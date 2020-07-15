Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/14 04:10:00 pm
214.01 USD   +2.46%
04:16aSaudi Arabia's Bindawood postpones IPO to September - sources
RE
04:05aSaudi Arabia's Bindawood postpones IPO to September -sources
RE
02:52aRELX : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Saudi Arabia's Bindawood postpones IPO to September - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 04:16am EDT

Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer Bindawood Holding has postponed its planned initial public offering (IPO) to September, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Bindawood, which controls supermarket chains under its own brand and Danube in the kingdom, was preparing for a public share sale in the second quarter.

However, the IPO market worldwide has been hit by the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The market in the Gulf tends to cool in the summer anyway, before picking up again in September.

The Saudi market regulator, the Capital Market Authority (CMA), approved Bindawood's application to list in June. The regulator gives companies six months from the date of approval to list.

Bindawood and the CMA declined to comment.

The supermarket group last year hired Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, NCB Capital and GIB to organise the deal, the sources said, with Moelis & Co acting as a financial adviser.

Bindawood and Danube, like grocers around the world, have seen a spike in demand during the lockdown to curb the pandemic.

Reuters previously reported the company planned to launch its IPO as early as June. The IPO would be filed as a regulation S offering, making it open to institutional investors outside the United States.

Private equity firm Investcorp acquired a minority stake in Bindawood Holding in 2016. Should the IPO go ahead, it could become the third Saudi investment that Investcorp has exited through a public share sale in the last five years.

Investcorp declined to comment.

Saudi Arabia's bourse, the Tadawul, has welcomed a slew of companies this year including healthcare firm Suleiman Al Habib and real estate financing firm Amlak International.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Hadeel Al Sayegh
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, I
04:16aSaudi Arabia's Bindawood postpones IPO to September - sources
RE
04:05aSaudi Arabia's Bindawood postpones IPO to September -sources
RE
02:52aRELX : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
02:51aRIO TINTO : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02:48aBanks Prepare For Wave Of Loan Defaults -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aEx-Luckin Chairman Loses All His Shares -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
02:41aSAP SE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
02:40aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02:40aARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34 916 M - -
Net income 2020 5 461 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 2,34%
Capitalization 76 741 M 76 741 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 38 500
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 233,65 $
Last Close Price 214,01 $
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.92%76 741
MORGAN STANLEY-1.21%79 571
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED26.60%54 274
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.74.11%48 673
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-27.35%44 480
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.16.20%27 992