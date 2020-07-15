Log in
Goldman Sachs profit rises on trading, underwriting boost

07/15/2020
The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by strength its core bond trading and underwriting businesses.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose 2% to $2.25 billion in the quarter ended June 30. Earnings per share rose to $6.26 from $5.81 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $3.78 per share, on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether the estimates were comparable with the reported number.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34 916 M - -
Net income 2020 5 461 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 2,34%
Capitalization 76 741 M 76 741 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 38 500
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 233,65 $
Last Close Price 214,01 $
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.92%76 741
MORGAN STANLEY-1.21%79 571
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED26.60%54 274
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.74.11%48 673
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-27.35%44 480
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.16.20%27 992
