Go Ahead : Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at 11.00am, all resolutions were passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:
Resolution
For
% of votes cast
Against
% of vote cast
Votes cast as % of issued share capital
Withheld
1
To receive the Group's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 29 June 2019
30,591,152
99.99
1,629
0.01
70.86%
362,209
2
To approve the directors' remuneration report
30,557,653
98.74
388,774
1.26
71.68%
8,563
3
To declare a final dividend of 71.91p per ordinary share
30,926,913
99.92
25,429
0.08
71.69%
2,648
4
To elect Clare Hollingsworth as a non-executive director
30,468,528
98.44
481,874
1.56
71.68%
4,588
5
To elect Elodie Brian as an executive director
30,424,530
98.32
519,614
1.68
71.67%
10,846
6
To re-elect Katherine Innes Ker as a non-executive director
28,013,933
90.52
2,935,543
9.48
71.68%
5,514
7
To re-elect Adrian Ewer as a non-executive director
30,596,711
98.87
348,570
1.13
71.67%
9,709
8
To re-elect Harry Holt as a non-executive director
30,589,966
98.85
355,402
1.15
71.67%
9,622
9
To re-elect Leanne Wood as a non-executive director
30,392,699
98.21
552,529
1.79
71.67%
9,762
10
To re-elect David Brown as an executive director
30,404,553
98.73
391,728
1.27
71.33%
158,709
11
To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Group
30,781,970
99.98
5,621
0.02
71.31%
163,184
12
To authorise the directors of the Group to agree the remuneration of Deloitte LLP
30,919,537
99.92
25,681
0.08
71.67%
5,557
13
To authorise the Group to make political donations and incur political expenditure
30,320,039
97.98
626,097
2.02
71.68%
4,639
14
To authorise the directors to allot shares
30,428,393
98.32
520,594
1.68
71.68%
6,003
15
To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights (special resolution)
30,909,910
99.88
35,715
0.12
71.67%
9,365
16
To give authority to the Group to make market purchases of its own shares (special resolution)
30,625,175
99.27
225,611
0.73
71.45%
99,987
17
To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Group by notice of 14 clear days (special resolution)
29,463,844
95.20
1,485,241
4.80
71.68%
1,690
Notes:
1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'for' total.
2. The Group's issued capital (excluding treasury shares) at the date of the meeting 43,175,607 ordinary shares of 10p each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote and, therefore, at the date of the meeting there were 43,175,607 voting rights in the Group.
3. A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.
4. All percentages are shown to two decimal places.
This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at: www.go-ahead.com. A copy of the resolutions relating to special business at the Annual General Meeting have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
For further information please contact:
Carolyn Ferguson, Group Company Secretary - 0191 232 3123
