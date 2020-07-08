Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of The Geo Group, Inc. (“GEO Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GEO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 17, 2020, The Intercept published an article entitled "GEO Group’s Blundering Response to the Pandemic Helped Spread Coronavirus in Halfway Houses." The article described details of a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the Grossman Center, a halfway house in Leavenworth, Kansas, operated by GEO Group—which "was for weeks the hardest hit federal halfway house in the country" in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Citing interviews with residents of the Grossman Center, The Intercept characterized GEO Group’s response as "blundering" and reported "that the virus spread not in spite of the facility’s efforts to contain it, but because of it." According to the article, the Grossman Center continued to keep its residents in overcrowded conditions without implementing personal protective measures even as COVID-19 diagnoses at the facility increased.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.03 per share, or 7%, to close at $12.17 per share on June 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased GEO Group securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

