Goldman Sachs : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Presentation

2020 and 2021 estimated real gross domestic product (GDP) growth per Goldman Sachs Research
Financial Overview
Financial Results
vs.
$ in millions,
vs.
vs.
2Q20
2Q19
except per share amounts
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
YTD
YTD
Investment Banking
$
2,657
22%
36%
$
4,841
31%
Global Markets
7,176
39%
93%
12,339
59%
Asset Management
2,101
N.M.
-18%
2,005
-54%
Consumer & Wealth Management
1,361
-9%
9%
2,853
15%
Net revenues
$
13,295
52%
41%
$
22,038
21%
Provision for credit losses
1,590
70%
N.M.
2,527
N.M.
Operating expenses
8,400
30%
37%
14,858
24%
Pre-tax earnings
3,305
145%
6%
4,653
-20%
Net earnings
2,423
100%
-%
3,636
-22%
Net earnings to common
$
2,247
100%
2%
$
3,370
-23%
Diluted EPS
$
6.26
101%
8%
$
9.36
-19%
ROE1
11.1%
5.4pp
-pp
8.4%
-2.7pp
ROTE1
11.8%
5.8pp
0.1pp
9.0%
-2.7pp
Efficiency Ratio3
63.2%
-10.7pp
-1.5pp
67.4%
1.8pp
Financial Overview Highlights
2Q20 net revenues were significantly higher YoY, reflecting significantly higher net revenues in Global Markets and Investment Banking and higher net revenues in Consumer & Wealth Management, partially offset by lower net revenues in Asset Management
2Q20 provision for credit losses was significantly higher YoY, primarily due to:
Revisions to forecasts of expected deterioration in the broader economic environment (incorporating the accounting for credit losses under the Current Expected Credit Losses standard5), which resulted in increased provisions for wholesale loans and, to a lesser extent, consumer loans
Individual impairments related to wholesale loans during the quarter
2Q20 operating expenses increased significantly YoY, primarily due to:
Significantly higher compensation and benefits expenses, reflecting significantly higher net revenues
Significantly higher net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings
Higher expenses related to brokerage, clearing, exchange and distribution fees, reflecting an increase in activity levels
Higher expenses related to consolidated investments, including impairments
2Q20
Litigation Impact
2Q20
YTD
Diluted EPS
$
-2.60
$
-3.15
ROE
-4.5pp
-2.8pp
ROTE
-4.8pp
-2.9pp
Efficiency Ratio
+7.1pp
+5.1pp
Investment Banking
Financial Results
vs.
vs.
vs.
2Q20
2Q19
$ in millions
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
YTD
YTD
Financial advisory
$
686
-12%
-11%
$
1,467
-11%
Equity underwriting
1,057
180%
122%
1,435
94%
Debt underwriting
990
70%
93%
1,573
58%
Underwriting
2,047
113%
107%
3,008
73%
Corporate lending
-76
N.M.
N.M.
366
16%
Net revenues
2,657
22%
36%
4,841
31%
Provision for credit losses
819
32%
N.M.
1,441
N.M.
Operating expenses
1,696
45%
62%
2,865
39%
Pre-tax earnings
$
142
-64%
-83%
$
535
-64%
Net earnings
$
64
-82%
-90%
$
418
-64%
Net earnings to common
$
41
-88%
-93%
$
384
-66%
Average common equity
$
11,132
-2%
-4%
$
11,176
3%
Return on average common equity
1.5%
-10.6pp
-19.3pp
6.9%
-14.1pp
Investment Banking Highlights
2Q20 net revenues were significantly higher YoY
Financial advisory net revenues were lower, reflecting a decrease in industry-wide completed mergers and acquisitions transactions
Underwriting net revenues were significantly higher, reflecting record net revenues in both Equity and Debt underwriting, reflecting a significant increase in industry-wide volumes
Corporate lending results were significantly lower, reflecting the impact of changes in credit spreads on hedges (2Q20 net loss of $200 million) related to relationship lending activities
2Q20 provision for credit losses was significantly higher YoY, reflecting updated economic forecasts and higher impairments related to relationship and middle-market lending
2Q20 operating expenses were significantly higher YoY, primarily due to significantly higher net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings and compensation and benefits expenses
Litigation expense reduced 2Q20 ROE by 16.2pp and 2Q20 YTD ROE by 10.0pp
The firm formally launched its transaction banking business in the U.S. and increased deposits by $16 billion to $25 billion during the quarter4
Overall backlog3 decreased significantly QoQ, across advisory, equity underwriting and debt underwriting
Investment Banking Net Revenues ($ in millions)
$2,657
$1,948
$2,064
$2,184
$990
$1,841
$232
$442
$187
$254
$514
$599
$583
$524
$1,057
$378
$476
$378
$366
$771
$697
$855
$781
$686
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
-$
4
Financial advisory Equity underwriting
Debt underwriting
Corporate lending
Global Markets
Financial Results
vs.
vs.
vs.
