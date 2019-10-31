Log in
Go Ahead : Result of AGM

10/31/2019 | 11:32am EDT

31 October 2019

The Go-Ahead Group plc (the 'Company')

VOTING RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at 11.00am, all resolutions were passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution

For

% of votes cast

Against

% of vote cast

Votes cast as % of issued share capital

Withheld

1

To receive the Group's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 29 June 2019

30,591,152

99.99

1,629

0.01

70.86%

362,209

2

To approve the directors' remuneration report

30,557,653

98.74

388,774

1.26

71.68%

8,563

3

To declare a final dividend of 71.91p per ordinary share

30,926,913

99.92

25,429

0.08

71.69%

2,648

4

To elect Clare Hollingsworth as a non-executive director

30,468,528

98.44

481,874

1.56

71.68%

4,588

5

To elect Elodie Brian as an executive director

30,424,530

98.32

519,614

1.68

71.67%

10,846

6

To re-elect Katherine Innes Ker as a non-executive director

28,013,933

90.52

2,935,543

9.48

71.68%

5,514

7

To re-elect Adrian Ewer as a non-executive director

30,596,711

98.87

348,570

1.13

71.67%

9,709

8

To re-elect Harry Holt as a non-executive director

30,589,966

98.85

355,402

1.15

71.67%

9,622

9

To re-elect Leanne Wood as a non-executive director

30,392,699

98.21

552,529

1.79

71.67%

9,762

10

To re-elect David Brown as an executive director

30,404,553

98.73

391,728

1.27

71.33%

158,709

11

To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Group

30,781,970

99.98

5,621

0.02

71.31%

163,184

12

To authorise the directors of the Group to agree the remuneration of Deloitte LLP

30,919,537

99.92

25,681

0.08

71.67%

5,557

13

To authorise the Group to make political donations and incur political expenditure

30,320,039

97.98

626,097

2.02

71.68%

4,639

14

To authorise the directors to allot shares

30,428,393

98.32

520,594

1.68

71.68%

6,003

15

To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights (special resolution)

30,909,910

99.88

35,715

0.12

71.67%

9,365

16

To give authority to the Group to make market purchases of its own shares (special resolution)

30,625,175

99.27

225,611

0.73

71.45%

99,987

17

To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Group by notice of 14 clear days (special resolution)

29,463,844

95.20

1,485,241

4.80

71.68%

1,690

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'for' total.

2. The Group's issued capital (excluding treasury shares) at the date of the meeting 43,175,607 ordinary shares of 10p each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote and, therefore, at the date of the meeting there were 43,175,607 voting rights in the Group.

3. A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

4. All percentages are shown to two decimal places.

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at: www.go-ahead.com. A copy of the resolutions relating to special business at the Annual General Meeting have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information please contact:

Carolyn Ferguson, Group Company Secretary - 0191 232 3123

Disclaimer

Go-Ahead Group plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 15:31:03 UTC
