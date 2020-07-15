Goldman Sachs : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Presentation 0 07/15/2020 | 07:31am EDT Send by mail :

Results Snapshot Net Revenues Net Earnings EPS 2Q $13.30 billion 2Q $2.42 billion 2Q $6.26 2Q YTD $22.04 billion 2Q YTD $3.64 billion 2Q YTD $9.36 Annualized ROE1 Annualized ROTE1 Impact of Litigation 2Q 11.1% 2Q 11.8% 2Q EPS / YTD EPS -$2.60 /-$3.15 2Q YTD 8.4% 2Q YTD 9.0% 2Q ROE / YTD ROE -4.5pp /-2.8pp Highlights Second highest quarterly net revenues Record quarterly Investment Banking net revenues #1 in Announced and Completed M&A2 #1 in Equity and equity-related offerings2 Highest quarterly FICC net revenues in 9 years Highest quarterly Equities net revenues in 11 years Record AUS3,4 Standardized CET1 ratio3 increased 110bps QoQ to 13.6%4 1 Macro Perspectives Macro Factors Economic Fundamentals COVID-19 & Shutdown Impact Near-term Contraction Followed by Recovery GDP Growth: U.S. Global 2020 | 2021 -4.6% | +5.8% -3.4% | +6.2% Economies Beginning to Reopen Challenging Fundamentals & Improving Sentiment Shape of Recovery Unemployment & Low CEO Confidence Continued Monetary & Fiscal Stimulus Spending Better Than Rising Investor Unknown Expected Sentiment Despite economic challenges, market rebounds drove client activity and improving sentiment Recovery in Credit Spreads Normalized in Volatility & Volumes Equity Markets the U.S. and Europe Remain Elevated S&P 500: +20% in 2Q20 U.S. IG Z-Spread:-85bps QoQ VIX: -43% QoQ | +102% YoY MSCI World: +19% in 2Q20 EUR IG Z-Spread:-100bps QoQ U.S. Cash Equity Volumes: +78% YoY 2020 and 2021 estimated real gross domestic product (GDP) growth per Goldman Sachs Research 2 Financial Overview Financial Results vs. $ in millions, vs. vs. 2Q20 2Q19 except per share amounts 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 YTD YTD Investment Banking $ 2,657 22% 36% $ 4,841 31% Global Markets 7,176 39% 93% 12,339 59% Asset Management 2,101 N.M. -18% 2,005 -54% Consumer & Wealth Management 1,361 -9% 9% 2,853 15% Net revenues $ 13,295 52% 41% $ 22,038 21% Provision for credit losses 1,590 70% N.M. 2,527 N.M. Operating expenses 8,400 30% 37% 14,858 24% Pre-tax earnings 3,305 145% 6% 4,653 -20% Net earnings 2,423 100% -% 3,636 -22% Net earnings to common $ 2,247 100% 2% $ 3,370 -23% Diluted EPS $ 6.26 101% 8% $ 9.36 -19% ROE1 11.1% 5.4pp -pp 8.4% -2.7pp ROTE1 11.8% 5.8pp 0.1pp 9.0% -2.7pp Efficiency Ratio3 63.2% -10.7pp -1.5pp 67.4% 1.8pp Financial Overview Highlights 2Q20 net revenues were significantly higher YoY, reflecting significantly higher net revenues in Global Markets and Investment Banking and higher net revenues in Consumer & Wealth Management, partially offset by lower net revenues in Asset Management

2Q20 provision for credit losses was significantly higher YoY, primarily due to:

Revisions to forecasts of expected deterioration in the broader economic environment (incorporating the accounting for credit losses under the Current Expected Credit Losses standard 5 ), which resulted in increased provisions for wholesale loans and, to a lesser extent, consumer loans Individual impairments related to wholesale loans during the quarter

2Q20 operating expenses increased significantly YoY, primarily due to:

Significantly higher compensation and benefits expenses, reflecting significantly higher net revenues Significantly higher net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings Higher expenses related to brokerage, clearing, exchange and distribution fees, reflecting an increase in activity levels Higher expenses related to consolidated investments, including impairments

