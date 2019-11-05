GEO : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results 0 11/05/2019 | 06:56am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 3Q19 Net Income Attributable to GEO of $0.39 per diluted share

3Q19 Adjusted Net Income of $0.44 per diluted share

3Q19 AFFO of $0.72 per diluted share

Updated FY19 guidance for Net Income Attributable to GEO of $1.45-$1.47 per diluted share and Adjusted Net Income of $1.60 to $1.62 per diluted share

Updated FY19 AFFO guidance of $2.75-$2.77 per diluted share

Repurchased $34 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022 and closed on $44 million, 15-year real estate loan bearing interest at 4.22% annually The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”), a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a leading provider of evidence-based offender rehabilitation and community reentry services around the globe, reported today its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Third Quarter 2019 Highlights Net Income Attributable to GEO of $45.9 million or $0.39 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income of $0.44 per diluted share

Net Operating Income of $172.2 million

Normalized FFO of $0.59 per diluted share

AFFO of $0.72 per diluted share GEO reported third quarter 2019 net income attributable to GEO of $45.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $39.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2018. GEO reported total revenues for the third quarter 2019 of $631.6 million up from $583.5 million for the third quarter 2018. Third quarter 2019 results reflect a $1.2 million loss on real estate assets, pre-tax, $6.1 million in start-up expenses, pre-tax, and a $0.6 million gain on the extinguishment of debt, pre-tax, related to the repurchase of $34 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022. Excluding these items, GEO reported third quarter 2019 Adjusted Net Income of $52.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share. GEO reported third quarter 2019 Normalized Funds From Operations (“Normalized FFO”) of $70.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $62.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2018. GEO reported third quarter 2019 Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) of $85.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $77.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2018. George C. Zoley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEO, said, “We are pleased with our strong quarterly financial performance, which reflect strong fundamentals and growing earnings. During the quarter, we reactivated 4,600 previously idle beds, which are expected to drive future cash flow growth. We are proud to have published our first-ever Human Rights and ESG report in September, highlighting our long-standing commitment to respecting the human rights of all those in our care, as well as, the continued success of our GEO Continuum of Care enhanced rehabilitation and post-release programs. We believe that our current dividend payment is supported by stable and predictable cash flows, and we expect to continue to apply our growing excess cash flow towards paying down debt.” First Nine Months 2019 Highlights Net Income Attributable to GEO of $128.6 million or $1.08 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income of $1.21 per diluted share

Net Operating Income of $503.2 million

Normalized FFO of $1.65 per diluted share

AFFO of $2.09 per diluted share For the first nine months of 2019, GEO reported net income attributable to GEO of $128.6 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $111.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2018. GEO reported total revenues for the first nine months of 2019 of $1.86 billion up from $1.73 billion for the first nine months of 2018. Results for the first nine months of 2019 reflect a $2.7 million loss on real estate assets, pre-tax, $8.7 million in start-up expenses, pre-tax, and a $5.1 million loss on the extinguishment of debt, pre-tax. Excluding these items, GEO reported Adjusted Net Income of $144.5 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019. GEO reported Normalized Funds From Operations (“Normalized FFO”) for the first nine months of 2019 of $197.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $173.2 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2018. GEO reported Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) for the first nine months of 2019 of $249.3 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, compared to $219.9 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2018. 2019 Financial Guidance GEO updated its initial financial guidance for the full-year and its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019. GEO expects full-year 2019 total revenue to be approximately $2.49 billion. GEO expects full-year 2019 Net Income Attributable to GEO to be in a range of $1.45-$1.47 per diluted share and Adjusted Net Income to be in a range of $1.60-$1.62 per diluted share. GEO expects full-year 2019 AFFO to be in a range of $2.75-$2.77 per diluted share. GEO expects fourth quarter 2019 revenues to be in a range of $629 million to $634 million. GEO expects fourth quarter 2019 Net Income Attributable to GEO to be in a range of $0.37 to $0.39 per diluted share and Adjusted Net Income to be in a range of $0.39 to $0.41 per diluted share. GEO expects fourth quarter 2019 AFFO to be in a range of $0.66 to $0.68 per diluted share. Debt Repurchases and Financing Update During the third quarter 2019, GEO repurchased approximately $34 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022. GEO also closed on a $44 million, 15-year real estate loan bearing interest at 4.22 percent annually. At the end of the third quarter, GEO had approximately $395 million in available borrowing capacity under its $900 million revolving credit facility, which matures in May 2024. Quarterly Dividend On October 14, 2019, GEO’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The quarterly cash dividend was paid on November 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2019. The declaration of future quarterly cash dividends is subject to approval by GEO’s Board of Directors and to meeting the requirements of all applicable laws and regulations. GEO’s Board of Directors retains the power to modify its dividend policy as it may deem necessary or appropriate in the future. Reconciliation Tables and Supplemental Information GEO has made available Supplemental Information which contains reconciliation tables of Net Income Attributable to GEO to Net Operating Income, Net Income to EBITDAre (EBITDA for real estate) and Adjusted EBITDAre (Adjusted EBITDA for real estate), and Net Income Attributable to GEO to FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO, along with supplemental financial and operational information on GEO’s business and other important operating metrics, and in this press release, Net Income Attributable to GEO to Adjusted Net Income. The reconciliation tables are also presented herein. Please see the section below titled “Note to Reconciliation Tables and Supplemental Disclosure - Important Information on GEO’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information on how GEO defines these supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles them to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. GEO’s Reconciliation Tables can be found herein and in GEO’s Supplemental Information available on GEO’s investor webpage at investors.geogroup.com. Conference Call Information GEO has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast for today at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) to discuss GEO’s third quarter 2019 financial results as well as its outlook. The call-in number for the U.S. is 1-877-250-1553 and the international call-in number is 1-412-542-4145. In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Events and Webcasts section under the News, Events and Reports tab of GEO’s investor relations webpage at investors.geogroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 19, 2019 at 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (International). The participant passcode for the telephonic replay is 10136408. About The GEO Group The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced offender rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 130 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals. Note to Reconciliation Tables and Supplemental Disclosure –

