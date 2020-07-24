Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : Malaysia and Goldman Sachs Reach $3.9 Billion Settlement Over 1MDB Dispute -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 07:34am EDT

By Ben Otto and Chester Tay

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has reached a $3.9 billion settlement with Malaysia over a long-running dispute related to deals it ran for a state investment fund, the two sides said Friday.

Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay $2.5 billion in cash and guarantee full recovery of at least $1.4 billion in assets to resolve claims related to three bond transactions the U.S. investment bank arranged for 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB, the ministry said in a statement.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the government of Malaysia to resolve outstanding charges and claims against Goldman Sachs, " the company said in a statement. "Today's settlement is an important step towards putting the 1MDB matter behind us and will help enable the Malaysian government to move forward with additional recovery efforts and to execute on its economic priorities."

Goldman raised $6.5 billion for 1MDB through three bond sales in 2012 and 2013. U.S. authorities have alleged that more than $4.5 billion went to fraudulent shell companies controlled by corrupt officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi.

Malaysia last year filed criminal charges against 17 current and former Goldman Sachs executives over their handling of the sprawling financial scandal at 1MDB.

Goldman Sachs will also assist Malaysia in recovering other related assets outside the country, the Finance Ministry said.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, I
07:42aROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:34aGOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysia and Goldman Sachs Reach $3.9 Billion Settlement Over 1M..
DJ
07:30aGOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysia and Goldman Sachs Reach $3.9 Billion Settlement Over 1M..
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:07aGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
06:56aGOLDMAN SACHS : Statement on the Agreement with the Government of Malaysia
PU
06:56aGOLDMAN SACHS : Announcement on Agreement with Government of Malaysia
PU
05:19aVODAFONE : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05:14aGoldman Sachs to pay $3.9 billion to Malaysia to settle 1MDB dispute
RE
04:31aBARCLAYS : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 173 M - -
Net income 2020 6 257 M - -
Net Debt 2020 280 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 72 800 M 72 800 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 39 100
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 243,27 $
Last Close Price 203,02 $
Spread / Highest target 74,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-10.41%72 800
MORGAN STANLEY-1.10%79 665
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED20.71%52 008
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.75.30%45 453
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-25.97%45 330
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.7.48%25 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group