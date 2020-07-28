Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Timeline: Malaysian ex-PM Najib found guilty in 1MDB scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 08:20am EDT

Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption and sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years in jail in the first trial over a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB that stretched to the Gulf states and Hollywood.

The court also sentenced him to 10 years in jail on charges of criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving nearly $10 million from former 1Malaysia Development Berhad unit SRC International.

Here are some developments related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad:

2009

July - Three months after becoming prime minister, Najib launches 1MDB to invest in energy, real estate and other industries.

2015

March - Malaysia forms special task force - including officials from central bank, police, anti-grant agency and the attorney general's chambers - to look into 1MDB.

July - The Wall Street Journal reports nearly $700 million of 1MDB money went into Najib's personal bank account.

2016

January - Malaysia's Attorney General clears Najib of wrongdoing, saying $681 million in his account was a donation from Saudi royal family member and Najib had returned $620 million in a few months.

2017

June - U.S. Justice Department says more than $4.5 billion was siphoned off from 1MDB by high-level fund officials and their associates.

August - The Justice Department says conducting a criminal probe into 1MDB.

2018

May - Najib unexpectedly loses election to Mahathir, who immediately reopens probe into 1MDB.

June - Police say nearly $275 million of assets found at properties linked to Najib, including jewellery, luxury handbags, watches and nearly $30 million in cash.

July - Malaysian authorities arrest Najib in relation to SRC probe.

September - Anti-corruption agency says Najib faces further corruption charges related to 1MDB.

November - Malaysian authorities say Najib had ordered changes to 1MDB audit report in 2016.

December - Prosecutors file new graft charges against Najib, over the alleged theft of billions of dollars from 1MDB.- Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman Sachs Group Inc for misleading investors over three bond sales totalling $6.5 billion raised for 1MDB. Goldman had pleaded not guilty.

2019

April - SRC trial begins.

2020

January - Anti-graft agency reveals in audio clips that Najib sought help from the United Arab Emirates' crown prince to fake evidence to cover up for the 1MDB scandal.

May - Stepson Riza Aziz agrees to testify against Najib in one of the 1MDB trials, after a Malaysian court agreed to drop a $248-million money laundering case.

July - Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $3.9 billion to settle Malaysia's criminal probe.

- Malaysian court in SRC trial finds Najib guilty on seven charges. Najib said he would appeal to Malaysia's Federal Court and the court stays his sentence.

(Compiled by Liz Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, I
08:35aGOLDMAN SACHS : Najib Razak, Former Malaysian Prime Minister, Found Guilty in 1M..
DJ
08:33aBilly Beane, of 'Moneyball' fame, looks to raise $500-mln SPAC
RE
07:44aBilly Beane, of 'Moneyball' fame, looks to raise $500-mln SPAC
RE
06:55aHELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:46aEuro Nears Two-Year High as Investors Bet on Europe's Covid-19 Progress
DJ
06:01aKing dollar's decline ripples across the globe
RE
04:46aLVMH : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:45aMERCK KGAA : Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:45aSAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:05aHSBC aims to double number of senior Black staff by 2025- memo
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 042 M - -
Net income 2020 6 061 M - -
Net Debt 2020 280 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 72 800 M 72 800 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,02x
Nbr of Employees 39 100
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 244,31 $
Last Close Price 203,02 $
Spread / Highest target 74,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.38%72 800
MORGAN STANLEY0.39%80 863
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED12.65%48 510
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.58.33%43 952
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-28.85%43 566
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.69%24 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group