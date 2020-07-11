Log in
News Summary

GEO : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds The GEO Group, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – GEO

07/11/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) between February 27, 2020 and June 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 8, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GEO investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the GEO class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1894.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GEO maintained ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (2) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company’s halfway houses to significant health risks; (3) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 8, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1894.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 383 M - -
Net income 2020 111 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 413 M 1 413 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 93,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,00 $
Last Close Price 11,86 $
Spread / Highest target 77,1%
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Christopher Zoley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Robert Evans Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jose A. Rosario Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Anne Newman Foreman Independent Director
Norman A. Carlson Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GEO GROUP, INC.-28.60%1 413
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)15.02%117 188
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)20.65%71 473
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (REIT)26.32%33 981
CYRUSONE INC.16.30%8 766
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-30.56%6 289
