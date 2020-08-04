Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates The GEO Group, Inc. For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The GEO Group, Inc. ("GEO Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: GEO). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired GEO Group securities between February 27, 2020 and June 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, the Company and its executives made false and misleading statements touting the Company's COVID-19 response procedures, but failed to disclose that GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures that subjected residents of the Company's halfway houses to significant health risks.

On June 17, 2020, The Intercept published an article entitled "GEO Group's Blundering Response to the Pandemic Helped Spread Coronavirus in Halfway Houses." The article reported details of a significant COVID-19 outbreak at a halfway house operated by GEO Group that "was for weeks the hardest hit federal halfway house in the country" in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to the article, the Company continued to keep its residents in overcrowded conditions without enforcing personal protective measures even as COVID-19 diagnoses at the facility increased.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than September 7, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

