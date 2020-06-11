Log in
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
Goldman Sachs : Affiliated Blank-Check Company Files for $700 Million IPO

06/11/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

A blank-check company affiliated with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has filed for a $700 million initial public offering.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II said Chief Executive Tom Knott and Chairman Raanan A. Agus were involved with a previous Goldman-affiliated blank-check company that merged in February with digital infrastructure technology company Vertiv Holdings LLC. The deal valued Vertiv at an enterprise value of $5.3 billion.

The company said, "While we plan to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, we believe particularly attractive opportunities exist in the Diversified Industrial, Healthcare, Technology, Media and Telecom, and Alternative Asset Management sectors."

GS Acquisition will apply to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Change Last 1st jan.
GS HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.66% 0.56 End-of-day quote.-23.81%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -9.08% 194.13 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 263 M - -
Net income 2020 4 696 M - -
Net Debt 2020 279 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 2,35%
Capitalization 76 565 M 76 565 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 38 500
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 222,36 $
Last Close Price 213,52 $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
Name Title
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-7.14%76 565
MORGAN STANLEY-4.75%76 719
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-19.85%49 076
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-9.92%39 269
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.18.30%31 726
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-11.37%21 582