2Q20 Litigation Impact 2Q20 YTD Diluted EPS $ -2.60 $ -3.15 ROE -4.5pp -2.8pp ROTE -4.8pp -2.9pp Efficiency Ratio +7.1pp +5.1pp 3 Investment Banking Financial Results vs. vs. vs. 2Q20 2Q19 $ in millions 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 YTD YTD Financial advisory $ 686 -12% -11% $ 1,467 -11% Equity underwriting 1,057 180% 122% 1,435 94% Debt underwriting 990 70% 93% 1,573 58% Underwriting 2,047 113% 107% 3,008 73% Corporate lending -76 N.M. N.M. 366 16% Net revenues 2,657 22% 36% 4,841 31% Provision for credit losses 819 32% N.M. 1,441 N.M. Operating expenses 1,696 45% 62% 2,865 39% Pre-tax earnings $ 142 -64% -83% $ 535 -64% Net earnings $ 64 -82% -90% $ 418 -64% Net earnings to common $ 41 -88% -93% $ 384 -66% Average common equity $ 11,132 -2% -4% $ 11,176 3% Return on average common equity 1.5% -10.6pp -19.3pp 6.9% -14.1pp Investment Banking Highlights 2Q20 net revenues were significantly higher YoY

Financial advisory net revenues were lower, reflecting a decrease in industry-wide completed mergers and acquisitions transactions Underwriting net revenues were significantly higher, reflecting record net revenues in both Equity and Debt underwriting, reflecting a significant increase in industry-wide volumes Corporate lending results were significantly lower, reflecting the impact of changes in credit spreads on hedges (2Q20 net loss of $200 million) related to relationship lending activities

2Q20 provision for credit losses was significantly higher YoY, reflecting updated economic forecasts and higher impairments related to relationship and middle-market lending

middle-market lending 2Q20 operating expenses were significantly higher YoY, primarily due to significantly higher net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings and compensation and benefits expenses

Litigation expense reduced 2Q20 ROE by 16.2pp and 2Q20 YTD ROE by 10.0pp

The firm formally launched its transaction banking business in the U.S. and increased deposits by $16 billion to $25 billion during the quarter 4

Overall backlog 3 decreased significantly QoQ, across advisory, equity underwriting and debt underwriting Investment Banking Net Revenues ($ in millions) $2,657 $1,948 $2,064 $2,184 $990 $1,841 $232 $442 $187 $254 $514 $599 $583 $524 $1,057 $378 $476 $378 $366 $771 $697 $855 $781 $686 76 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 -$ 4 Financial advisory Equity underwriting Debt underwriting Corporate lending Global Markets Financial Results vs. vs. vs. 2Q20 2Q19 $ in millions 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 YTD YTD FICC intermediation $ 3,786 49% 163% $ 6,323 91% FICC financing 449 4% 71% 881 40% FICC 4,235 43% 149% 7,204 83% Equities intermediation 2,199 44% 91% 3,727 61% Equities financing 742 11% -14% 1,408 -6% Equities 2,941 34% 46% 5,135 35% Net revenues 7,176 39% 93% 12,339 59% Provision for credit losses 183 169% N.M. 251 N.M. Operating expenses 4,172 47% 55% 7,019 29% Pre-tax earnings $ 2,821 25% 173% $ 5,069 118% Net earnings $ 1,938 -4% 145% $ 3,961 113% Net earnings to common $ 1,824 -7% 185% $ 3,788 128% Average common equity $ 42,987 8% 8% $ 41,133 1% Return on average common equity 17.0% -2.7pp 10.6pp 18.4% 10.3pp Global Markets Highlights 2Q20 net revenues were significantly higher YoY, primarily driven by higher client activity

FICC net revenues were significantly higher YoY, reflecting significantly higher intermediation net revenues and financing net revenues Equities net revenues were significantly higher YoY, reflecting significantly higher intermediation net revenues, partially offset by lower financing net revenues