2Q20
2Q19
$ in millions
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
YTD
YTD
FICC intermediation
$
3,786
49%
163%
$
6,323
91%
FICC financing
449
4%
71%
881
40%
FICC
4,235
43%
149%
7,204
83%
Equities intermediation
2,199
44%
91%
3,727
61%
Equities financing
742
11%
-14%
1,408
-6%
Equities
2,941
34%
46%
5,135
35%
Net revenues
7,176
39%
93%
12,339
59%
Provision for credit losses
183
169%
N.M.
251
N.M.
Operating expenses
4,172
47%
55%
7,019
29%
Pre-tax earnings
$
2,821
25%
173%
$
5,069
118%
Net earnings
$
1,938
-4%
145%
$
3,961
113%
Net earnings to common
$
1,824
-7%
185%
$
3,788
128%
Average common equity
$
42,987
8%
8%
$
41,133
1%
Return on average common equity
17.0%
-2.7pp
10.6pp
18.4%
10.3pp
Global Markets Highlights
2Q20 net revenues were significantly higher YoY, primarily driven by higher client activity
FICC net revenues were significantly higher YoY, reflecting significantly higher intermediation net revenues and financing net revenues
Equities net revenues were significantly higher YoY, reflecting significantly higher intermediation net revenues, partially offset by lower financing net revenues
2Q20 provision for credit losses was significantly higher YoY, reflecting updated economic forecasts for the mortgage lending portfolio
2Q20 operating expenses were significantly higher YoY, reflecting significantly higher compensation and benefits expenses and net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings and higher brokerage, clearing, exchange and distribution fees
Litigation expense reduced 2Q20 ROE by 4.4pp and 2Q20 YTD ROE by 2.8pp
Global Markets Net Revenues ($ in millions)
$7,176
$5,163
$2,941
$3,716
$3,543
$3,480
$2,194
$2,014
$1,864
$1,711
$4,235
$2,969
$1,702
$1,679
$1,769
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
FICC Equities
Global Markets - FICC & Equities
FICC Highlights
2Q20 net revenues were significantly higher YoY
FICC intermediation net revenues were significantly higher, reflecting significantly higher net revenues across all major businesses, particularly in interest rate products, credit products and commodities
FICC financing net revenues were significantly higher, primarily driven by repurchase agreements
2Q20 operating environment was characterized by continued strong client activity, as volatility remained high, while interest rates remained low and credit spreads tightened during the quarter
FICC Net Revenues ($ in millions)
$4,235
$449
$2,969
$432
$1,702
$1,679
$1,769
$3,786
$387
$262
$364
$2,537
$1,440
$1,315
$1,382
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Intermediation
Financing
Equities Highlights
2Q20 net revenues were significantly higher YoY
Equities intermediation net revenues were significantly higher, reflecting significantly higher net revenues in both cash products and derivatives
Equities financing net revenues were lower, reflecting lower average customer balances, tighter spreads and a decrease in dividends
2Q20 operating environment was characterized by continued strong client activity, as volatility remained high and global equity prices were generally higher compared to 1Q20
Equities Net Revenues ($ in millions)
$2,941
$2,014
$1,864
$2,194
$742
$1,711
$666
$860
$784
$732
$2,199
$1,528
$1,154
$1,080
$979
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Intermediation
Financing
Asset Management
Financial Results
vs.
vs.
vs.
2Q20
2Q19
$ in millions
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
YTD
YTD
Management and other fees
$
684
7%
3%
$
1,324
4%
Incentive fees
34
-78%
10%
188
N.M.
Equity investments
924
N.M.
-38%
902
-61%
Lending and debt investments
459
N.M.
31%
-409
N.M.
Net revenues
2,101
N.M.
-18%
2,005
-54%
Provision for credit losses
271
N.M.
N.M.
350
N.M.
