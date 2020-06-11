Goldman Sachs : Affiliated Blank-Check Company Files for $700 Million IPO

By Josh Beckerman

A blank-check company affiliated with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has filed for a $700 million initial public offering.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II said Chief Executive Tom Knott and Chairman Raanan A. Agus were involved with a previous Goldman-affiliated blank-check company that merged in February with digital infrastructure technology company Vertiv Holdings LLC. The deal valued Vertiv at an enterprise value of $5.3 billion.

The company said, "While we plan to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, we believe particularly attractive opportunities exist in the Diversified Industrial, Healthcare, Technology, Media and Telecom, and Alternative Asset Management sectors."

GS Acquisition will apply to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange.