2Q20 provision for credit losses was significantly higher YoY, reflecting updated economic forecasts for the mortgage lending portfolio

2Q20 operating expenses were significantly higher YoY, reflecting significantly higher compensation and benefits expenses and net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings and higher brokerage, clearing, exchange and distribution fees

Litigation expense reduced 2Q20 ROE by 4.4pp and 2Q20 YTD ROE by 2.8pp

Global Markets Net Revenues ($ in millions) $7,176 $5,163 $2,941 $3,716 $3,543 $3,480 $2,194 $2,014 $1,864 $1,711 $4,235 $2,969 $1,702 $1,679 $1,769 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 FICC Equities 5 Global Markets - FICC & Equities FICC Highlights 2Q20 net revenues were significantly higher YoY

FICC intermediation net revenues were significantly higher, reflecting significantly higher net revenues across all major businesses, particularly in interest rate products, credit products and commodities FICC financing net revenues were significantly higher, primarily driven by repurchase agreements

2Q20 operating environment was characterized by continued strong client activity, as volatility remained high, while interest rates remained low and credit spreads tightened during the quarter FICC Net Revenues ($ in millions) $4,235 $449 $2,969 $432 $1,702 $1,679 $1,769 $3,786 $387 $262 $364 $2,537 $1,440 $1,315 $1,382 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Intermediation Financing Equities Highlights 2Q20 net revenues were significantly higher YoY

Equities intermediation net revenues were significantly higher, reflecting significantly higher net revenues in both cash products and derivatives Equities financing net revenues were lower, reflecting lower average customer balances, tighter spreads and a decrease in dividends

2Q20 operating environment was characterized by continued strong client activity, as volatility remained high and global equity prices were generally higher compared to 1Q20 Equities Net Revenues ($ in millions) $2,941 $2,014 $1,864 $2,194 $742 $1,711 $666 $860 $784 $732 $2,199 $1,528 $1,154 $1,080 $979 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Intermediation Financing 6 Asset Management Financial Results vs. vs. vs. 2Q20 2Q19 $ in millions 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 YTD YTD Management and other fees $ 684 7% 3% $ 1,324 4% Incentive fees 34 -78% 10% 188 N.M. Equity investments 924 N.M. -38% 902 -61% Lending and debt investments 459 N.M. 31% -409 N.M. Net revenues 2,101 N.M. -18% 2,005 -54% Provision for credit losses 271 N.M. N.M. 350 N.M. Operating expenses 1,332 11% 7% 2,530 8% Pre-tax earnings $ 498 N.M. -60% $ -875 N.M. Net earnings $ 552 N.M. -43% $ -684 N.M. Net earnings to common $ 526 N.M. -44% $ -724 N.M. Average common equity $ 19,457 -8% -10% $ 20,449 -3% Return on average common equity 10.8% 34.4pp -6.5pp -7.1% -21.2pp Asset Management Highlights 2Q20 net revenues were lower YoY

Management and other fees from institutional and third-party distribution asset management clients were slightly higher, reflecting higher average AUS, partially offset by a lower average effective fee due to shifts in the mix of client assets and strategies Equity investments net revenues reflected significantly lower net gains from investments in private equities (2Q20: ~$290 million; 2Q19: ~$1.20 billion), partially offset by significantly higher net gains from investments in public equities (2Q20: ~$635 million; 2Q19: ~$300 million) Lending and debt investments net revenues were significantly higher, reflecting significantly higher net gains as corporate credit spreads tightened during the quarter

