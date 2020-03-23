Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Go-Ahead Group plc    GOG   GB0003753778

THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC

(GOG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/23 05:18:51 am
725.5 GBp   +11.62%
04:42aBritain brings in emergency measures to prop up rail network
RE
03:42aGO AHEAD : Statement on the coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
03/17GO AHEAD : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Britain brings in emergency measures to prop up rail network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 04:42am EDT
Commuters walk through Waterloo station during rush hour, as the number of Coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London

Britain said on Monday it was taking emergency measures to help its rail network survive a 70% drop in passenger numbers as coronavirus stops many people from travelling.

The Department for Transport said it was temporarily suspending rail franchise contracts for at least six months, taking on all the cost and revenue risk itself, and instead paying train companies a small fee to keep operating some services.

Separately on Monday, UK-based transport companies Go-Ahead, FirstGroup and Stagecoach said that they could not forecast their profits this year as people stopped travelling on trains and buses.

The measures mean Britain's trains will keep running a reduced service, helping key workers get to work during the crisis, and minimising disruption to the economy.

The government warned that if it had not stepped in there would have been severe consequences.

"Allowing operators to enter insolvency would cause significantly more disruption to passengers and higher costs to the taxpayer," the DfT's statement said on Monday.

Britain had already said last week that its rail network would run fewer trains during the crisis.

UK-listed transport companies Go-Ahead, FirstGroup and Stagecoach said they would try to cut costs to survive this period of lower travel.

Go-Ahead, which operates the GTR rail network in London and southeast England, said it would suspend its dividend, while FirstGroup, which warned of lower passenger volumes both in the UK and in its U.S. school bus and contract bus business, said capital expenditure was on hold.

Stagecoach warned it would no longer meet its profit forecast and said it did not expect to pay any further dividends in its current financial year.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRSTGROUP -2.51% 37.26 Delayed Quote.-69.52%
STAGECOACH -6.68% 58.9 Delayed Quote.-61.63%
THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC 4.08% 676.5275 Delayed Quote.-70.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
04:42aBritain brings in emergency measures to prop up rail network
RE
03:42aGO AHEAD : Statement on the coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
03/17GO AHEAD : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
03/16GO AHEAD : As passengers stay home, UK rail operators ask for bailout
RE
03/12GO AHEAD : warns on virus but says impact minimal so far
RE
03/12GO AHEAD : half year results
PU
03/09GO AHEAD : records 23 per cent increase in female entry level applications
AQ
03/09CASE STUDY : delivering smart ticketing on a national scale
AQ
03/03GO AHEAD : Change of Corporate Broker
PU
2019GO AHEAD : regional bus business falters as costs mount
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 3 814 M
EBIT 2020 122 M
Net income 2020 60,6 M
Finance 2020 199 M
Yield 2020 15,7%
P/E ratio 2020 4,62x
P/E ratio 2021 3,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,02x
EV / Sales2021 0,04x
Capitalization 280 M
Chart THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Go-Ahead Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 223,75  GBp
Last Close Price 650,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 269%
Spread / Average Target 242%
Spread / Lowest Target 215%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clare Margaret Hollingsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Elodie Brian Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Enrique Fernandez Group Chief Information Officer
Katherine Christina Mary Innes Ker Non-Executive Director
Adrian Ewer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC-70.56%328
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.13%32 077
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY1.23%31 142
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-0.59%28 068
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY6.84%12 415
TOKYU CORPORATION1.52%9 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group