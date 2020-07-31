Goldman Sachs : Conference Call to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, NY - July 31, 2020 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) plans to announce its Third Quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in a press release that will be issued at approximately 7:30 am (ET). The press release will also be available on the firm's website, http://www.goldmansachs.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm's financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 9:30 am (ET) on the date noted above. The call will be open to the public.

Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial +1-888-281-7154 (in the U.S.) and +1-706-679-5627 (outside the U.S.). The number should be dialed at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of our website, www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations. There is no charge to access the call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website or by dialing +1-855-859-2056 (in the U.S.) or +1-404-537-3406 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 64774224 beginning approximately three hours after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference calls to Goldman Sachs Investor Relations, via e-mail, at gs-investor-relations@gs.com.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

# # #



Media Contact:

Jake Siewert

Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:

Heather Kennedy Miner

Tel: +1 212 902 0300