Important Information on GEO’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net Operating Income, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Funds from Operations, Normalized Funds from Operations, Adjusted Funds from Operations, and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures. GEO has presented herein certain forward-looking statements about GEO's future financial performance that include non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAre, Net Operating Income, FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO. The determination of the amounts that are included or excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period. While we have provided a high level reconciliation for the guidance ranges for full year 2019, we are unable to present a more detailed quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures. The quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures will be provided for completed annual and quarterly periods, as applicable, calculated in a consistent manner with the quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures previously reported for completed annual and quarterly periods. Net Operating Income is defined as revenues less operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expenses, real estate related operating lease expense, and start-up expenses, pre-tax. Net Operating Income is calculated as net income adjusted by subtracting equity in earnings of affiliates, net of income tax provision, and by adding income tax (benefit) provision, interest expense, net of interest income, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expenses, real estate related operating lease expense, gain/loss on real estate assets, pre-tax, and start-up expenses, pre-tax. EBITDAre (EBITDA for real estate) is defined as net income adjusted by adding provisions for income tax, interest expense, net of interest income, depreciation and amortization, and gain/loss on real estate assets, pre-tax. Adjusted EBITDAre (Adjusted EBITDA for real estate) is defined as EBITDAre adjusted for net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, stock-based compensation expenses, pre-tax, and certain other adjustments as defined from time to time, including for the periods presented start-up expenses, pre-tax, legal related expenses, pre-tax, and escrow releases, pre-tax. Given the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, we believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as measures of our operational performance because they provide an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We believe that by removing the impact of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) and excluding certain non-cash charges, amounts spent on interest and taxes, and certain other charges that are highly variable from year to year, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre provide our investors with performance measures that reflect the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, per diem rates and operating costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from net income attributable to GEO. The adjustments we make to derive the non-GAAP measures of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre exclude items which may cause short-term fluctuations in income from continuing operations and which we do not consider to be the fundamental attributes or primary drivers of our business plan and they do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre provide disclosure on the same basis as that used by our management and provide consistency in our financial reporting, facilitate internal and external comparisons of our historical operating performance and our business units and provide continuity to investors for comparability purposes. Funds From Operations, or FFO, is defined in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income/loss attributable to common shareholders (computed in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from the cumulative effects of accounting changes, extraordinary items and sales of properties, and including adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Normalized Funds from Operations, or Normalized FFO, is defined as FFO adjusted for certain items which by their nature are not comparable from period to period or that tend to obscure GEO’s actual operating performance, including for the periods presented net Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”) impact, gain/loss on the extinguishment of debt, start-up expenses, legal related expenses, escrow releases, and tax effect of adjustments to FFO. Adjusted Funds From Operations, or AFFO, is defined as Normalized FFO adjusted by adding non-cash expenses such as non-real estate related depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, discount and/or premium and other non-cash interest, and by subtracting recurring consolidated maintenance capital expenditures. Adjusted Net Income is defined as Net Income Attributable to GEO adjusted for certain items which by their nature are not comparable from period to period or that tend to obscure GEO’s actual operating performance, including for the periods presented net TCJA impact, gain/loss on real estate assets, gain/loss on the extinguishment of debt, start-up expenses, legal related expenses, escrow releases, and tax effect of adjustments to Net Income Attributable to GEO. Because of the unique design, structure and use of our correctional facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers, we believe that assessing the performance of our correctional facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers without the impact of depreciation or amortization is useful and meaningful to investors. Although NAREIT has