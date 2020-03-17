Log in
The Go-Ahead Group plc

THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC

(GOG)
03/17 06:09:05 am
589.25 GBp   -16.89%
05:57aGO AHEAD : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
03/16GO AHEAD : As passengers stay home, UK rail operators ask for bailout
RE
03/12GO AHEAD : warns on virus but says impact minimal so far
RE
Go Ahead : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

03/17/2020 | 05:57am EDT
Regulatory Story
Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
Released 09:50 17-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4275G
Go-Ahead Group PLC
17 March 2020

The Go-Ahead Group plc

(the 'Company')

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

The Company was notified on 17 March 2020 by Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited, the Trustees of The Go-Ahead Group Employee Trust (the 'Trust'), that on 16 March 2020, the Trust completed the purchase of 7,147 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company at an average share price of £8.8948, as part of a planned program of monthly share purchases over the next 10 months.

The Trust holds shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and in particular for the satisfying of awards made under the Company's various share schemes.

The Trust now holds 162,176 ordinary shares representing 0.3756% of the Company's current voting rights.

For further information please contact:

Carolyn Ferguson, Group Company Secretary

The Go-Ahead Group plc - 0191 232 3123


Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase - RNS

Disclaimer

Go-Ahead Group plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 09:55:04 UTC
