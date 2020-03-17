Go Ahead : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

The Go-Ahead Group plc

(the 'Company')

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

The Company was notified on 17 March 2020 by Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited, the Trustees of The Go-Ahead Group Employee Trust (the 'Trust'), that on 16 March 2020, the Trust completed the purchase of 7,147 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company at an average share price of £8.8948, as part of a planned program of monthly share purchases over the next 10 months.

The Trust holds shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and in particular for the satisfying of awards made under the Company's various share schemes.

The Trust now holds 162,176 ordinary shares representing 0.3756% of the Company's current voting rights.

For further information please contact:

Carolyn Ferguson, Group Company Secretary

The Go-Ahead Group plc - 0191 232 3123