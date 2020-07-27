Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/27 04:10:00 pm
203.02 USD   +0.77%
07/27Malaysia's Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB graft case
RE
07/27BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/27MICHELIN : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Malaysia's Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB graft case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 10:49pm EDT
Police officers stand guard outside Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty on Tuesday on all seven corruption charges in his first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The landmark case has been widely seen as a test for the country's efforts to stamp out corruption and could have big political implications for the Southeast Asian nation.

"After considering all evidence in this trial, I find that the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond a resonable doubt," Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali said.

Najib faced seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power for allegedly illegally receiving nearly $10 million from former 1MDB unit SRC International. He had plead not guilty.

Each of the charges carry hefty fines and jail terms of up to 15 or 20 years. Najib's lawyers are seeking a delay in sentencing. Najib has said he would appeal any decision at the federal court.

The former prime minister, who was voted out in a historic 2018 election, still faces multiple criminal charges over allegations that $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB.

Prosecutors allege more than $1 billion of the funds made its way into his personal accounts.

The former premier arrived in court to shouts of "long live Najib" by hundreds of supporters who had gathered outside.

Wearing a mask and flanked by top leaders of his party, Najib offered prayers just outside the courtroom.

Najib's lawyers say he was misled by Malaysian financier Jho Low and other 1MDB officials into believing that the funds banked into his accounts were donated by the Saudi royal family, rather than misappropriated from SRC as prosecutors have alleged. Low denies wrongdoing.

Allegations of corruption over 1MDB have hung over Najib for more than five years. But the criminal charges came only after his defeat in the 2018 election when his successor Mahathir Mohamad reopened investigations.

The closely-watched case is seen as a test of Malaysia's efforts to root out corruption, after Najib's party was returned to power in February as part of an alliance led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The verdict could have far reaching political implications.

The guilty verdict could boost Muhyiddin's credibility with the public, but weaken his coalition, which counts Najib's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) as its biggest component - and potentially trigger snap polls.

The court's decision comes just days after Malaysia reached a $3.9 billion deal with Goldman Sachs over its role in helping 1MDB raise money.

By Rozanna Latiff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, I
07/27Malaysia's Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB graft case
RE
07/27BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/27MICHELIN : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07/27RHEINMETALL AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
07/27AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07/27Michael Klein's Churchill Capital Corp IV files for upsized IPO
RE
07/27EXCLUSIVE : HSBC aims to double number of senior Black staff by 2025 - memo
RE
07/27EXCLUSIVE : HSBC aims to double number of senior Black staff by 2025 - memo
RE
07/27MODERNA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/27INTEL CORP : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 042 M - -
Net income 2020 6 061 M - -
Net Debt 2020 280 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 72 800 M 72 800 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,02x
Nbr of Employees 39 100
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 244,31 $
Last Close Price 203,02 $
Spread / Highest target 74,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.38%72 800
MORGAN STANLEY0.39%79 066
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED12.65%48 441
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-28.85%44 982
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.58.33%43 466
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.69%24 332
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group