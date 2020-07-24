Goldman Sachs : Malaysia and Goldman Sachs Reach $3.9 Billion Settlement Over 1MDB Dispute -- Update

By Ben Otto and Chester Tay

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has reached a $3.9 billion settlement with Malaysia over a long-running dispute related to deals it ran for a state investment fund, the two sides said Friday.

Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay $2.5 billion in cash and guarantee full recovery of at least $1.4 billion in assets to resolve claims related to three bond transactions the U.S. investment bank arranged for 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB, the ministry said in a statement.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the government of Malaysia to resolve outstanding charges and claims against Goldman Sachs, " the company said in a statement. "Today's settlement is an important step towards putting the 1MDB matter behind us and will help enable the Malaysian government to move forward with additional recovery efforts and to execute on its economic priorities."

Goldman raised $6.5 billion for 1MDB through three bond sales in 2012 and 2013. U.S. authorities have alleged that more than $4.5 billion went to fraudulent shell companies controlled by corrupt officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi.

Malaysia last year filed criminal charges against 17 current and former Goldman Sachs executives over their handling of the sprawling financial scandal at 1MDB.

Goldman Sachs will also assist Malaysia in recovering other related assets outside the country, the Finance Ministry said.

