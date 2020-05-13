Log in
Goldman Sachs : Fixed Income Investor Conference Call

05/13/2020 | 11:25am EDT
Goldman Sachs Fixed Income Investor Conference Call
13 May 2020

Stephen M. Scherr, Chief Financial Officer, and Beth Hammack, Global Treasurer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 13th at 11:30 a.m.(ET).

Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial +1-844-876-3145 (in the U.S.) or +1-614-999-1707 (outside the U.S.), at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. There is no charge to access this call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of our website, http://www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website or by dialing +1-855-859-2056 (in the U.S.) or +1-404-537-3406 (outside the U.S.) and referencing passcode number 6883539. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the event.

Today's presentation may include forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Firm's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Firm's control. It is possible that the Firm's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect the Firm's future results and financial condition, see 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. You should also read the forward-looking disclaimers in our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020, particularly as it relates to capital and leverage ratios, and information on the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures that is posted on the Investor Relations portion of our website: www.gs.com.

The statements in the presentation are current only as of its date, May 13, 2020.

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 15:24:01 UTC
