Grou..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group