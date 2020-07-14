Log in
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/14 01:47:08 pm
211.195 USD   +1.11%
06:35pGoldman Sachs unit buys stake in Permira - sources
RE
06:13pWall Street banks see trading-revenue renaissance ending soon
RE
05:23pBig U.S. banks predict more economic pain from coronavirus
RE
Goldman Sachs unit buys stake in Permira - sources

07/14/2020 | 01:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

A unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc has bought a stake in the private equity firm Permira, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.



Permira will use the funds as a war chest to finance expansion in the private equity sector, the people said.

Two of the people said that the stake was below 10%, and valued Permira at more than 5 billion euros.

The Goldman unit involved is Petershill, an arm that invests in alternative-investment firms.

Permira in Germany and Goldman in London declined to comment.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported the investment on Tuesday, but reports that a deal was being discussed had emerged in March.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34 916 M - -
Net income 2020 5 516 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 74 901 M 74 901 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,98x
Nbr of Employees 38 500
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 233,65 $
Last Close Price 208,88 $
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.16%74 901
MORGAN STANLEY-1.76%79 129
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED28.38%55 231
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.79.76%48 785
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-27.61%44 326
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.15.66%27 930