published its definition of FFO, companies often modify this definition as they seek to provide financial measures that meaningfully reflect their distinctive operations. We have modified FFO to derive Normalized FFO and AFFO that meaningfully reflect our operations. Our assessment of our operations is focused on long-term sustainability. The adjustments we make to derive the non-GAAP measures of Normalized FFO and AFFO exclude items which may cause short-term fluctuations in net income attributable to GEO but have no impact on our cash flows, or we do not consider them to be fundamental attributes or the primary drivers of our business plan and they do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. We may make adjustments to FFO from time to time for certain other income and expenses that do not reflect a necessary component of our operational performance on the basis discussed above, even though such items may require cash settlement. Because FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO exclude depreciation and amortization unique to real estate as well as non-operational items and certain other charges that are highly variable from year to year, they provide our investors with performance measures that reflect the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, per diem rates, operating costs and interest costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from Net Income Attributable to GEO. We believe the presentation of FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO provide useful information to investors as they provide an indication of our ability to fund capital expenditures and expand our business. FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO provide disclosure on the same basis as that used by our management and provide consistency in our financial reporting, facilitate internal and external comparisons of our historical operating performance and our business units and provide continuity to investors for comparability purposes. Additionally, FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO are widely recognized measures in our industry as a real estate investment trust. Safe-Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future performance of GEO that involve risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, including statements regarding financial guidance for the full year and fourth quarter of 2019, the assumptions underlying such guidance, the continued expansion and success of our GEO Continuum of Care, and statements regarding growth opportunities and allocation of capital to enhance long-term value for our shareholders and applying excess cash towards paying down debt. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from current expectations and forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: (1) GEO’s ability to meet its financial guidance for 2019 given the various risks to which its business is exposed; (2) GEO’s ability to declare future quarterly cash dividends and the timing and amount of such future cash dividends; (3) GEO’s ability to successfully pursue further growth and continue to create shareholder value; (4) GEO’s ability to obtain future financing on acceptable terms; (5) GEO’s ability to access the capital markets in the future on satisfactory terms or at all; (6) risks associated with GEO’s ability to control operating costs associated with contract start-ups; (7) GEO’s ability to timely open facilities as planned, profitably manage such facilities and successfully integrate such facilities into GEO’s operations without substantial costs; (8) GEO’s ability to win management contracts for which it has submitted proposals and to retain existing management contracts; (9) GEO’s ability to sustain company-wide occupancy rates at its facilities; (10) the impact of any future regulations or guidance on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; (11) GEO’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT; (12) the incurrence of REIT related expenses; and (13) other factors contained in GEO’s Securities and Exchange Commission periodic filings, including its Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports. Third quarter and first nine months of 2019 financial tables to follow: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets* (Unaudited) As of As of September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,030 $ 31,255 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 33,536 51,678 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 377,984 445,526 Contract receivable, current portion 8,193 15,535 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,856 57,768 Total current assets $ 517,599 $ 601,762 Restricted Cash and Investments 33,728 22,431 Property and Equipment, Net 2,155,498 2,158,610 Contract Receivable 353,010 368,178 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net 125,718 - Assets Held for Sale 3,761 2,634 Deferred Income Tax Assets 29,924 29,924 Intangible Assets, Net (including goodwill) 991,948 1,008,719 Other Non-Current Assets 71,693 65,860 Total Assets $ 4,282,879 $ 4,258,118 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 96,263 $ 93,032 Accrued payroll and related taxes 57,774 76,009 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 202,356 204,170 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 28,795 - Current portion of finance lease obligations, long-term debt, and non-recourse debt 23,417 332,027 Total current liabilities $ 408,605 $ 705,238 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 13,681 13,681 Other Non-Current Liabilities 88,159 82,481 Operating Lease Liabilities 99,271 - Finance Lease Liabilities 3,403 4,570 Long-Term Debt 2,355,724 2,397,227 Non-Recourse Debt 307,032 15,017 Total Shareholders' Equity