Operating expenses
1,332
11%
7%
2,530
8%
Pre-tax earnings
$
498
N.M.
-60%
$
-875
N.M.
Net earnings
$
552
N.M.
-43%
$
-684
N.M.
Net earnings to common
$
526
N.M.
-44%
$
-724
N.M.
Average common equity
$
19,457
-8%
-10%
$
20,449
-3%
Return on average common equity
10.8%
34.4pp
-6.5pp
-7.1%
-21.2pp
Asset Management Highlights
2Q20 net revenues were lower YoY
Management and other fees from institutional and third-party distribution asset management clients were slightly higher, reflecting higher average AUS, partially offset by a lower average effective fee due to shifts in the mix of client assets and strategies
Equity investments net revenues reflected significantly lower net gains from investments in private equities (2Q20: ~$290 million; 2Q19: ~$1.20 billion), partially offset by significantly higher net gains from investments in public equities (2Q20: ~$635 million; 2Q19: ~$300 million)
Lending and debt investments net revenues were significantly higher, reflecting significantly higher net gains as corporate credit spreads tightened during the quarter
2Q20 provision for credit losses was significantly higher YoY, reflecting updated economic forecasts and higher impairments related to the private credit and real estate portfolios
Asset Management Net Revenues ($ in millions)
$2,548
$3,003
$427
$2,101
$351
$1,621
$1,865
$459
$1,499
$341
$924
$596
-$96
$31
$34
$24
$45
$154
$667
$660
$666
$640
$684
-$22
-$868
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Management and other fees
Incentive fees
Equity investments
Lending and debt investments
Asset Management - Asset Mix
2Q20 Equity Investments of $20 Billion4
$17 Billion Private, $3 Billion Public
By Vintage
By Geography
2017-
2013 or
Present
Asia
30%
Earlier
37%
36%
Americas
2014 -
48%
EMEA
2016
16%
33%
Real Estate
Financials
(Mixed Use 5%, Office 3%,
Natural Resources &
Multifamily 3%, Other 7%)
Utilities
By Sector
28%
27%
18%
7%
7%
7% 6% Healthcare
TMT
Industrials
Other
In addition, the firm's consolidated investment entities6 have a carrying value of $20 billion, funded with liabilities of approximately $11 billion, substantially all of which were nonrecourse
By Geography
By Asset Class
(Net of Financing)
(Net of Financing)
Office
Senior
Student
Asia
Housing
Housing Retail
19%
EMEA
Americas
61%
29%
25%
11%
9%
8%
7%
7% 4%Hospitality
20%
Multifamily
Other
Industrials
2Q20 Lending and Debt Investments of $30 Billion4
$17 Billion Loans (88% Secured)
$13 Billion Debt Investments
By Accounting Classification
By Geography
Loans
at FV
13%
Loans at
Asia
22%
Debt amortized
Americas
Investments cost 43%
EMEA
46%
at FV 44%
32%
Industrials
Other
Healthcare
By Sector
34%
15%
13%
12% 8% 8%
6% 4%
Natural Resources
& Utilities
Consumer
Real Estate
TMT
Financials
Consumer & Wealth Management
Financial Results
vs.
vs.
vs.
2Q20
2Q19
$ in millions
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
YTD
YTD
Management and other fees
$
938
-2%
13%
$
1,897
17%
Incentive fees
10
-86%
-23%
79
93%
Private banking and lending
155
-15%
-17%
337
-14%
Wealth management
1,103
-9%
7%
2,313
12%
Consumer banking
258
-9%
19%
540
29%
Net revenues
1,361
-9%
9%
2,853
15%
Provision for credit losses
317
89%
N.M.
485
144%
Operating expenses
1,200
-4%
5%
2,444
14%
Pre-tax earnings
$
-156
N.M.
N.M.
$
-76
N.M.
Net earnings
$
-131
N.M.
N.M.
$
-59
N.M.
Net earnings to common
$
-144
N.M.
N.M.
$
-78
N.M.