2Q20 provision for credit losses was significantly higher YoY, reflecting updated economic forecasts and higher impairments related to the private credit and real estate portfolios Asset Management Net Revenues ($ in millions) $2,548 $3,003 $427 $2,101 $351 $1,621 $1,865 $459 $1,499 $341 $924 $596 -$96 $31 $34 $24 $45 $154 $667 $660 $666 $640 $684 -$22 -$868 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Management and other fees Incentive fees Equity investments Lending and debt investments 7 Asset Management - Asset Mix 2Q20 Equity Investments of $20 Billion4 $17 Billion Private, $3 Billion Public By Vintage By Geography 2017- 2013 or Present Asia 30% Earlier 37% 36% Americas 2014 - 48% EMEA 2016 16% 33% Real Estate Financials (Mixed Use 5%, Office 3%, Natural Resources & Multifamily 3%, Other 7%) Utilities By Sector 28% 27% 18% 7% 7% 7% 6% Healthcare TMT Industrials Other In addition, the firm's consolidated investment entities 6 have a carrying value of $20 billion, funded with liabilities of approximately $11 billion, substantially all of which were nonrecourse By Geography By Asset Class (Net of Financing) (Net of Financing) Office Senior Student Asia Housing Housing Retail 19% EMEA Americas 61% 29% 25% 11% 9% 8% 7% 7% 4%Hospitality 20% Multifamily Other Industrials 2Q20 Lending and Debt Investments of $30 Billion4 $17 Billion Loans (88% Secured) $13 Billion Debt Investments By Accounting Classification By Geography Loans at FV 13% Loans at Asia 22% Debt amortized Americas Investments cost 43% EMEA 46% at FV 44% 32% Industrials Other Healthcare By Sector 34% 15% 13% 12% 8% 8% 6% 4% Natural Resources & Utilities Consumer Real Estate TMT Financials 8 Consumer & Wealth Management Financial Results vs. vs. vs. 2Q20 2Q19 $ in millions 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 YTD YTD Management and other fees $ 938 -2% 13% $ 1,897 17% Incentive fees 10 -86% -23% 79 93% Private banking and lending 155 -15% -17% 337 -14% Wealth management 1,103 -9% 7% 2,313 12% Consumer banking 258 -9% 19% 540 29% Net revenues 1,361 -9% 9% 2,853 15% Provision for credit losses 317 89% N.M. 485 144% Operating expenses 1,200 -4% 5% 2,444 14% Pre-tax earnings $ -156 N.M. N.M. $ -76 N.M. Net earnings $ -131 N.M. N.M. $ -59 N.M. Net earnings to common $ -144 N.M. N.M. $ -78 N.M. Average common equity $ 7,536 8% 28% $ 7,288 24% Return on average common equity -7.6% -11.4pp -8.4pp -2.1% -5.2pp Consumer & Wealth Management Highlights 2Q20 net revenues were higher YoY

Wealth management net revenues were higher, due to higher Management and other fees (including the impact of the consolidation of GS Personal Financial Management 7 ), primarily reflecting higher average AUS and higher transaction volumes, partially offset by lower net revenues in Private banking and lending, primarily reflecting lower interest rates Consumer banking net revenues were higher, as 2Q20 included credit card loans

2Q20 provision for credit losses was significantly higher YoY, reflecting updated economic forecasts for the consumer lending portfolio

Continued to scale the digital consumer deposit platforms , as consumer deposits increased by a record $20 billion in 2Q20 to $92 billion 4

as consumer deposits increased by a record $20 billion in 2Q20 to $92 billion The firm continued to support Marcus and Apple Card consumers during the quarter and extended the flexibility to defer payments without incurring any charges for the Apple Card through July 2020 Consumer & Wealth Management Net Revenues ($ in millions) $1,408 $1,492 $1,361 $1,318 $1,249 $282 $228 $258 $217 $216 $194 $182 $199 $155 $69 $187 $19 $13 $21 $10 $833 $881 $967 $959 $938 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 9 Management and other fees Incentive fees Private banking and lending Consumer banking Firmwide Assets Under Supervision Firmwide Assets Under Supervision3,4 By Segment vs. vs. $ in billions 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Asset Management $ 1,499 $ 1,309 $ 1,171 15% 28% Consumer & Wealth Management 558 509 489 10% 14% Firmwide AUS $ 2,057 $ 1,818 $ 1,660 13% 24% By Asset Class vs. vs. $ in billions 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Alternative investments $ 179 $ 178 $ 174 1% 3% Equity 394 335 350 18% 13% Fixed income 817 771 749 6% 9% Long-term AUS 1,390 1,284 1,273 8% 9% Liquidity products 667 534 387 25% 72% Firmwide AUS $ 2,057 $ 1,818 $ 1,660 13% 24% Organic Long-Term Net Flows3,4 ($ in billions) (Excludes Acquisitions) $42 $36 $37 $27 $7 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD Assets Under Supervision Highlights3,4 Firmwide AUS increased $239 billion during the quarter to a record $2.06 trillion, including Asset Management AUS increasing $190 billion and Consumer & Wealth Management AUS increasing $49 billion

