Greater Cannabis Company Partners with Allume Cosmeticos To Develop New Cosmetics Line

BALTIMORE, MD, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Cannabis Company (OTCQB: GCAN) , a market leader and innovator in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid delivery systems, today announced a letter of agreement (LOI) with leading Brazilian beauty and personal care company Allume Cosmeticos . Under the terms of the agreement, Greater Cannabis Company will customize formulations and incorporate its proprietary technology to infuse pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) into Allume’s new line of CBD-based cosmetic products, empowering Allume to market and distribute CBD-infused beauty and personal care for its retail partners, distributors and millions of customers.

CBD has shown multiple beauty and personal care benefits, ranging from antioxidants for anti-aging to anti-inflammatory for acne and other treatments. Its effectiveness in these applications requires excellent product bioavailability and reliable stability. Greater Cannabis Company’s patented technology platform has demonstrated this in the delivery of cannabis actives across different mediums in lab studies, including beauty and personal care. The company combines this with expertise and innovation in concept development to full-scale commercialization to assist its retail and manufacturing clients in bringing CBD products to market.

“The Brazilian cosmetics market, the fifth largest in the world, has long been a global leader in beauty and personal care products, with Allume on the forefront of product concept and innovation for over 40 years,” said Aitan Zacharin, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Cannabis Company. “We are honored to have been selected by Allume Cosmeticos to develop its CBD products, which we believe is a testament of the strength and efficacy of our proprietary CBD formulation technology and the industry’s increasing demand for it..”

Today’s announcement of its relationship with Allume Cosmeticos continues The Greater Cannabis Company’s growth and position as a leading innovator in the global CBD industry, and is just one of many dynamic partnership and customer announcements it will share in the coming year. For additional information about The Greater Cannabis Company, please visit www.gcanrx.com .

About The Greater Cannabis Company:

The Greater Cannabis (OTCQB: GCAN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid delivery systems. Greater Cannabis deploys its patented technology platform for use in the cannabis industry. The Company’s conveyance platform can be utilized to deliver cannabinoids without the harmful side effects found with other routes of cannabinoid administration. The delivery system is versatile in that consumers and patients can receive lower dosing, enhanced bioavailability, and controlled rapid and delayed release. Greater Cannabis’ mission is to bring its technology to the global market through partnerships with leading cannabis, consumer products, and pharmaceutical companies, for the benefit of patients and consumers. More information on the Greater Cannabis Company and its technology can be found on the Company’s website, www.gcanrx.com .

Disclaimer: GCANRx relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve several risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.