Average common equity
$
7,536
8%
28%
$
7,288
24%
Return on average common equity
-7.6%
-11.4pp
-8.4pp
-2.1%
-5.2pp
Consumer & Wealth Management Highlights
2Q20 net revenues were higher YoY
Wealth management net revenues were higher, due to higher Management and other fees (including the impact of the consolidation of GS Personal Financial Management7), primarily reflecting higher average AUS and higher transaction volumes, partially offset by lower net revenues in Private banking and lending, primarily reflecting lower interest rates
Consumer banking net revenues were higher, as 2Q20 included credit card loans
2Q20 provision for credit losses was significantly higher YoY, reflecting updated economic forecasts for the consumer lending portfolio
Continued to scale the digital consumer deposit platforms, as consumer deposits increased by a record $20 billion in 2Q20 to $92 billion4
The firm continued to support Marcus and Apple Card consumers during the quarter and extended the flexibility to defer payments without incurring any charges for the Apple Card through July 2020
Consumer & Wealth Management Net Revenues ($ in millions)
$1,408
$1,492
$1,361
$1,318
$1,249
$282
$228
$258
$217
$216
$194
$182
$199
$155
$69
$187
$19
$13
$21
$10
$833
$881
$967
$959
$938
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Management and other fees
Incentive fees Private banking and lending
Consumer banking
Firmwide Assets Under Supervision
Firmwide Assets Under Supervision3,4
By Segment
vs.
vs.
$ in billions
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Asset Management
$
1,499
$
1,309
$
1,171
15%
28%
Consumer & Wealth Management
558
509
489
10%
14%
Firmwide AUS
$
2,057
$
1,818
$
1,660
13%
24%
By Asset Class
vs.
vs.
$ in billions
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Alternative investments
$
179
$
178
$
174
1%
3%
Equity
394
335
350
18%
13%
Fixed income
817
771
749
6%
9%
Long-term AUS
1,390
1,284
1,273
8%
9%
Liquidity products
667
534
387
25%
72%
Firmwide AUS
$
2,057
$
1,818
$
1,660
13%
24%
Organic Long-Term Net Flows3,4 ($ in billions)
(Excludes Acquisitions)
$42
$36 $37
$27
$7
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 YTD
Assets Under Supervision Highlights3,4
Firmwide AUS increased $239 billion during the quarter to a record $2.06 trillion, including Asset Management AUS increasing $190 billion and Consumer & Wealth Management AUS increasing $49 billion
Net market appreciation of $100 billion, primarily in equity and fixed income assets
Liquidity products net inflows of $133 billion
Long-termnet inflows of $6 billion
2Q20 AUS Mix3,4
Asset
Distribution
Region
Vehicle
Class
Alternative
Channel
Private
9%
8%
Asia
11%
investments
funds
19%
27%
Wealth
14%
EMEA
and other
Equity
management
37%
Public
funds
32%
Liquidity
35%
Institutional
products
78%
Americas
40%
52%
Separate
Fixed
38%
Third-party
accounts
income
distributed
Net Interest Income and Loans
Net Interest Income by Segment ($ in millions)
$1,313
$1,071
$944
$493
$397
$397
$171
$75
$483
$511
$629
$116
$138
-$75
-$7(IB)
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Investment Banking
Global Markets Asset Management
Consumer & Wealth Management
Net Interest Income Highlights
2Q20 net interest income decreased $127 million YoY
The YoY decrease in net interest income reflected the impact of lower interest rates and an increase in lower-risk,lower-yielding global core liquid assets
Loans4
Metrics
$ in billions
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
Corporate
$
59
$
68
$
47
3.7%
Wealth management
28
29
25
ALLL to Total
Gross Loans, at
Commercial real estate
17
17
15
Amortized Cost
2.8%
Residential real estate
5
4
6
ALLL to Gross
Installment
5
5
5
Wholesale Loans, at
Amortized Cost
Credit cards
2
2
-
17.0%
Other
5
6
4
ALLL to Gross
Consumer Loans, at
Allowance for loan losses
(4)
(3)
(1)
Amortized Cost
Total Loans
$
117
$
128
$
101
Lending Highlights
Total loans decreased $11 billion, down 9% QoQ, reflecting paydowns on committed corporate lines
Total allowance was $4.39 billion (including $3.90 billion for funded loans), up $1.19 billion QoQ
$3.24 billion for wholesale loans, $1.15 billion for consumer loans
Provision for credit losses of $1.59 billion in 2Q20, up from $937 million in 1Q20
2Q20 net charge-offs of $260 million for an annualized net charge-off rate of 0.9%, up 40bps QoQ
Wholesale annualized net charge-off rate of 0.7%, up 50bps QoQ
- Consumer annualized net charge-off rate of 5.1%, up 30bps QoQ
Expenses
Financial Results
vs.
vs.
vs.
