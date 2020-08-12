Log in
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
08/12 04:10:00 pm
212.13 USD   +0.51%
Financials Down On Growth-Sector Bias -- Financials Roundup

08/12/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers ticked down as analysts rotated back into faster growing sectors, urged by brokerage Goldman Sachs.

"Improving global economic growth generally supports financials performance but anchored front-end interest rates represent a challenge for the sector's earnings," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.

Hopes that legislators would issue a second round of coronavirus economic relief were stymied, with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warning that the two sides remained "miles apart."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

