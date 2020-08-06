Log in
Go Ahead : Full year results date change

06 August 2020

The Go-Ahead Group plc4 Matthew Parker Street, London, SW1H 9NP
Telephone 020 7799 8999

PRESS RELEASE

06 August 2020

THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC

('GO-AHEAD' OR 'THE GROUP')

Full year results publication date

The Go-Ahead Group plc announces that its full year results for the year ended 27 June 2020 will now be published on Thursday 24 September 2020 (previously 10 September 2020). This revised date has been agreed with Deloitte, the Group's auditor, and reflects the impact of COVID-19 on the audit process.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Holly Gillis, Head of Investor Relations

07766 305 594

GO-AHEAD

Go-Ahead is one of the leading UK public transport operator companies. Our purpose is to be the local partner taking care of journeys that enhance the lives and wellbeing of our communities across the world. Employing around 30,000 people across our businesses, over 1.2 billion passenger journeys are undertaken on our rail and bus services every year. In addition to the travelling public, our customers include governments and local authorities. We are committed to contributing to tackling climate change, improving air quality and reducing social isolation, and aim to run a zero emission bus fleet by 2035.

BUS

Go-Ahead is one of the UK's largest bus operators. With a fleet of nearly 6,000 buses, we carry over two million passengers every day. We have a strong presence in London, with around 23 per cent market share, where we provide regulated services for Transport for London. Outside London, we principally serve high-density commuter markets, including the North East, Greater Manchester, East Yorkshire, East Anglia, South East and South West England. Internationally, we operate a bus contract in Singapore and two bus contracts in Ireland.

RAIL

The rail division operates two franchises in the UK, three contracts in Germany and one in Norway. In the UK, Southeastern and GTR (Govia Thameslink Railway) operate through our 65% owned subsidiary, Govia, which is 35% owned by Keolis. It is the largest rail operation in the UK, responsible for around 30 per cent of all UK passenger rail journeys through its rail franchises. In Germany and Norway, our contracts are run exclusively by Go-Ahead.

Disclaimer

Go-Ahead Group plc published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 06:18:12 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 823 M 5 017 M 5 017 M
Net income 2020 25,4 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net Debt 2020 476 M 625 M 625 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 1,77%
Capitalization 275 M 362 M 361 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 84,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 347,78 GBX
Last Close Price 640,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 167%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clare Margaret Hollingsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Elodie Brian Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Enrique Fernandez Group Chief Information Officer
Katherine Christina Mary Innes Ker Non-Executive Director
Adrian Ewer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC-71.01%362
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-14.22%31 608
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-38.77%25 405
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-36.25%22 947
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-49.70%8 787
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.-7.60%8 228