2Q20
2Q19
$ in millions
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
YTD
YTD
Compensation and benefits
$
4,478
38%
35%
$
7,713
17%
Brokerage, clearing, exchange and
945
-3%
15%
1,920
21%
distribution fees
Market development
89
-42%
-52%
242
-35%
Communications and technology
345
7%
19%
666
16%
Depreciation and amortization
499
14%
25%
936
22%
Occupancy
233
-2%
-%
471
3%
Professional fees
311
-10%
3%
658
10%
Expense Highlights
2Q20 total operating expenses increased significantly YoY, reflecting:
Significantly higher compensation and benefits expenses, reflecting significantly higher net revenues
Significantly higher non-compensation expenses, which included:
Significantly higher net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings
Higher expenses related to brokerage, clearing, exchange and distribution fees, reflecting an increase in activity levels
Higher expenses related to consolidated investments, including impairments
Remainder of the increase primarily attributable to higher expenses related to technology, the firm's credit card activities and the impact of the consolidation of GS Personal Financial Management7, partially offset by lower travel and entertainment expenses
2Q20 YTD effective income tax rate was 21.9%, up from 10.0% for 1Q20, primarily due to a decrease in the impact of permanent tax benefits and an increase in provisions for non-deductible litigation in the first half of 2020 compared with 1Q20
Efficiency Ratio3
Other expenses
1,500
99%
164%
2,252
114%
Total operating expenses
$
8,400
30%
37%
$
14,858
24%
Provision for taxes
$
882
N.M.
25%
$
1,017
-13%
Effective Tax Rate
21.9%
1.8pp
63%
67%
2Q20
2Q20 YTD
Impact of Litigation:
+7.1pp
+5.1pp
Capital and Balance Sheet
Capital3,4
$ in billions
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
$
76.8
$
74.6
$
75.6
Standardized RWAs
$
563
$
594
$
548
Standardized CET1 capital ratio
13.6%
12.5%
13.8%
Advanced RWAs
$
620
$
606
$
559
Advanced CET1 capital ratio
12.4%
12.3%
13.5%
Supplementary leverage ratio
6.7%8
5.9%
6.4%
Selected Balance Sheet Data4
$ in billions
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
Total assets
$
1,142
$
1,090
$
945
Deposits
$
268
$
220
$
166
Unsecured long-term borrowings
$
223
$
226
$
221
Shareholders' equity
$
92
$
92
$
91
Average GCLA3
$
290
$
243
$
225
Capital and Balance Sheet Highlights
Both Standardized and Advanced CET1 ratios increased QoQ
Increase in CET1 capital reflected net earnings in excess of dividends
Decrease in Standardized RWAs reflected lower credit RWAs due to reduced exposure
Increase in Advanced RWAs reflected the impact of increased volatility
Returned $450 million of capital in common stock dividends
The firm did not repurchase any shares in 2Q20 and will not in 3Q203
The firm's balance sheet increased $52 billion QoQ
Maintained highly liquid balance sheet as GCLA3 averaged $290 billion4 for 2Q20
Deposits increased $48 billion QoQ, reflecting an increase in consumer, transaction banking and private bank deposits
BVPS decreased QoQ, driven by debt valuation adjustment on tightening of the firm's credit spreads
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the firm's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the firm's control. It is possible that the firm's actual results, financial condition and liquidity may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results, financial condition and liquidity indicated in these statements. For information about some of the risks and important factors that could affect the firm's future results, financial condition and liquidity and the forward-looking statements below, see "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 and in Part I, Item 1A of the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Information regarding the firm's assets under supervision, capital ratios, risk-weighted assets, supplementary leverage ratio, balance sheet data and global core liquid assets (GCLA) consists of preliminary estimates. These estimates are forward-looking statements and are subject to change, possibly materially, as the firm completes its financial statements.