Net market appreciation of $100 billion, primarily in equity and fixed income assets Liquidity products net inflows of $133 billion Long-term net inflows of $6 billion

2Q20 AUS Mix3,4 Asset Distribution Region Vehicle Class Alternative Channel Private 9% 8% Asia 11% investments funds 19% 27% Wealth 14% EMEA and other Equity management 37% Public funds 32% Liquidity 35% Institutional products 78% Americas 40% 52% Separate Fixed 38% Third-party accounts income distributed 10 Net Interest Income and Loans Net Interest Income by Segment ($ in millions) $1,313 $1,071 $944 $493 $397 $397 $171 $75 $483 $511 $629 $116 $138 -$75 -$7(IB) 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Investment Banking Global Markets Asset Management Consumer & Wealth Management Net Interest Income Highlights 2Q20 net interest income decreased $127 million YoY

The YoY decrease in net interest income reflected the impact of lower interest rates and an increase in lower-risk,lower-yielding global core liquid assets Loans4 Metrics $ in billions 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 Corporate $ 59 $ 68 $ 47 3.7% Wealth management 28 29 25 ALLL to Total Gross Loans, at Commercial real estate 17 17 15 Amortized Cost 2.8% Residential real estate 5 4 6 ALLL to Gross Installment 5 5 5 Wholesale Loans, at Amortized Cost Credit cards 2 2 - 17.0% Other 5 6 4 ALLL to Gross Consumer Loans, at Allowance for loan losses (4) (3) (1) Amortized Cost Total Loans $ 117 $ 128 $ 101 Lending Highlights Total loans decreased $11 billion, down 9% QoQ, reflecting paydowns on committed corporate lines

Total allowance was $4.39 billion (including $3.90 billion for funded loans), up $1.19 billion QoQ

$3.24 billion for wholesale loans, $1.15 billion for consumer loans

Provision for credit losses of $1.59 billion in 2Q20, up from $937 million in 1Q20

2Q20 net charge-offs of $260 million for an annualized net charge-off rate of 0.9%, up 40bps QoQ

charge-offs of $260 million for an annualized net charge-off rate of 0.9%, up 40bps QoQ Wholesale annualized net charge-off rate of 0.7%, up 50bps QoQ

- Consumer annualized net charge-off rate of 5.1%, up 30bps QoQ 11 Expenses Financial Results vs. vs. vs. 2Q20 2Q19 $ in millions 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 YTD YTD Compensation and benefits $ 4,478 38% 35% $ 7,713 17% Brokerage, clearing, exchange and 945 -3% 15% 1,920 21% distribution fees Market development 89 -42% -52% 242 -35% Communications and technology 345 7% 19% 666 16% Depreciation and amortization 499 14% 25% 936 22% Occupancy 233 -2% -% 471 3% Professional fees 311 -10% 3% 658 10% Expense Highlights 2Q20 total operating expenses increased significantly YoY, reflecting:

Significantly higher compensation and benefits expenses, reflecting significantly higher net revenues Significantly higher non-compensation expenses, which included:

Significantly higher net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings Higher expenses related to brokerage, clearing, exchange and distribution fees, reflecting an increase in activity levels Higher expenses related to consolidated investments, including impairments Remainder of the increase primarily attributable to higher expenses related to technology, the firm's credit card activities and the impact of the consolidation of GS Personal Financial Management 7 , partially offset by lower travel and entertainment expenses