1,007,004 1,039,904 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,282,879 $ 4,258,118 * all figures in '000s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations* (Unaudited) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 631,579 $ 583,530 $ 1,856,212 $ 1,731,956 Operating expenses 472,513 434,806 1,382,678 1,299,312 Depreciation and amortization 32,419 31,297 97,240 94,536 General and administrative expenses 48,488 47,647 142,183 136,927 Operating income 78,159 69,780 234,111 201,181 Interest income 6,686 8,428 23,127 26,194 Interest expense (36,645) (37,991) (115,857) (110,205) Gain/(Loss) on extinguishment of debt 594 - (5,147) (574) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliates 48,794 40,217 136,234 116,596 Provision for income taxes 5,137 3,723 14,509 12,193 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of income tax provision 2,228 2,735 6,645 7,071 Net income 45,885 39,229 128,370 111,474 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 47 60 181 223 Net income attributable to The GEO Group, Inc. $ 45,932 $ 39,289 $ 128,551 $ 111,697 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 119,209 119,681 119,052 120,567 Diluted 119,282 120,302 119,314 121,055 Net income per Common Share Attributable to The GEO Group, Inc. : Basic: Net income per share — basic $ 0.39 $ 0.33 $ 1.08 $ 0.93 Diluted: Net income per share — diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.33 $ 1.08 $ 0.92 Regular Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 1.44 $ 1.41 * all figures in '000s, except per share data Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to GEO to Adjusted Net Income (In thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Net Income attributable to GEO $ 45,932 $ 39,289 $ 128,551 $ 111,697 Add (Subtract): Net Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Impact - - - 304 (Gain)/Loss on extinguishment of debt (594) - 5,147 574 Start-up expenses, pre-tax 6,077 3,728 8,718 3,826 Legal related expenses, pre-tax - - - 4,500 Escrow releases, pre-tax - - - (2,273) (Gain)/Loss on real estate assets, pre-tax 1,196 2,209 2,693 2,701 Tax effect of adjustments to Net Income attributable to GEO 248 74 (650) (639) Adjusted Net Income $ 52,859 $ 45,300 $ 144,459 $ 120,690 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 119,282 120,302 119,314 121,055 Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 1.21 $ 1.00 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to GEO to FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO * (Unaudited) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Income attributable to GEO $ 45,932 $ 39,289 $ 128,551 $ 111,697 Add (Subtract): Real Estate Related Depreciation and Amortization 17,931 17,634 53,970 52,531 (Gain)/Loss on real estate assets 1,196 2,209 2,693 2,701 Equals: NAREIT defined FFO $ 65,059 $ 59,132 $ 185,214 $ 166,929 Add (Subtract): Net Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Impact - - - 304 (Gain)/Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax (594) - 5,147 574 Start-up expenses, pre-tax 5,593 3,728 7,467 3,826 Legal related expenses, pre-tax - - - 4,500 Escrow releases, pre-tax - - - (2,273) Tax Effect of adjustments to Funds From Operations ** 248 74 (650) (639) Equals: FFO, normalized $ 70,306 $ 62,934 $ 197,178 $ 173,221 Add (Subtract): Non-Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization 14,488 13,663 43,270 42,005 Consolidated Maintenance Capital Expenditures (5,744) (6,162) (14,893) (17,561) Stock Based Compensation Expenses 4,739 5,564 16,919 16,351 Amortization of debt issuance costs, discount and/or premium and other non-cash interest 1,838 1,868 6,861 5,860 Equals: AFFO $ 85,627 $ 77,867 $ 249,335 $ 219,876 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 119,282 120,302 119,314 121,055 FFO/AFFO per Share - Diluted Normalized FFO Per Diluted Share $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 1.65 $ 1.43 AFFO Per Diluted Share $ 0.72 $ 0.65 $ 2.09 $ 1.82 Regular Common Stock Dividends per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 1.44 $ 1.41 * all figures in '000s, except per share data ** tax adjustments related to (Gain)/Loss on real estate assets, Debt extinguishment, Start-up expenses, Legal expenses and Escrow releases Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to GEO to