Statements regarding (i) estimated GDP growth, (ii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the firm's business, results, financial position and liquidity, (iii) the timing, profitability, benefits and other prospective aspects of business initiatives and the achievability of medium- and long-term targets and goals, (iv) the future state of the firm's liquidity and regulatory capital ratios, (v) the firm's prospective capital distributions (including dividends), (vi) the firm's future effective income tax rate, and (vii) the firm's investment banking transaction backlog are forward-looking statements. Statements regarding estimated GDP growth are subject to the risk that actual GDP growth may differ, possibly materially, due to, among other things, changes in general economic conditions. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the firm's business, results, financial position and liquidity are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Statements about the timing, profitability, benefits and other prospective aspects of business initiatives and the achievability of medium and long-term targets and goals are based on the firm's current expectations regarding our ability to implement these initiatives and achieve these targets and goals and may change, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Statements about the future state of the firm's liquidity and regulatory capital ratios, as well as its prospective capital distributions, are subject to the risk that the firm's actual liquidity, regulatory capital ratios and capital distributions may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Statements about the firm's future effective income tax rate are subject to the risk that the firm's future effective income tax rate may differ from the anticipated rate indicated, possibly materially, due to, among other things, changes in the firm's earnings mix or profitability, the entities in which the firm generates profits and the assumptions made in forecasting the firm's expected tax rate, and potential future guidance from the U.S. IRS. Statements about the firm's investment banking transaction backlog are subject to the risk that transactions may be modified or not completed at all and associated net revenues may not be realized or may be materially less than those currently expected. Important factors that could have such a result include, for underwriting transactions, a decline or weakness in general economic conditions, an outbreak of hostilities, volatility in the securities markets or an adverse development with respect to the issuer of the securities and, for financial advisory transactions, a decline in the securities markets, an inability to obtain adequate financing, an adverse development with respect to a party to the transaction or a failure to obtain a required regulatory approval.
Footnotes
1. Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity (ROE) is calculated by dividing annualized net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average monthly common shareholders' equity. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTE) is calculated by dividing annualized net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average monthly tangible common shareholders' equity. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share (TBVPS) is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by basic shares. Management believes that tangible common shareholders' equity and TBVPS are meaningful because they are measures that the firm and investors use to assess capital adequacy and that ROTE is meaningful because it measures the performance of businesses consistently, whether they were acquired or developed internally. Tangible common shareholders' equity, ROTE and TBVPS are non-GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
The table below presents a reconciliation of average and ending common shareholders' equity to average and ending tangible common shareholders' equity:
AVERAGE FOR THE
AS OF
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
Unaudited, $ in millions
JUNE 30, 2020
JUNE 30, 2020
JUNE 30, 2020
MARCH 31, 2020
JUNE 30, 2019
Total shareholders' equity
$
92,315
$
91,249
$
92,079
$
92,379
$
90,892
Preferred stock
(11,203)
(11,203)
(11,203)
(11,203)
(11,203)
Common shareholders' equity
81,112
80,046
80,876
81,176
79,689
Goodwill and identifiable intangible assets
(4,806)
(4,814)
(4,792)
(4,810)
(4,114)
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
76,306
$
75,232
$
76,084
$
76,366
$
75,575
Dealogic - January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020.
For information about the following items, see the referenced sections in Part I, Item 2 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020: (i) investment banking transaction backlog - see "Results of Operations - Investment Banking" (ii) assets under supervision - see "Results of Operations - Assets Under Supervision" (iii) efficiency ratio - see "Results of Operations - Operating Expenses" (iv) basic shares - see "Balance Sheet and Funding Sources - Balance Sheet Analysis and Metrics" (v) share repurchase program - see "Equity Capital Management and Regulatory Capital - Equity Capital Management" and (vi) global core liquid assets - see "Risk Management - Liquidity Risk Management."
For information about risk-based capital ratios and the supplementary leverage ratio, see Note 20 "Regulation and Capital Adequacy" in Part I, Item 1 "Financial Statements (Unaudited)" in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020.
Represents a preliminary estimate for the second quarter of 2020 and may be revised in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020.
In the first quarter of 2020, the firm adopted ASU No. 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments." For further information about ASU No. 2016-13, see Note 3 "Significant Accounting Policies" in Part I, Item 1 "Financial Statements (Unaudited)" in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020.
Includes consolidated investment entities, substantially all of which related to entities engaged in real estate investment activities. These assets are generally accounted for at historical cost less depreciation.
GS Personal Financial Management, formerly United Capital Financial Partners, Inc., was acquired by the firm in the third quarter of 2019.
In the second quarter of 2020, the U.S. Federal Reserve revised the calculation of the supplementary leverage ratio to exclude U.S. Treasury securities and cash held at the U.S. Federal Reserve. The estimated impact of this
change was an increase in the firm's supplementary leverage ratio of approximately 0.8 percentage points.
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 11:30:09 UTC