2Q20 YTD effective income tax rate was 21.9%, up from 10.0% for 1Q20, primarily due to a decrease in the impact of permanent tax benefits and an increase in provisions for non-deductible litigation in the first half of 2020 compared with 1Q20 Efficiency Ratio3 Other expenses 1,500 99% 164% 2,252 114% Total operating expenses $ 8,400 30% 37% $ 14,858 24% Provision for taxes $ 882 N.M. 25% $ 1,017 -13% Effective Tax Rate 21.9% 1.8pp 63% 67% 2Q20 2Q20 YTD Impact of Litigation: +7.1pp +5.1pp 12 Capital and Balance Sheet Capital3,4 $ in billions 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital $ 76.8 $ 74.6 $ 75.6 Standardized RWAs $ 563 $ 594 $ 548 Standardized CET1 capital ratio 13.6% 12.5% 13.8% Advanced RWAs $ 620 $ 606 $ 559 Advanced CET1 capital ratio 12.4% 12.3% 13.5% Supplementary leverage ratio 6.7%8 5.9% 6.4% Selected Balance Sheet Data4 $ in billions 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 Total assets $ 1,142 $ 1,090 $ 945 Deposits $ 268 $ 220 $ 166 Unsecured long-term borrowings $ 223 $ 226 $ 221 Shareholders' equity $ 92 $ 92 $ 91 Average GCLA3 $ 290 $ 243 $ 225 Capital and Balance Sheet Highlights Both Standardized and Advanced CET1 ratios increased QoQ

Increase in CET1 capital reflected net earnings in excess of dividends Decrease in Standardized RWAs reflected lower credit RWAs due to reduced exposure Increase in Advanced RWAs reflected the impact of increased volatility

Returned $450 million of capital in common stock dividends

The firm did not repurchase any shares in 2Q20 and will not in 3Q20 3

The firm's balance sheet increased $52 billion QoQ

Maintained highly liquid balance sheet as GCLA 3 averaged $290 billion 4 for 2Q20 Deposits increased $48 billion QoQ, reflecting an increase in consumer, transaction banking and private bank deposits