Net Operating Income, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre* (Unaudited) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Income attributable to GEO $ 45,932 $ 39,289 $ 128,551 $ 111,697 Less Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 47 60 181 223 Net Income $ 45,885 $ 39,229 $ 128,370 $ 111,474 Add (Subtract): Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of income tax provision (2,228) (2,735) (6,645) (7,071) Income tax provision 5,137 3,723 14,509 12,193 Interest expense, net of interest income 29,959 29,563 92,730 84,011 (Gain)/Loss on extinguishment of debt (594) - 5,147 574 Depreciation and amortization 32,419 31,297 97,240 94,536 General and administrative expenses 48,488 47,647 142,183 136,927 Net Operating Income, net of operating lease obligations $ 159,066 $ 148,724 $ 473,534 $ 432,644 Add: Operating lease expense, real estate 6,391 8,110 19,514 23,805 (Gain)/Loss on real estate assets, pre-tax 1,196 2,209 2,693 2,701 Start-up expenses, pre-tax 5,593 3,728 7,467 3,826 Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 172,246 $ 162,771 $ 503,208 $ 462,976 Q3 2019 Q3 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Income $ 45,885 $ 39,229 $ 128,370 $ 111,474 Add (Subtract): Income tax provision ** 5,593 3,923 15,681 12,829 Interest expense, net of interest income *** 29,365 29,563 97,878 84,585 Depreciation and amortization 32,419 31,297 97,240 94,536 (Gain)/Loss on real estate assets, pre-tax 1,196 2,209 2,693 2,701 EBITDAre $ 114,458 $ 106,221 $ 341,862 $ 306,125 Add (Subtract): Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 47 60 181 223 Stock based compensation expenses, pre-tax 4,739 5,564 16,919 16,351 Start-up expenses, pre-tax 5,593 3,728 7,467 3,826 Legal related expenses, pre-tax - - - 4,500 Escrow Releases, pre-tax - - - (2,273) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 124,837 $ 115,573 $ 366,429 $ 328,752 * all figures in '000s ** including income tax provision on equity in earnings of affiliates *** includes (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt 2019 Outlook/Reconciliation (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) FY 2019 Net Income Attributable to GEO $ 172,500 to $ 175,500 Real Estate Related Depreciation and Amortization 72,500 72,500 Loss on Real Estate Assets 3,000 3,000 Funds from Operations (FFO) $ 248,000 to $ 251,000 Start-Up and Transition Expenses 10,500 10,500 Loss on the Extinguishment on Debt 5,000 5,000 Tax Effect to Adjustment to FFO (750) (750) Normalized Funds from Operations $ 262,750 to $ 265,750 Non-Real Estate Related Depreciation and Amortization 58,500 58,500 Consolidated Maintenance Capex (22,750) (22,750) Non-Cash Stock Based Compensation 22,000 22,000 Non-Cash Interest Expense 8,000 8,000 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) $ 328,500 to $ 331,500 Net Interest Expense 126,000 126,000 Non-Cash Interest Expense (8,000) (8,000) Loss on the Extinguishment on Debt (5,000) (5,000) Adjustment for Non-Cash Loss on Real Estate Assets (2,000) (2,000) Consolidated Maintenance Capex 22,750 22,750 Income Taxes (including income tax provision on equity in earnings of affiliates) 20,000 20,000 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 482,250 to $ 485,250 G&A Expenses 189,000 189,000 Non-Cash Stock Based Compensation (22,000) (22,000) Equity in Earnings of Affiliates (9,000) (9,000) Real Estate Related Operating Lease Expense 26,500 26,500 Net Operating Income $ 666,750 to $ 669,750 Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 1.60 to $ 1.62 AFFO Per Diluted Share $ 2.75 to $ 2.77 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding-Diluted 119,250 to 119,500 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005437/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on THE GEO GROUP, INC. 07:06a GEO GROUP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:56a GEO : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results BU 10/25 CORECIVIC : Private prison firms form advocacy group to rebut scrutiny AQ 10/24 THE GEO GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 10/23 GEO : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call BU 10/16 GEO GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Article.. AQ 10/14 GEO : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.48 Per Share BU 10/11 GEO : California to end its use of private, for-profit prisons AQ 10/09 GEO : Judge won't dismiss case on wages of immigrant detainees AQ 10/02 GEO GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