Goldman Sachs : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

07/10/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 -- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it has declared dividends on the following series of its non-cumulative preferred stock (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, except for the Series M Preferred Stock, the Series Q Preferred Stock, the Series R Preferred Stock and the Series S Preferred Stock in which each depositary share represents a 1/25th interest in a share):

  • $236.98 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A;
  • $252.78 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C;
  • $252.78 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D;
  • $343.75 per share of 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J;
  • $398.44 per share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K;
  • $276.14 per share of 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series M;
  • $393.75 per share of 6.30% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series N;
  • $687.50 per share of 5.50% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q;
  • $910.94 per share of 4.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series R; and
  • $586.67 per share of 4.40% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series S.

In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has declared a dividend of $1,022.22 per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E, and a dividend of $1,022.22 per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F.

The dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series J Preferred Stock, Series K Preferred Stock, Series M Preferred Stock, Series N Preferred Stock, Series Q Preferred Stock, Series R Preferred Stock and Series S Preferred Stock will be paid on August 10, 2020 to preferred shareholders of record on July 26, 2020. The dividends on the Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock will be paid on September 1, 2020 to preferred shareholders of record on August 17, 2020.


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

# # #


Media Contact:
Jake Siewert
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Heather Kennedy Miner
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