BVPS decreased QoQ, driven by debt valuation adjustment on tightening of the firm's credit spreads Book Value In millions, except per share amounts 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 Basic shares3 355.8 355.7 372.2 Book value per common share $ 227.31 $ 228.21 $ 214.10 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 213.84 $ 214.69 $ 203.05 13 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the firm's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the firm's control. It is possible that the firm's actual results, financial condition and liquidity may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results, financial condition and liquidity indicated in these statements. For information about some of the risks and important factors that could affect the firm's future results, financial condition and liquidity and the forward-looking statements below, see "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 and in Part I, Item 1A of the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Information regarding the firm's assets under supervision, capital ratios, risk-weighted assets, supplementary leverage ratio, balance sheet data and global core liquid assets (GCLA) consists of preliminary estimates. These estimates are forward-looking statements and are subject to change, possibly materially, as the firm completes its financial statements. Statements regarding (i) estimated GDP growth, (ii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the firm's business, results, financial position and liquidity, (iii) the timing, profitability, benefits and other prospective aspects of business initiatives and the achievability of medium- and long-term targets and goals, (iv) the future state of the firm's liquidity and regulatory capital ratios, (v) the firm's prospective capital distributions (including dividends), (vi) the firm's future effective income tax rate, and (vii) the firm's investment banking transaction backlog are forward-looking statements. Statements regarding estimated GDP growth are subject to the risk that actual GDP growth may differ, possibly materially, due to, among other things, changes in general economic conditions. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the firm's business, results, financial position and liquidity are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Statements about the timing, profitability, benefits and other prospective aspects of business initiatives and the achievability of medium and long-term targets and goals are based on the firm's current expectations regarding our ability to implement these initiatives and achieve these targets and goals and may change, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Statements about the future state of the firm's liquidity and regulatory capital ratios, as well as its prospective capital distributions, are subject to the risk that the firm's actual liquidity, regulatory capital ratios and capital distributions may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Statements about the firm's future effective income tax rate are subject to the risk that the firm's future effective income tax rate may differ from the anticipated rate indicated, possibly materially, due to, among other things, changes in the firm's earnings mix or profitability, the entities in which the firm generates profits and the assumptions made in forecasting the firm's expected tax rate, and potential future guidance from the U.S. IRS. Statements about the firm's investment banking transaction backlog are subject to the risk that transactions may be modified or not completed at all and associated net revenues may not be realized or may be materially less than those currently expected. Important factors that could have such a result include, for underwriting transactions, a decline or weakness in general economic conditions, an outbreak of hostilities, volatility in the securities markets or an adverse development with respect to the issuer of the securities and, for financial advisory transactions, a decline in the securities markets, an inability to obtain adequate financing, an adverse development with respect to a party to the transaction or a failure to obtain a required regulatory approval. 14 Footnotes 1. Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity (ROE) is calculated by dividing annualized net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average monthly common shareholders' equity. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTE) is calculated by dividing annualized net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average monthly tangible common shareholders' equity. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share (TBVPS) is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by basic shares. Management believes that tangible common shareholders' equity and TBVPS are meaningful because they are measures that the firm and investors use to assess capital adequacy and that ROTE is meaningful because it measures the performance of businesses consistently, whether they were acquired or developed internally. Tangible common shareholders' equity, ROTE and TBVPS are non-GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The table below presents a reconciliation of average and ending common shareholders' equity to average and ending tangible common shareholders' equity: AVERAGE FOR THE AS OF THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED Unaudited, $ in millions JUNE 30, 2020 JUNE 30, 2020 JUNE 30, 2020 MARCH 31, 2020 JUNE 30, 2019 Total shareholders' equity $ 92,315 $ 91,249 $ 92,079 $ 92,379 $ 90,892 Preferred stock (11,203) (11,203) (11,203) (11,203) (11,203) Common shareholders' equity 81,112 80,046 80,876 81,176 79,689 Goodwill and identifiable intangible assets (4,806) (4,814) (4,792) (4,810) (4,114) Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 76,306 $ 75,232 $ 76,084 $ 76,366 $ 75,575 Dealogic - January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020. For information about the following items, see the referenced sections in Part I, Item 2 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020: (i) investment banking transaction backlog - see "Results of Operations - Investment Banking" (ii) assets under supervision - see "Results of Operations - Assets Under Supervision" (iii) efficiency ratio - see "Results of Operations - Operating Expenses" (iv) basic shares - see "Balance Sheet and Funding Sources - Balance Sheet Analysis and Metrics" (v) share repurchase program - see "Equity Capital Management and Regulatory Capital - Equity Capital Management" and (vi) global core liquid assets - see "Risk Management - Liquidity Risk Management."

For information about risk-based capital ratios and the supplementary leverage ratio, see Note 20 "Regulation and Capital Adequacy" in Part I, Item 1 "Financial Statements (Unaudited)" in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020. Represents a preliminary estimate for the second quarter of 2020 and may be revised in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, the firm adopted ASU No. 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments." For further information about ASU No. 2016-13, see Note 3 "Significant Accounting Policies" in Part I, Item 1 "Financial Statements (Unaudited)" in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020. Includes consolidated investment entities, substantially all of which related to entities engaged in real estate investment activities. These assets are generally accounted for at historical cost less depreciation. GS Personal Financial Management, formerly United Capital Financial Partners, Inc., was acquired by the firm in the third quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2020, the U.S. Federal Reserve revised the calculation of the supplementary leverage ratio to exclude U.S. Treasury securities and cash held at the U.S. Federal Reserve. The estimated impact of this change was an increase in the firm's supplementary leverage ratio of approximately 0.8 percentage points. 15 Attachments Original document

