Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Gorman-Rupp Company    GRC

THE GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY

(GRC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/23 04:10:00 pm
26.5 USD   -1.92%
08:48aGORMAN RUPP : Declares Cash Dividend
PU
06:46aGORMAN RUPP : Announces Donald Bullock and Vincent Petrella Elected as New Directors
BU
06:41aGORMAN RUPP : Declares Cash Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gorman Rupp : Declares Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 08:48am EDT

GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

Mansfield, Ohio - April 24, 2020 - The Board of Directors of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable June 10, 2020, to shareholders of record May 15, 2020. This will mark the 281st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by The Gorman-Rupp Company.

About The Gorman-Rupp Company

Founded in 1933, The Gorman-Rupp Company is a leading designer, manufacturer and international marketer of pumps and pump systems for use in diverse water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), military and other liquid-handling applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, The Gorman-Rupp Company provides the following cautionary statement: This news release contains various forward-looking statements based on assumptions concerning The Gorman-Rupp Company's operations, future results and prospects. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about important economic, political, and technological factors, among others, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results or events to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by the forward-looking statements and related assumptions. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

  1. continuation of the current and projected future business environment, including the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic; (2) highly competitive markets;
  1. availability and costs of raw materials; (4) loss of key personnel; (5) cyber security threats; (6) intellectual property security;
  1. acquisition performance and integration; (8) compliance with, and costs related to, a variety of import and export laws and regulations; (9) environmental compliance costs and liabilities; (10) exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;
  1. conditions in foreign countries in which The Gorman-Rupp Company conducts business; (12) changes in our tax rates and exposure to additional income tax liabilities; (13) impairment in the value of intangible assets, including goodwill; (14) defined benefit pension plan settlement expense; (15) family ownership of common equity; and (16) risks described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments or otherwise.

Brigette A. Burnell

Corporate Secretary

The Gorman-Rupp Company

Telephone (419) 755-1246

NYSE: GRC

For additional information, contact James C. Kerr, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone (419) 755-1548.

Disclaimer

The Gorman-Rupp Company published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 12:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY
08:48aGORMAN RUPP : Declares Cash Dividend
PU
06:46aGORMAN RUPP : Announces Donald Bullock and Vincent Petrella Elected as New Direc..
BU
06:41aGORMAN RUPP : Declares Cash Dividend
BU
04/23GORMAN RUPP CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04/23GORMAN-RUPP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23GORMAN RUPP : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/09GORMAN RUPP CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
04/09GORMAN RUPP : Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeti..
BU
03/26GORMAN RUPP : CONTINUES TO OPERATE AS AN ESSENTIAL BUSINESS IN OHIO Mansfield,
AQ
03/24GORMAN RUPP CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 404 M
EBIT 2019 45,0 M
Net income 2019 36,3 M
Finance 2019 68,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,63x
Capitalization 691 M
Chart THE GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Gorman-Rupp Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 41,00  $
Last Close Price 26,50  $
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Gorman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. King Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
James C. Kerr Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Patrick Wischmeier Vice President-Information Technology
Christopher H. Lake Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY-29.33%691
XYLEM-13.69%12 255
IDEX CORPORATION-11.42%11 616
GRACO INC.-14.38%7 417
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-48.91%3 309
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA-8.78%2 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group